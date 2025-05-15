Developer guides
Developer guides
Official implementation guides from the Sanity team
Getting started
Sanity Studio Quickstart
Quickstart for getting up and running with Sanity from scratch.
App SDK Quickstart Guide
Get up and running quickly with the Sanity App SDK by following this step-by-step guide!
Connected Content
A primer in how to think about structured content.
Platform introduction
Get to know the Sanity Content Operating System platform from the ground up.
Framework-specific starters
Here you'll find ways to get started, understand core concepts, and explore a variety of resources to help you get the most from Sanity. We also recommend joining our Slack community for help along the way.
The developer essentials track
Get certified with Sanity Learn