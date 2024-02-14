Common instructions for AI Assist
Instruction cheat sheet with common tasks that can be adopted to your specific use case.
Here, you will find instructions for common tasks that AI Assist can do. Use these as inspiration and a starting point for more specialized instructions.
Paid feature
This article is about a feature currently available for all projects on the Growth plan and up.
Sanity AI Assist knows about your Studio's schema. When running instructions at the document level, for instance, you can still target specific fields by referring to them by title. E.g., “Create a description based on
title, then add a relevant
callout to
body. Do not add anything to any other fields.”Using explicit commands and clear language like “Important: <command>” can help guide the assistant in a certain direction if it’s being too creative.
Where:
body – Portable Text or plain text field
Instruction:
Given the
title
body, keep writing copy.
Where: document instruction
Instruction:
Given the following inspiration
User input (What should the article be about?) Create an article.
Where:
summary – Portable Text or plain text field
Instruction:
Summarize
body
Instruction variation (to suggest how the summary should be formatted when saving to a formatted text field):
Summarize
body. Do not use lists, headlines, or quotes.
Where: On an array field with strings
Instruction:
List the categories relevant to
body
Where: On the field to shorten
Instruction:
Shorten
<the field itself>
Where: On the field where the translation should be stored
Instruction:
Translate
title to Norwegian.
Where: On a text field where the sentiment should be stored
Instruction:
Classify the sentiment of the following text
body
Determine if it is elated, happy, neutral, sad, or angry.
Where: On the title field
Instruction:
Create a catchy and engaging headline about
User input: (What should the title be about)
Where: On any field or at the document level
Instruction:
Given the following User input:
User input (Paste your stuff here)
Format the User input so it aligns with the schema. Do not omit sections or paragraphs; use formatting, headings and lists as appropriate.
Infer item types based on context.