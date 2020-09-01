usage: sanity upgrade [ MODULE_NAME ] [ --tag DIST_TAG ] [ --range SEMVER_RANGE ] [ --save-exact ] Upgrades all (or some) Sanity modules to their latest versions Upgrades installed Sanity modules to the latest available version within the semantic versioning range specified in "package.json". If a specific module name is provided, only that module will be upgraded. If the --save-exact option is given, the new version will be saved without the ^-prefix in package.json.