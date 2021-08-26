Access Your Data (CORS)

For security reasons, your project is configured to only respond to queries from localhost (i.e. your laptop) and the hostname you used when deploying (if you used sanity deploy ). If you want to open up your project to any other origins, you need to add the host name to your allowed CORS origins (you can read more on browser security & CORS or the technicalities of CORS).

Typical reasons you'd want to add a new CORS origin include:

You are using a non-default port when developing, so you'd open up to http://localhost:<your port> You are deploying a front end, so you'd open up to https://the-public-host.com You are deploying a studio outside the Sanity infrastructure (i.e. not using the sanity deploy command) You want to try something out on JSFiddle, you'd open to https://fiddle.jshell.net

It's good practice to limit your origins to the smallest possible set, and never open a sensitive dataset to public playgrounds like JSFiddle. A JSFiddle example will be able to access projects you open to it with your credentials when you run it.

Defining a CORS origin

A CORS origin will be defined using the following format: protocol://hostname[:port] . The protocol and host name are required while the port is optional. Wildcards ( * ) are allowed.



Some valid examples include: http://example.org , https://*.example.org , https://fiddle.jshell.net , and https://localhost:3333 .

Gotcha Allowing credentials from wildcard origins is dangerous. Any domain that matches the given pattern will be able to send requests on the user's behalf if they are logged in to your studio. Tread carefully!

When adding a CORS origin, you will also need to decide whether or not to allow credentials. If you allow credentials, the origin will be allowed to send authenticated requests using the token or session of a logged in user.

Protip If this origin hosts a studio, you will need to allow credentials. Otherwise, you should probably select not to allow credentials.

Gotcha Are you getting one of these errors in your browser console when trying to access your studio? Firefox: Cross-Origin Request Blocked: The Same Origin Policy disallows reading the remote resource at https://PROJECT_ID.api.sanity.io/v1/users/me . (Reason: expected ‘true’ in CORS header ‘Access-Control-Allow-Credentials’) Chrome: Access to XMLHttpRequest at 'https://PROJECT_ID.api.sanity.io/v1/auth/providers' from origin '<STUDIO_URL>' has been blocked by CORS policy: The value of the 'Access-Control-Allow-Credentials' header in the response is '' which must be 'true' when the request's credentials mode is 'include' Safari: XMLHttpRequest cannot load https://PROJECT_ID.api.sanity.io/v1/users/me due to access control checks. Credentials flag is true, but Access-Control-Allow-Credentials is not "true". Try allowing credentials on your CORS origin.

How to add a CORS origin

You can add a CORS origin from your management console or using the command line interface (CLI).

Via your management console

To add a CORS origin from your management console:

Go to https://www.sanity.io/manage Pick your project from the list Go to Settings, and then to API settings Under CORS Origins, click the Add CORS origin button Enter your Origin, select whether or not to Allow credentials, and click Save. If your origin was added successfully, it will appear at the top of your CORS origins list.

Via the command line interface

To add a CORS origin from the CLI:

Navigate to your project's folder in your terminal Run the command sanity cors add [ORIGIN] , where [ORIGIN] meets the requirements listed above When prompted, select whether or not to allow credentials

You can confirm your origin was added with the statement CORS origin added successfully or by consulting the list returned by the command sanity cors list .