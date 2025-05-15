Store and query structured content

Connected Content

Structured content is connected. It's what enables reusing and repurposing the same chunk of content in different contexts, and it's how you enable your content to be treated as data. The Content Lake has some unique capabilities that make connected, structured content not only possible but pleasant to work with both programmatically through APIs and in the studio. This article aims to unpack how to use and think about references. While it has some technical language and concepts, you should be able to tag along, even if you aren't super familiar with JavaScript, JSON, or GROQ, our primary query language.