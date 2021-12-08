String
A schema type for strings and a selectable lists of strings.
Properties
REQUIREDtypestring
Required. Value must be set to
string.
REQUIREDnamestring
Required. The field name. This will be the key in the data record.
titlestring
Human readable label for the field.
boolean | function
If set to
true, this field will be hidden in the studio. You can also return a callback function to use it as a conditional field.
readOnlyboolean | function
If set to
true, this field will not be editable in the content studio. You can also return a callback function to use it as a conditional field.
descriptionstring
Short description to editors how the field is to be used.
initialValueInitialValueOrResolverFunction
The initial value used when creating new values from this type. Can be either a literal string value or a resolver function that returns either a literal string value or a promise resolving to the initial string value.
Options
listarray
A list of predefined values that the user can choose from. The array can either include string values
['sci-fi', 'western']or objects
[{title: 'Sci-Fi', value: 'sci-fi'}, ...]
layoutstring
Controls how the items defined in the
listoption are presented. If set to
'radio'the list will render radio buttons. If set to
'dropdown'you'll get a dropdown menu instead. Default is
dropdown.
directionstring
Controls how radio buttons are lined up. Use
direction: 'horizontal|vertical'to render radio buttons in a row or a column. Default is
vertical. Will only take effect if the
layoutoption is set to
radio.
ValidationLearn more about validation
required()function
Ensures that this field exists.
min(minLength)function
Minimum length of string.
max(maxLength)function
Maximum length of string.
length(exactLength)function
Exact length of string.
uppercase()function
All characters must be uppercase.
lowercase()function
All characters must be lowercase.
regex(pattern[, options])function
String must match the given pattern.
optionsis an optional object, currently you can set
options.nameand
options.invert.
Providing a
namewill make the message more understandable to the user ("Does not match the <name>-pattern").
Set
invertto
truein order to allow any value that does NOT match the pattern.
custom(fn)function
Creates a custom validation rule.
{
title: 'Title',
name: 'title',
type: 'string',
description: 'Make it catchy',
validation: Rule => Rule.max(120).warning(`A title shouldn't be more than 120 characters.`)
}
Input
{
title: 'Genre',
name: 'genre',
type: 'string',
options: {
list: [
{title: 'Sci-Fi', value: 'sci-fi'},
{title: 'Western', value: 'western'}
], // <-- predefined values
layout: 'radio' // <-- defaults to 'dropdown'
}
}
Output
{
"_type": "movie",
"_id": "23407q-qwerqyt12",
"genre": "sci-fi",
...
}
Protip
Want to make a multi-select for strings? Check out the Array schema type to see how you can build an array of strings, references, objects, and more.
You can use initial values to preset string fields on document creation:
export default {
name: 'post',
type: 'document',
title: 'Post',
initialValue: {
title: 'The initial title'
},
fields: [
{
name: 'title',
type: 'string',
title: 'Title'
}
]
}