GROQ query cheat sheet

* // Everything, i.e. all documents

* [] // Everything with no filters applied, i.e. all documents

* [ _type == " movie " ] // All movie documents

* [ _id == " abc.123 " ] // _id equals

* [ _type in [ " movie " , " person " ]] // _type is movie or person

* [ _type == " movie " && popularity > 15 && releaseDate > " 2016-04-25 " ] // multiple filters AND

* [ _type == " movie " && ( popularity > 15 || releaseDate > " 2016-04-25 " )] // multiple filters OR

* [ popularity < 15 ] // less than

* [ popularity > 15 ] // greater than

* [ popularity <= 15 ] // less than or equal

* [ popularity >= 15 ] // greater than or equal

* [ popularity == 15 ]

* [ releaseDate != " 2016-04-27 " ] // not equal

* [ ! ( releaseDate == " 2016-04-27 " )] // not equal

* [ ! ( releaseDate != " 2016-04-27 " )] // even equal via double negatives "not not equal"

* [ dateTime ( _updatedAt ) > dateTime ( ' 2018-04-20T20:43:31Z ' )] // Use zulu-time when comparing datetimes to strings

* [ dateTime ( _updatedAt ) > dateTime ( now ()) - 60 * 60 * 24 * 7 ] // Updated within the past week

* [ name < " Baker " ] // Records whose name precedes "Baker" alphabetically

* [ awardWinner == true ] // match boolean

* [ awardWinner ] // true if awardWinner == true

* [ ! awardWinner ] // true if awardWinner == false

* [ defined ( awardWinner )] // has been assigned an award winner status (any kind of value)

* [ ! defined ( awardWinner )] // has not been assigned an award winner status (any kind of value)

* [ title == " Aliens " ]

* [ title in [ " Aliens " , " Interstellar " , " Passengers " ]]

* [ _id in path ( " a.b.c.* " )] // _id matches a.b.c.d but not a.b.c.d.e

* [ _id in path ( " a.b.c.** " )] // _id matches a.b.c.d, and also a.b.c.d.e.f.g, but not a.b.x.1

* [ ! ( _id in path ( " a.b.c.** " ))] // _id matches anything that is not under the a.b.c path or deeper

* [ " yolo " in tags ] // documents that have the string "yolo" in the array "tags"

* [ status in [ " completed " , " archived " ]] // the string field status is either == "completed" or "archived"

* [ " person_sigourney-weaver " in castMembers []. person . _ref ] // Any document having a castMember referencing sigourney as its person

* [ slug . current == " some-slug " ] // nested properties

* [ count (( categories [] -> slug . current )[ @ in [ " action " , " thriller " ]]) > 0 ] // documents that reference categories with slugs of "action" or "thriller"

* [ count (( categories [] -> slug . current )[ @ in [ " action " , " thriller " ]]) == 2 ] // documents that reference categories with slugs of "action" and "thriller". set == 2 based on the total number of items in the array

* [ sanity :: dataset () == ' production ' ] // compare dataset where query is run. Useful in webhooks or functions

* [ sanity :: dataset () in [ ' prod ' , ' staging ' , ' next ' ]] // compare dataset name with list

* [ string :: startsWith ( sanity :: dataset (), ' prod_ ' )] // check for prefixed dataset names, such as prod_marketing, prod_cs, etc.