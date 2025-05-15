App SDK
Build custom applications on Sanity
Create tailored content applications with our App SDK, providing the tools needed to build custom interfaces and workflows on top of the Sanity platform.
Get started
Reference and examples
Concepts
Document Handles
Document Handles are a central concept in the Sanity App SDK, and are important to understand when working with many of the SDK’s React hooks.
React Hooks
Meet some of the most important hooks from the React SDK package.
React Suspense
Learn how the Sanity App SDK uses established React patterns to facilitate working with live content.