usage: sanity schema validate Validates all schema types specified in a workspace. Options --workspace <name> The name of the workspace to use when validating all schema types. --format <pretty|ndjson|json> The output format used to print schema errors and warnings. --level <error|warning> The minimum level reported out. Defaults to warning. Examples # Validates all schema types in a Sanity project with more than one workspace sanity schema validate --workspace default # Save the results of the report into a file sanity schema validate > report.txt # Report out only errors sanity schema validate --level error