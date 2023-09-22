Embeddings Index HTTP API reference
Reference documentation of the Sanity Embeddings Index HTTP API to create and manage embeddings indexes for your content.
Using this feature requires Sanity to send data to OpenAI and Pinecone to store vector interpretations of documents.
Gotcha
Embeddings Index API is currently in beta. Features and behavior may change without notice.
Embeddings Index API is available to users on the Team plan and above.
Embeddings Index API functionality is available through the Embeddings Index CLI, the Embeddings Index UI for Sanity Studio, and the Embeddings Index HTTP API.
The Sanity Embeddings Index HTTP API endpoints expose functionality to create, delete, fetch, and query embeddings indexes in a Sanity project.
REQUIREDhttps://<projectId>.api.sanity.ioBase URL
In the base URL, replace the
<projectId>placeholder with the ID of the project where you want to create an embeddings index for an existing project database.
For more information about retrieving a project ID, see URL Format.
REQUIRED/vXHTTP API version
The Embeddings Index HTTP API version that exposes the endpoints to perform CRUD operations on embeddings indexes.
REQUIREDAuthorizationBearer token
With each request, pass a bearer token in the
AuthenticationHTTP header.
For more information about minting a valid bearer token, see the corresponding section in this article.
REQUIREDContent-Typeapplication/json
With each request, pass the
application/jsonMIME content type to notify the server that the request payload, if included, is JSON.
If the request includes a body, the format must be valid JSON.
REQUIREDAcceptapplication/json
With each request, pass the
application/jsonMIME content type to notify the server that the client can understand a response body in JSON format.
To consume the HTTP API endpoints, you need to include a bearer token with each request.
The bearer token needs the following permissions:
- Create dataset
- Create token
- Create webhook
To mint a bearer token:
- Log in to manage.sanity.io.
- Select an organization, if applicable, and then a project.
- Go to API, and then from the left-side navigation, select Tokens.
- In the Token section, click + Add API token.
- In the Name field, give the token a descriptive name.
Example: Embeddings index for movie database
- Under Permissions, select Developer, and then click Save.
- Copy the generated token, and store it securely.
Don't share or expose it as plain text.
Pass this token as the bearer token with each request.
Create a new embeddings index for an existing database in a Sanity project.
REQUIREDPOSTMethod
Send a
POSTrequest to the URL to create an embeddings index for the specified database.
REQUIRED/embeddings-index/<dataset-name>Endpoint
Replace the
<dataset-name>placeholder with the actual name of the dataset that you want to create an embeddings index for.
REQUIREDhttps://<projectId>.api.sanity.io/embeddings-index/<dataset-name>Complete URL
The complete URL that exposes the embeddings index creation functionality.
The request body must be valid JSON with the following schema:
{
indexName: string
filter: string
projection: string
}
REQUIREDindexstring
The name of the embeddings index.
It must be unique per dataset.
REQUIREDfilterstring
Specify the filtering criteria to include in the index only the selected subset of documents from the database.
The filter must be a valid GROQ filter without the square brackets that wrap the value assigned to
_type.
Example:
"_type=='director'",
REQUIREDprojectionstring
Specify the projection criteria to include in the index only the selected subset of properties from the filtered documents.
The projection must be a valid GROQ projection, including curly brackets.
Example:
"{title, director}",
The example uses cURL
curl --request POST 'https://ab2cdefg.api.sanity.io/vX/embeddings-index/my-movies' \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer <bearer-token>' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--header 'Accept: application/json' \
--data '{
"indexName": "embeddings-index-movies",
"filter": "_type=='movie'",
"projection": "{...}"
}'
# Status code on successful creation
200 OK
{
"status": "ok",
"message": "Index created. Documents enqueued for indexing.",
"index": {
"status": "pending",
"indexName": "embeddings-index-movies",
"projectId": "ab2cdefg",
"dataset": "my-movies",
"projection": "{...}",
"filter": "_type=='movie'",
"createdAt": "2023-09-15T12:27:55Z",
"updatedAt": "2023-09-15T12:27:55Z",
"failedDocumentCount": 0,
"startDocumentCount": 19,
"remainingDocumentCount": 19,
"webhookId": "abcdefghI7jKKl1P"
}
}
- When the index is created, all published document IDs that match the
filterare enqueued for indexing.
- The initial status of a newly created index is
pending. It changes to
indexingwhile processing, and as long as there are any remaining documents to index. After completing indexing all matching documents, the index status changes to
active. An embeddings index with an
activestatus can only receive updates via webhook.
startDocumentCountrecords the number of documents that match the index filter upon index creation.
- Draft documents aren't indexed.
The request can return
40x HTTP status codes in the following cases:
- The bearer token isn't valid (auth error.)
- Make sure you minted a Developer token (see under Bearer token above.)
- The GROQ filter and/or the GROQ projection aren't valid.
- Review the input GROQ queries to amke sure they are valid
- You're trying to create an embeddings index with the same name as another existing embedding index.
- Make sure the embeddings index names are unique for each database in a Sanity project.
- You're trying to update the filter or the projection of an existing embeddings index.
- Currently, it's not possible to update existing embeddings indexes.
To update an index, delete the current one, and then create a new index with the updated filter or projection values.
- Currently, it's not possible to update existing embeddings indexes.
Retrieve a list of all existing embeddings indexes for an existing database in a Sanity project.
REQUIREDGETMethod
Send a
GETrequest to the URL to retrieve a list of all embeddings indexes for the specified database.
REQUIRED/embeddings-index/<dataset-name>Endpoint
Replace the
<dataset-name>placeholder with the actual name of the dataset whose embeddings indexes you want to retrieve.
REQUIREDhttps://<projectId>.api.sanity.io/embeddings-index/<dataset-name>Complete URL
The complete URL that exposes the embeddings index retrieval functionality.
The request has no body.
The example uses cURL.
curl --request GET 'https://ab2cdefg.api.sanity.io/vX/embeddings-index/my-movies' \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer <bearer-token>' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--header 'Accept: application/json' \
--data ''
An array of JSON objects. Each object represents an embeddings index related to the specified database.
If the request retrieves no embeddings indexes, the response returns an empty array:
[]
# Status code on successful creation
200 OK
[
{
"status": "active",
"indexName": "embeddings-index-movies",
"projectId": "ab2cdefg",
"dataset": "my-movies",
"projection": "{...}",
"filter": "_type=='movie'",
"createdAt": "2023-09-15T12:27:55Z",
"updatedAt": "2023-09-15T12:27:55Z",
"failedDocumentCount": 0,
"startDocumentCount": 19,
"remainingDocumentCount": 0,
"webhookId": "abcdefghI7jKKl1P"
}
]
The request can return
40x HTTP status codes in the following cases:
- The target dataset doesn't exist.
Retrieve a specific embeddings index for an existing database in a Sanity project.
REQUIREDGETMethod
Send a
GETrequest to the URL to retrieve a list of all embeddings indexes for the specified database.
REQUIRED/embeddings-index/<dataset-name>/<index-name>Endpoint
Replace the
<dataset-name>placeholder with the actual name of the dataset where you want to retrieve a specific index.
Replace the
<index-name>placeholder with the actual name of the embeddings index you want to retrieve.
REQUIREDhttps://<projectId>.api.sanity.io/embeddings-index/<dataset-name>/<index-name>Complete URL
The complete URL that exposes the embeddings index retrieval functionality.
The request has no body.
The example uses cURL.
curl --request GET 'https://ab2cdefg.api.sanity.io/vX/embeddings-index/my-movies/embeddings-index-movies' \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer <bearer-token>' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--header 'Accept: application/json' \
--data ''
A JSON object representing the specified embeddings index.
# Status code on successful creation
200 OK
{
"status": "active",
"indexName": "embeddings-index-movies",
"projectId": "ab2cdefg",
"dataset": "my-movies",
"projection": "{...}",
"filter": "_type=='movie'",
"createdAt": "2023-09-15T12:27:55Z",
"updatedAt": "2023-09-15T12:28:21Z",
"failedDocumentCount": 0,
"startDocumentCount": 19,
"remainingDocumentCount": 0,
"webhookId": "abcdefghI7jKKl1P"
}
The request can return
40x HTTP status codes in the following cases:
- The target dataset doesn't exist.
- The requested embeddings index doesn't exist.
Query an embeddings index to retrieve documents that are closely related to the input query in the request.
It returns an array of matching documents IDs with their relevance score, based on the input query in the request.
REQUIREDPOSTMethod
Send a
POSTrequest to the URL to query an embeddings index for a list of matching document IDs with their relevance score.
REQUIRED/embeddings-index/<dataset-name>/<index-name>Endpoint
Replace the
<dataset-name>placeholder with the actual name of the dataset where you want to query a specific index.
Replace the
<index-name>placeholder with the actual name of the embeddings index you want to query.
REQUIREDhttps://<projectId>.api.sanity.io/embeddings-index/<dataset-name>/<index-name>Complete URL
The complete URL that exposes the embeddings index query functionality.
The request body must be valid JSON with the following schema:
{
query: string
maxResults?: number
filter?: {
type?: string | string[]
}
}
REQUIREDquerystring
The text string used to query the embeddings index.
Example:
"sci-fi adventure with cowboys and aliens"
maxResultsnumber
Max. number of results to return for each request.
Default:
10
filterstring
Optional filter to select specific document types.
Comma-separated list of document types to include in the results.
Example:
{ "type": "summary,synopsis,userReview" }
The example uses cURL.
curl --request GET 'https://ab2cdefg.api.sanity.io/vX/embeddings-index/my-movies' \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer <bearer-token>' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--header 'Accept: application/json' \
--data '{
"query": "sci-fi adventure with cowboys and aliens",
"maxResults": 10,
"filter": {
"type": "summary,synopsis,userReview"
}
}'
An array of JSON objects. Each object represents a matching document.
# Status code on successful creation
200 OK
[
{
"score": 1,
"value": {
"documentId": "85803a29-fe3f-44ba-9c0f-9a40239fd735",
"type": "synopsis"
}
}]
scorecan be between
0and
1.
The higher the score, the more relevant the matching document.
documentIdis the UUID of the matching document.
For more information about document IDs, see IDs and Paths.
The request can return
40x HTTP status codes in the following cases:
- The target dataset doesn't exist.
- The queried embeddings index doesn't exist.
- The query returns no relevant matches at all.
Delete a specific embeddings index for an existing database in a Sanity project.
REQUIREDDELETEMethod
Send a
DELETErequest to the URL to delete the specified embeddings index for the specified database.
REQUIRED/embeddings-index/<dataset-name>/<index-name>Endpoint
Replace the
<dataset-name>placeholder with the actual name of the dataset where you want to delete a specific index.
Replace the
<index-name>placeholder with the actual name of the embeddings index you want to delete.
REQUIREDhttps://<projectId>.api.sanity.io/embeddings-index/<dataset-name>/<index-name>Complete URL
The complete URL that exposes the embeddings index deletion functionality.
The request has no body.
The example uses cURL.
curl --request DELETE 'https://ab2cdefg.api.sanity.io/vX/embeddings-index/my-movies/embeddings-index-movies' \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer <bearer-token>' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--header 'Accept: application/json' \
--data ''
A JSON object representing the embeddings index at the time of its deletion.
# Status code on successful creation
200 OK
{
"status": "active",
"indexName": "embeddings-index-movies",
"projectId": "ab2cdefg",
"dataset": "my-movies",
"projection": "{...}",
"filter": "_type=='movie'",
"createdAt": "2023-09-15T12:27:55Z",
"updatedAt": "2023-09-15T12:28:21Z",
"failedDocumentCount": 0,
"startDocumentCount": 19,
"remainingDocumentCount": 0,
"webhookId": "abcdefghI7jKKl1P"
}
The request can return
40x HTTP status codes in the following cases:
- The target dataset doesn't exist.
- The requested embeddings index doesn't exist.
Creating an embeddings index for very large datasets can be slow. The Embeddings Index HTTP API rate limit depends on the OpenAI rate limit, which sets a cap for the HTTP API at about 8,000 tokens per minute.