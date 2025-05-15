App SDK

Build custom applications on Sanity

Create tailored content applications with our App SDK, providing the tools needed to build custom interfaces and workflows on top of the Sanity platform.

a computer screen shows a map of south downs ultra
Get started

App SDK Quickstart Guide

Get up and running quickly with the Sanity App SDK .

Conceptual Walkthrough

Explore the App SDK in a follow-along format.

Reference and examples

App SDK – Reference

Dive straight into the nitty gritty. Types! Functions! Hooks!

App SDK Explorer

Check out some example interfaces created with the App SDK.

Concepts

Document Handles

Document Handles are a central concept in the Sanity App SDK, and are important to understand when working with many of the SDK’s React hooks.

React Hooks

Meet some of the most important hooks from the React SDK package.

React Suspense

Learn how the Sanity App SDK uses established React patterns to facilitate working with live content.

