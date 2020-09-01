Pricing update: Free users
Upgrade

Upgrades all (or some) Sanity modules to their latest versions

usage: sanity upgrade [MODULE_NAME] [--tag DIST_TAG] [--range SEMVER_RANGE] [--save-exact]

   Upgrades all (or some) Sanity modules to their latest versions

Upgrades installed Sanity modules to the latest available version within the
semantic versioning range specified in "package.json".

If a specific module name is provided, only that module will be upgraded.

If the --save-exact option is given, the new version will be saved without the
^-prefix in package.json.

Gotcha

After upgrading your Studio, you will still need to deploy it to see the new version in production. If you use our hosted service, you can do so by running the sanity deploy command from the CLI.

Updated on September 1, 2020

