Upgrade
Upgrades all (or some) Sanity modules to their latest versions
usage: sanity upgrade [MODULE_NAME] [--tag DIST_TAG] [--range SEMVER_RANGE] [--save-exact]
Upgrades installed Sanity modules to the latest available version within the
semantic versioning range specified in "package.json".
If a specific module name is provided, only that module will be upgraded.
If the --save-exact option is given, the new version will be saved without the
^-prefix in package.json.
Gotcha
After upgrading your Studio, you will still need to deploy it to see the new version in production. If you use our hosted service, you can do so by running the
sanity deploy command from the CLI.