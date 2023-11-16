Configuring the Presentation tool
The Presentation tool enables visual editing with live previews. This is how you set it up with in your studio.
The Presentation tool for Sanity Studio enables visual editing with live previews. This article walks you through the configuration:
- How to install the Presentation tool in your Studio
- How to set up the base URL for your preview(s)
- How to set up and configure document locations to show where a document is used in a presentation
- How to add support for “preview/draft mode" in frameworks like Next.js
To use the Presentation tool, you have to upgrade your Studio‘s
sanity dependency to
v3.20.0 or preferably
latest.
To get the full visual editing and live preview experience in the Presentation tool, you will also need to install support in your front end(s) as well. You can go here to learn more about how to implement this for most JavaScript-based web frameworks.
You might also want to install
rxjs as a dependency to your Studio project to enable real-time document locations with Observables:
npm install sanity@latest rxjs
Similarly to the Structure tool (formerly known as the Desk tool), you add Presentation to your Studio's configuration file (code example below).
- Import
presentationToolfrom
sanity/presentation
- Add it to the
pluginsarray
- Add the base URL for your front end to the
previewUrlattribute
// sanity.config.ts
import {defineConfig} from 'sanity'
import {presentationTool} from 'sanity/presentation'
// ...other imports
// We recommend configuring the preview location base URL using
// environment variables to support multiple environments
const SANITY_STUDIO_PREVIEW_URL = (
process.env.SANITY_STUDIO_PREVIEW_URL
|| 'http://localhost:3000'
)
export default defineConfig({
// Your configuration for the project
...
plugins: [
// Add 'presentationTool' to the 'plugins' array
presentationTool({
// Required: set the base URL to the preview location in the front end
previewUrl: SANITY_STUDIO_PREVIEW_URL,
}),
// ...other plugins
],
})
The Presentation tool takes the following configuration attributes:
REQUIREDpreviewUrlstring
The relative or absolute path to the base location in the front end you want to enable in the Presentation tool. If your Studio shares the same base URL as your front end, you can use relative URLs. We recommend implementing this as an environment variable to make it easier to work in development and production.
Examples:
http://localhost:3000
https://your-production-url.com/
/
You may also configure the Presentation tool to handle enabling/disable draft automatically.
iconReact component
Sets an icon to represent the Presentation tool in the Studio's navigation bar. To use Sanity icons, install the @sanity/icons package.
namestring
Sets a name for the Presentation tool. It's not visually represented in the Studio UI, but it’s included in the Studio's URL for the Presentation tool.
This is useful if you want to implement multiple instances of Presentation, for example, for different channels, domains, or preview environments.
Default value:
presentation
Examples:
presentation,
preview,
website,
app
titlestring
Sets the title that is displayed in the Studio's navigation bar. Keep it short and descriptive to help editorial users understand what they can do with the tool.
Default value:
Presentation
Examples:
Website Preview,
Newsletter Preview,
US Site Preview
locateObservable<DocumentLocationsState>
This takes a callback function that returns a list of document locations. These are typically the URLs where content from a selected document is used.
For more information about the locate callback, see Configure Location resolver below.
Typically, a page on your front end will contain content from multiple documents when using structured content. For example, a marketing landing page may include content from a landing page document as well as content from referenced products, people, shared content modules, and more. You can also save time and effort by having documents spanning multiple locations across several digital channels.
The Document Locations Resolver generates a list of the locations where a document is used. This helps editors understand how a change in a single document can affect the different places it is used.
The locate callback property is a resolver that takes a document
id and
type parameters, and returns a state object that contains the locations that can be previewed for a given document.
The example below shows you how to implement document locations for a simple blog post document type where its
id is used as part of the URL scheme:
// locate.ts
export const locate: DocumentLocationResolver = ({id, type}) => {
// Set up locations for documents of the type "post"
if (type === 'post') {
return {
// '/post' is an example path.
// Replace it with an actual relative or absolute value
// depending on your environment
locations: [
{title: `Post #${id}`, href: `/post/${id}`},
{title: 'Posts', href: '/posts'},
],
}
}
return null
}
We recommend containing the Document Location Resolver in a dedicated file to reduce clutter in your Studio configuration file. In the example above, it's exported as a named JavaScript variable so it can be imported to the studio configuration file like this:
// sanity.config.ts
import {defineConfig} from 'sanity'
import {presentationTool} from 'sanity/presentation'
import {locate} from './locate'
// ...other imports
export default defineConfig({
// ...configuration for the project
plugins: [
presentationTool({
previewUrl: SANITY_STUDIO_PREVIEW_URL,
locate
}),
// ...other plugins
],
})
Most often, URLs are built up from document fields (like
slug.current). The callback passes a second context parameter with a function that has methods for interacting with documents in real time. In most cases, you will call
context.documentStore.listenQuery with a GROQ query that returns the queried documents as an Observable.
We recommend installing
rxjs as a dependency in your Studio project to make it easier to interact with the Observable object returned from
listenQuery:
npm install rxjs
Now, you can use the parameters you get from the selected document to access the document data and generate the URLs based on it. Below is an example of how to do this for a blog post document where the slug field is used for URLs:
// locate.ts
import { DocumentLocationResolver } from "sanity/presentation";
import { map } from "rxjs";
// Pass 'context' as the second argument
export function locate(params, context): DocumentLocationResolver {
// Set up locations for post documents
if (params.type === "post") {
// Subscribe to the latest slug and title
const doc$ = context.documentStore.listenQuery(
`*[_id == $id][0]{slug,title}`,
params,
{ perspective: "previewDrafts" } // returns a draft article if it exists
);
// Return a streaming list of locations
return doc$.pipe(
map((doc) => {
// If the document doesn't exist or have a slug, return null
if (!doc || !doc.slug?.current) {
return null;
}
return {
locations: [
{
title: doc.title || "Untitled",
href: `/post/${doc.slug.current}`,
},
{
title: "Posts",
href: "/",
},
],
};
})
);
}
return null;
}
Typically, with structured content, content from a document might be used in multiple locations by means of references. With GROQ, you can query for all documents that refer to a specific document (or use other join logic) and use that to build a list of locations for where a document is being used.
Below is an example showing how to build a list of locations for a "person" document that is being referred to by a "post" document as its author:
// locate.ts
import {
DocumentLocationResolver,
DocumentLocationsState,
} from 'sanity/presentation'
import { map, Observable } from 'rxjs'
export const locate: DocumentLocationResolver = (params, context) => {
if (params.type === 'post' || params.type === 'person') {
/*
Listen to all changes in the selected document
and all documents that reference it
*/
const doc$ = context.documentStore.listenQuery(
`*[_id==$id || references($id)]{_type,slug,title, name}`,
params,
{ perspective: 'previewDrafts' },
) as Observable<
| {
_type: string
slug?: { current: string }
title?: string | null
name?: string | null
}[]
| null
>
// pipe the real-time results to RXJS's map function
return doc$.pipe(
map((docs) => {
if (!docs) {
return {
message: 'Unable to map document type to locations',
tone: 'critical',
} satisfies DocumentLocationsState
}
// Generate all the locations for person documents
const personLocations = docs
.filter(({ _type, slug }) => _type === 'person' && slug?.current)
.map(({ name, slug }) => ({
title: name || 'Name missing',
href: `/authors/${slug.current}`,
}))
// Generate all the locations for post documents
const postLocations: Array<any> = docs
.filter(({ _type, slug }) => _type === 'post' && slug?.current)
.map(({ title, slug }) => ({
title: title || 'Name missing',
href: `/posts/${slug.current}`,
}))
return {
locations: [
...personLocations,
...postLocations,
// Add a link to the "All posts" page when there are post documents
postLocations.length > 0 && {
title: 'All posts',
href: '/posts',
},
// Add a link to the "All authors" page when there are person documents
personLocations.length > 0 && {
title: 'All authors',
href: '/authors',
},
].filter(Boolean),
} satisfies DocumentLocationsState
}),
)
}
return null
}
In addition to the example above, the Document Location Resolver can return customized top-level messages and visual cues:
messagestring
Override the top-level text in the document locations UI. Useful if you want to customize the string (replace "pages") or display warnings.
Default value:
Used on ${number} pages
Examples:
Unable to resolve locations for this document
Used in ${docs.length} email campaign${docs.length === 1 ?? 's'}
tone'positive' | 'caution' | 'critical'
Gives the document locations UI a background color. It can be used to signal criticality.
Default:
positive
locationsDocumentLocation[]
An array of document locations objects with
titleand
hrefproperties. The
hrefcan be absolute or relative and will open in the Presentation tool.