Migrating the CLI
Sanity Studio comes with a command-line interface tool that lets you run a local development server, bundle the studio for production, and do operations on your Content Lake and Project.
In a v2 Studio project, Sanity CLI would read the sanity.json configuration to connect to the correct project and dataset. In v3, you must create a
sanity.cli.js (
.ts) file that exports the configuration with
createCliConfig.
In v2, you would do:
// v2
{
"root": true,
"project": {
"name": "My Sanity Studio"
},
"api": {
"projectId": "your-project-id",
"dataset": "development"
},
// ... rest of the config
}
In v3, you would do:
// v3
// /sanity.cli.js (.ts)
import {createCliConfig} from 'sanity/cli'
export default createCliConfig({
api: {
projectId: 'your-project-id',
dataset: 'production'
}
})
These guides are under development. If you have questions or suggestions for improvement, then we want to hear from you. Get in touch via our GitHub discussions page.