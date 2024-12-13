Visual Editing with React Router/Remix
This guide will get you started with Sanity Visual Editing in a new or existing React Router (Remix) application.
Following this guide will enable you to:
- Render overlays in your application, allowing content editors to jump directly from Sanity content to its source in Sanity Studio.
- Edit your content and see changes reflected in an embedded preview of your application in Sanity’s Presentation tool.
- Optional: Provide instant updates and seamless switching between draft and published content.
- A Sanity project with a hosted or embedded Studio. Read more about hosting here.
- A React Router application. Follow this guide to set one up.
The following steps should be performed in your React Router application.
Install the dependencies that will provide your application with data fetching and Visual Editing capabilities.
npm install @sanity/client @sanity/visual-editing @sanity/preview-url-secret
Create a
.env file in your application’s root directory to provide Sanity specific configuration.
You can use Manage to find your project ID and dataset, and to create a token with Viewer permissions which will be used to fetch preview content.
The URL of your Sanity Studio will depend on where it is hosted or embedded.
# .env
# Public
PUBLIC_SANITY_PROJECT_ID="YOUR_PROJECT_ID"
PUBLIC_SANITY_DATASET="YOUR_DATASET"
PUBLIC_SANITY_STUDIO_URL="https://YOUR_PROJECT.sanity.studio"
# Private
SANITY_VIEWER_TOKEN="YOUR_VIEWER_TOKEN"
Create a Sanity client instance to handle fetching data from Content Lake.
Configuring the
stega option enables automatic overlays for basic data types when preview mode is enabled. You can read more about how stega works here.
// src/sanity/client.ts
import { createClient } from "@sanity/client";
declare global {
interface Window {
ENV: {
PUBLIC_SANITY_PROJECT_ID: string;
PUBLIC_SANITY_DATASET: string;
PUBLIC_SANITY_STUDIO_URL: string;
};
}
}
const env = typeof document === "undefined" ? process.env : window.ENV;
export const client = createClient({
projectId: env.PUBLIC_SANITY_PROJECT_ID,
dataset: env.PUBLIC_SANITY_DATASET,
apiVersion: "2024-12-01",
useCdn: true,
stega: {
studioUrl: env.PUBLIC_SANITY_STUDIO_URL,
},
});
Preview mode allows authorized content editors to view and interact with draft content.
Create a preview helper file to manage preview sessions and return context about the current preview state.
// app/sanity/preview.ts
import { createCookieSessionStorage } from "react-router";
import type { FilteredResponseQueryOptions } from "@sanity/client";
import crypto from "node:crypto";
const { getSession, commitSession, destroySession } =
createCookieSessionStorage({
cookie: {
httpOnly: true,
name: "__sanity_preview",
path: "/",
sameSite: !import.meta.env.DEV ? "none" : "lax",
secrets: [crypto.randomBytes(16).toString("hex")],
secure: !import.meta.env.DEV,
},
});
async function previewContext(
headers: Headers
): Promise<{ preview: boolean; options: FilteredResponseQueryOptions }> {
const previewSession = await getSession(headers.get("Cookie"));
const preview =
previewSession.get("projectId") === process.env.PUBLIC_SANITY_PROJECT_ID;
return {
preview,
options: preview
? {
perspective: "previewDrafts",
stega: true,
token: process.env.SANITY_VIEWER_TOKEN,
}
: {
perspective: "published",
stega: false,
},
};
}
export { commitSession, destroySession, getSession, previewContext };
Create an API endpoint to enable preview mode when viewing your application in Presentation tool.
// app/routes/api/preview-mode/enable.ts
import { redirect } from "react-router";
import { validatePreviewUrl } from "@sanity/preview-url-secret";
import { client } from "~/sanity/client";
import { commitSession, getSession } from "~/sessions";
import { projectId } from "~/sanity/projectDetails";
import { Route } from "./+types/enable";
export const loader = async ({ request }: Route.LoaderArgs) => {
if (!process.env.SANITY_VIEWER_TOKEN) {
throw new Response("Preview mode missing token", { status: 401 });
}
const clientWithToken = client.withConfig({
token: process.env.SANITY_VIEWER_TOKEN,
});
const { isValid, redirectTo = "/" } = await validatePreviewUrl(
clientWithToken,
request.url
);
if (!isValid) {
throw new Response("Invalid secret", { status: 401 });
}
const session = await getSession(request.headers.get("Cookie"));
await session.set("projectId", projectId);
return redirect(redirectTo, {
headers: {
"Set-Cookie": await commitSession(session),
},
});
};
Similarly, create an API endpoint to disable draft mode.
// app/routes/api/preview-mode/disable.ts
import { redirect } from "react-router";
import { destroySession, getSession } from "~/sessions";
import { Route } from "./+types/disable";
export const loader = async ({ request }: Route.LoaderArgs) => {
const session = await getSession(request.headers.get("Cookie"));
return redirect("/", {
headers: {
"Set-Cookie": await destroySession(session),
},
});
};
Add these routes as new entries in your application’s
routes file.
// app/routes.ts
import { type RouteConfig, index, route } from "@react-router/dev/routes";
export default [
// Other routes
route("api/preview-mode/enable", "routes/api/preview-mode/enable.ts"),
route("api/preview-mode/disable", "routes/api/preview-mode/disable.ts"),
] satisfies RouteConfig;
Create a new component with a link to the disable endpoint. We add conditional logic to only render this for content authors when viewing draft content in a non-Presentation context.
// src/components/DisablePreviewMode.tsx
import { useEffect, useState } from "react";
export function DisablePreviewMode() {
const [show, setShow] = useState(false);
useEffect(() => {
setShow(window === window.parent && !window.opener);
}, []);
return show && <a href="/api/preview-mode/disable">Disable Preview Mode</a>;
}
Create a Visual Editing wrapper component.
The imported
<VisualEditing> component handles rendering overlays, enabling click to edit, and refreshing pages in your application when content changes. Render it alongside the
<DisablePreviewMode> component you created above.
// app/components/SanityVisualEditing.tsx
import { VisualEditing } from "@sanity/visual-editing/react-router";
import { DisablePreviewMode } from "./DisablePreviewMode";
export function SanityVisualEditing() {
return (
<>
<SanityVisualEditing />
<DisablePreviewMode />
</>
);
}
In the root layout, use the loader to pass preview mode context and your public environment variables so that they can be accessed on the client.
Render the
<SanityVisualEditing> wrapper component when preview mode is enabled.
// app/root.tsx
import {
Outlet,
Scripts,
ScrollRestoration,
useRouteLoaderData,
} from "react-router";
import type { Route } from "./+types/root";
import { SanityVisualEditing } from "~/components/SanityVisualEditing";
import { previewContext } from "~/sanity/previewContext";
export async function loader({ request }: Route.LoaderArgs) {
const { preview } = await previewContext(request.headers);
const ENV = {
PUBLIC_SANITY_PROJECT_ID: process.env.PUBLIC_SANITY_PROJECT_ID,
PUBLIC_SANITY_DATASET: process.env.PUBLIC_SANITY_DATASET,
PUBLIC_SANITY_STUDIO_URL: process.env.PUBLIC_SANITY_STUDIO_URL,
};
return { preview, ENV };
}
export function Layout({ children }: { children: React.ReactNode }) {
const { preview, ENV } = useRouteLoaderData("root");
return (
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charSet="utf-8" />
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1" />
</head>
<body>
{children}
<ScrollRestoration />
<Scripts />
{preview && <SanityVisualEditing />}
<script
dangerouslySetInnerHTML={{
__html: `window.ENV = ${JSON.stringify(ENV)}`,
}}
/>
</body>
</html>
);
}
export default function App() {
return <Outlet />;
}
Update your existing
client.fetch calls with the options returned by the
previewContext function. This ensures published content is served to end-users, and draft content with overlays is served when in preview mode.
// app/routes/home.tsx
import type { Route } from "./+types/home";
import type { SanityDocument } from "@sanity/client";
import { client } from "~/sanity/client";
import { previewContext } from "~/sanity/previewContext";
const query = `*[_type == "page"][0]{title}`;
type Response = SanityDocument<{title?: string }>
export async function loader({ request }: Route.LoaderArgs) {
const { options } = await previewContext(request.headers);
const data = await client.fetch<Response>(query, {}, options);
return data;
}
export default function Home({ loaderData }: Route.ComponentProps) {
return <h1>{loaderData.title}</h1>;
}
To setup Presentation tool in your Sanity Studio, import the tool from
sanity/presentation, add it to your
plugins array, and set
previewUrl to the base URL of your application.
We similarly recommend using environment variables loaded via a
.env file to support development and production environments.
// sanity.config.ts
import { defineConfig } from "sanity";
import { presentationTool } from "sanity/presentation";
export default defineConfig({
// ... project configuration
plugins: [
presentationTool({
previewUrl: {
origin: process.env.SANITY_STUDIO_PREVIEW_ORIGIN,
preview: "/",
previewMode: {
enable: "/api/preview-mode/enable",
disable: "/api/preview-mode/disable",
},
},
}),
// ... other plugins
],
});
Instant updates and perspective switching require opting into using loaders to fetch data.
Add the React specific loader to your application dependencies:
npm install @sanity/react-loader
Create a new loader file which calls
setServerClient and sets up the
loadQuery helper function which will be used for fetching content on the server.
// src/sanity/loader.ts
import * as serverOnly from "@sanity/react-loader";
import { client } from "~/sanity/client";
const { loadQuery, setServerClient } = serverOnly;
setServerClient(client.withConfig({ token: process.env.SANITY_VIEWER_TOKEN }));
export { loadQuery };
Update your preview helper file to support
loadQuery and remove the token option, as this is now configured at the server client level.
// app/sanity/preview.ts
import { createCookieSessionStorage } from "react-router";
import type { loadQuery } from "~/sanity/loader.server";
import crypto from "node:crypto";
const { getSession, commitSession, destroySession } =
createCookieSessionStorage({
cookie: {
httpOnly: true,
name: "__sanity_preview",
path: "/",
sameSite: !import.meta.env.DEV ? "none" : "lax",
secrets: [crypto.randomBytes(16).toString("hex")],
secure: !import.meta.env.DEV,
},
});
async function previewContext(
headers: Headers
): Promise<{ preview: boolean; options: Parameters<typeof loadQuery>[2] }> {
const previewSession = await getSession(headers.get("Cookie"));
const preview =
previewSession.get("projectId") === process.env.PUBLIC_SANITY_PROJECT_ID;
return {
preview,
options: preview
? {
perspective: "previewDrafts",
stega: true,
}
: {
perspective: "published",
stega: false,
},
};
}
export { commitSession, destroySession, getSession, previewContext };
In
loader use the
loadQuery function created above. The
initial data returned here is passed to
useQuery in the page component.
When in Presentation,
useQuery will handle live updates as content is edited.
// app/routes/home.tsx
import type { Route } from "./+types/home";
import type { SanityDocument } from "@sanity/client";
import { loadQuery } from "~/sanity/loader.server";
import { previewContext } from "~/sanity/previewContext";
const query = `*[_type == "page"][0]{title}`;
type Response = SanityDocument<{title?: string }>
export async function loader({ request }: Route.LoaderArgs) {
const { options } = await previewContext(request.headers);
const data = await loadQuery<Response>(query, {}, options);
return data;
}
export default function Home({ loaderData }: Route.ComponentProps) {
const { data } = useQuery(query, {}, { initial: loaderData });
return <h1>{data.title}</h1>;
}
useQuery also returns an
encodeDataAttribute helper method for generating
data-sanity attributes. These attributes give you direct control over rendering overlays in your application, and are especially useful if not using stega encoding.
// app/routes/home.tsx
import type { Route } from "./+types/home";
import type { SanityDocument } from "@sanity/client";
import { loadQuery } from "~/sanity/loader.server";
import { previewContext } from "~/sanity/previewContext";
const query = `*[_type == "page"][0]{title}`;
type Response = SanityDocument<{title?: string }>
export async function loader({ request }: Route.LoaderArgs) {
const { options } = await previewContext(request.headers);
const data = await loadQuery<Response>(query, {}, options);
return data;
}
export default function Home({ loaderData }: Route.ComponentProps) {
const { data, encodeDataAttribute } = useQuery(
query,
{},
{ initial: loaderData }
);
return <h1 data-sanity={encodeDataAttribute(["title"])}>{data.title}</h1>;
}