Use Sanity with Astro
Integrate Sanity with your Astro app
Astro and Sanity pair to offer fast static pages, visual editing, and the flexibility to build with components from a variety of frameworks.
The basics
Start here
Discover the different ways to integrate Astro and Sanity
Astro quickstart
New to Sanity and Astro? Follow these step-by-step instructions to set up your site and Studio.
Visual Editing with Astro
Configure Sanity’s Presentation Tool, draft mode, and visual editing overlays to work with an Astro 6 server-rendered frontend.
Configuration