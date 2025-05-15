Content Lake (Datastore)

Store and query structured content

Discover how Sanity's Content Lake stores your content as structured data, making it queryable, referenceable, and ready for delivery to any channel.

a screen shot of a program that says sanityfetch
Querying and retrieving content

How Queries Work – GROQ

A tutorial on using the Sanity query language GROQ.

GraphQL

How to deploy and query GraphQL API for your Sanity projects

Perspectives for Content Lake

Perform the same query but with different results based on the published or draft status of a document.

Libraries and clients

First and third-party libraries for interacting with your data in Content Lake

Real-time & integration features

Live Content API

The Live Content API is perfect for fast-moving events like sports, news, and commerce. Deliver real-time experiences easily and at scale.

API CDN

Description of the CDN-distributed, cached version of the Sanity API.

Document storage

Drafts and versions

How drafts work, and how you disable them

IDs and Paths

How document IDs work, and what you can do with them

Datasets

Managing multiple datasets within a project

Content operations

Migrating your schema and content

How to migrate schema and content within a Sanity project

Connected Content

Structured content is connected. It's what enables reusing and repurposing the same chunk of content in different contexts, and it's how you enable your content to be treated as data. The Content Lake has some unique capabilities that make connected, structured content not only possible but pleasant to work with both programmatically through APIs and in the studio. This article aims to unpack how to use and think about references. While it has some technical language and concepts, you should be able to tag along, even if you aren't super familiar with JavaScript, JSON, or GROQ, our primary query language.