Build your blog with Astro and Sanity

Browsing Content How You Want with Structure Builder
How to make content more browseable using the Structure Builder API for Sanity Studio‘s Desk ToolGo to Browsing Content How You Want with Structure Builder
A complete guide to setting up your blog using Astro and Sanity
In this project, you'll have two web separate apps, one to manage content and one to render the content:
Set these up so that we have one
studio folder and one
frontend folder:
~/Sites/my-blog
├── studio
├── frontend
Start by setting up the Sanity Studio using node package manager (how to install npm). To set up, run:
npm create sanity@latest
You'll be asked to create an account with your Google or Github login, or you can choose to log in with a dedicated email and password. Afterward, you can create a new project, where you'll be asked to choose a project template. Select the blog schema template. First, though, you'll need to give your project and dataset a name (you can add more datasets if you need one for testing) and choose the path to your studio folder (let's pick studio). You can also choose if you want to use TypeScript and which package manager to use.
$ Select project to use Create new project
$ Your project name: my-blog
$ Use the default dataset configuration? Yes
$ Project output path: studio
$ Select project template Blog (schema)
$ Do you want to use TypeScript? Yes
$ Package manager to use for installing dependencies? npm
When the installation is done, you run
npm run dev inside the studio folder. This launches the Studio on a local development server so you can open it in your browser and start editing your content. This content will be instantly synced to the Content Lake and is available through the public APIs once you hit publish.
By running you'll upload the studio and make it available on the web for those with access (you can add users by navigating to sanity.io/manage).
You can go ahead and make your dataset private, but if you do, you will need to mint a token on sanity.io/manage and add it to the client configuration below.
There's a lot you can do with the schemas now stored in your studio folder (in the
schemas folder), but that's for another tutorial. For now, we just want our blog up and running!
For the front-end, we'll use Astro, a framework for building websites that is focused on speed. It renders on the server where possible and works together with a number of different UI frameworks, like Vue, Svelte, and React.
To install Astro in our project, use a
frontend folder that lives alongside the
studio folder you've just created. Return your projects folder and run:
npm create astro@latest
The prompt will take you through some questions. Type “y” to confirm you want to install Astro, then pick a folder (
frontend), choose “an empty project”, install dependencies and pick your TypeScript preference (eg “Relaxed”).
$ npm create astro@latest
$ Ok to proceed? y
$ Where would you like to create your new project? frontend
$ How would you like to setup your new project? an empty project
$ Would you like to install npm dependencies? y
$ Would you like to initialize a new git repository? y
$ How would you like to setup TypeScript? relaxed
After this setup, you should now have a
frontend folder alongside your studio folder. Enter it (
cd frontend) and run
npm run dev to serve your newly created front-end projects on a development server. Now you can open it in the browser at
localhost:3000.
In the code, there is an index page under
src/pages/index.astro. Feel free to change the contents of the
title and
h1 element there, eg to “My blog”.
You'll notice that the file starts with two lines that just say
---, with plain HTML below. These two lines below are “code fences“, an Astro-specific thing used to include code with a specific file or component. It's a bit like how Yaml is included as front matter in a lot of tools. You'll use this feature soon, but first, let's create some posts in our Studio.
Return to the Studio, which will be available on
localhost:3333 as long as you have
npm run dev going in your
studio folder.
In your Studio, create a post titled “Hello world”. At the slug field, press “Generate” to make a slug. Then press “Publish”–this makes the content publicly available via the API.
With the content created, the next step is to return to your Astro site and set it up to display your content.
When you use the minimal template, your Astro site has only one route: an index page. To surface posts on our site, you'll want to create routes for each post. They exist as files on the file system and are picked up by Astro as routes.
You could manually create routes for each post, but your posts are dynamic: when everything is up and running, you probably want to publish new content without having to push code. To make your life easier, Astro, like most web frameworks, offers dynamic routing: you can create one route to catch them all using parameters.
In your blog's schema, every post has a slug, the unique bit of the URL (eg “hello-world” for your “Hello world” post. To use a slug parameter in the route, you need to wrap it in brackets in the filename. So if we want our posts to be on
/post/name, we need to create a folder called
post, which contains a file named
[slug].astro.
In that file, you need to export a function called
getStaticPaths that returns an array of objects. In our case, at the minimum, each object needs to include
slug in its
params. To get started, use this as the contents of your
[slug].astro file:
// my-blog/frontend/src/pages/post/[slug].astro
---
export function getStaticPaths() {
return [
{params: {slug: 'hello-world'}},
{params: {slug: 'my-favorite-things'}},
{params: {slug: 'summertime'}},
];
}
const { slug } = Astro.params;
---
<h1>A post about {slug}</h1>
This code sets up the data we use in this route within the code fences. When returning the data like this, it is available in the
Astro.params variable. This is a bit of magic the framework does for you. Now you can use the
slug in your template. In this case it results in a heading that contains whatever the slug is.
With the example above, Astro will generate three files, for 'hello-world', 'my-favorite-things' and 'summertime' in the production build, with a heading that includes the slug. You can now browse to these on your local server. For instance,
localhost:3000/post/summertime will display a heading “a post about summertime”.
Of course, you want to display anything but the slugs, and you don't want to hardcode the content in this file. Let's get your data from Sanity and dynamically populate your post routes with your content.
To integrate your Sanity content with your Astro blog, install the
astro-sanity package:
npx astro add astro-sanity
This will update
astro.config.mjs to import
sanity from
astro-sanity and added it as an integration, so that it looks like this:
// my-blog/frontend/astro.config.mjs
import { defineConfig } from 'astro/config';
import sanity from "astro-sanity";
export default defineConfig({
integrations: [sanity()]
});
For it to work, you'll need to pass in your configuration as an object:
// my-blog/frontend/astro.config.mjs
import { defineConfig } from 'astro/config';
import sanity from "astro-sanity";
export default defineConfig({
integrations: [sanity({
projectId: 'YOUR_PROJECT_ID',
dataset: 'YOUR_DATASET_NAME',
apiVersion: '2023-02-08',
useCdn: false,
})]
});
Your project ID and dataset name can be copied from
sanity.config.ts in the
studio folder.
With that set up, let's head back to your
[slug].astro file, import the Sanity client and use it to fetch your posts, like this:
---
import { useSanityClient } from 'astro-sanity';
export async function getStaticPaths() {
const posts = await useSanityClient().fetch(`*[_type == "post"]`);
return posts.map(({ slug, title }) => {
return {
params: { slug: slug.current },
props: { title },
};
});
}
const { slug } = Astro.params;
const { title } = Astro.props;
---
<h1>{title}</h1>
Within the code fences, we export that same
getStaticPaths function as above, but we've made it async, so that we can wait for the data before returning the posts. With
useSanityClient, we fetch the posts using its fetch function (note: this is Sanity's fetch function, not the Fetch API).
The argument we're passing into this fetch function, if you've not seen this syntax before, is a GROQ query.
The GROQ syntax in this tutorial can be read like this:
* 👈 select all documents
[_type == 'post' && slug.current == $slug] 👈 filter the selection down to documents with the type "post" and those of them who have the same slug to that we have in the parameters
[0] 👈 select the first and only one in that list
So that's it! You should now be able to see the title of any of your posts under
/post/[the-posts-slug].
Now that you've seen how to display the title, let's continue to add the other bits of our posts: rich text and author information.
With Sanity, your blog posts have their own content model. They can be set up to be whatever you want, but in this case, we've used the blog schema that Sanity CLI comes with. Your post's title is a string, the published date is saved as a datetime and so on. Sanity has some specific tooling for images and rich text, so we'll add those first.
When you use the
image field type to allow users to upload images in your Studio, the images are uploaded to Sanity's CDN (the Asset Pipeline). It's set up so that you can request them however you need them: in specific dimensions, image formats, or crops, just to name a few image transformations. The way this works is that the image is represented as an ID in your data structure. You can then use this ID to construct image URLs.
Use the image URL builder from the
astro-sanity package for this. Create a new folder called
sanity with a file called
urlForImage.js:
// /my-blog/frontend/src/sanity/urlForImage.js
import { useSanityClient } from 'astro-sanity';
import { createImageBuilder } from 'astro-sanity';
export const imageBuilder = createImageBuilder(useSanityClient());
export function urlForImage(source) {
return imageBuilder.image(source);
}
The blog template saves your blog content in a field of the
block type. This will give the content editor a rich text field, which Sanity saves in a structured format called Portable Text. From Portable Text, you can generate Markdown, HTML, PDFs, or whatever else we want. It's very flexible. For this tutorial, you'll convert your Portable Text content to HTML with a serializer.
In the
sanity folder, create a file called
portableText.js (you'll note it uses
urlForImage to render images that are part of your content):
// /my-blog/frontend/src/sanity/portableText.js
import { portableTextToHtml } from 'astro-sanity';
import { urlForImage } from './urlForImage';
const customComponents = {
types: {
image: ({ value }) => {
return `
<picture>
<source
srcset="${urlForImage(value.asset).format('webp').url()}"
type="image/webp"
/>
<img
class="responsive__img"
src="${urlForImage(value.asset).url()}"
alt="${value.alt}"
/>
</picture>
`;
},
},
};
export function sanityPortableText(portabletext) {
return portableTextToHtml(portabletext, customComponents);
}
Then, for convenience, create an Astro component to render our Portable Text for us. Create a
components folder alongside
sanity and
pages folders. Inside of that, create a new file called
PortableText.astro:
// /my-blog/frontend/src/components/PortableText.astro
---
import { sanityPortableText } from '../sanity/portableText'
const { portableText } = Astro.props;
---
<Fragment set:html={sanityPortableText(portableText)} />
In this code,
set:html is a template directive that includes content as HTML directly, a lot like
element.setInnerHTML.
Now that you've added our tooling for images and rich text, your folder structure should be something like this:
~/Sites/my-blog
├── frontend
├── src
├── components
├── pages
├── sanity
├── studio
Now, return to the component that renders your post page,
[slug].astro, and update it to use the
PortableText component to render the post content:
// /my-blog/frontend/src/pages/post/[slug].astro
---
import { useSanityClient } from 'astro-sanity';
import PortableText from '../../components/PortableText.astro';
export async function getStaticPaths() {
const posts = await useSanityClient().fetch(`*[_type == "post"]`);
return posts.map((post) => {
return {
params: {
slug: post.slug?.current || '',
},
props: { ...post },
};
});
}
const { title, body } = Astro.props;
---
<h1>{title}</h1>
<PortableText portableText={body} />
This uses the
PortableText component we just added, which renders any content that you've added, including links, images and headings. This is an example of what it could like like:
To create an index page, fetch the posts in
index.astro using the Sanity client. Astro fetches your data at build time, so with the
fetch in place, we can loop through the posts in our component's HTML:
// /my-blog/frontend/src/pages/index.astro
---
import { useSanityClient } from 'astro-sanity';
const posts = await useSanityClient().fetch(`*[_type == "post"]`);
---
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8" />
<link rel="icon" type="image/svg+xml" href="/favicon.svg" />
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width" />
<meta name="generator" content={Astro.generator} />
<title>My blog</title>
</head>
<body>
<h1>My blog</h1>
{posts && <ul>
{posts.map((post) => (
<li><a href='post/{post.slug.current}'>{post.title}</a></li>
))}
</ul>}
</body>
</html>
And there you are: you now have an Astro site to display our blog content and a Sanity Studio to manage it. It uses Astro's dynamic routes feature to generate static files for each of the blog posts in your Studio that you can host wherever. You're only getting the content at build time—when people read your content, they're reading the version that was built when your build process last ran.
If you'd like, you can deploy your studio using
npx sanity deploy, and deploy your website on any hosting service, including Netlify or Vercel.
To get started quicker, you can download the example project from GitHub.
Feel free to ask us questions on Slack, or however else you might find us.
How to make content more browseable using the Structure Builder API for Sanity Studio‘s Desk ToolGo to Browsing Content How You Want with Structure Builder