Object
The
object type is the bread and butter of your data model. You use it to define custom types that has fields of strings, numbers, arrays as well as other object types.
Note: By default, object types can not be represented as standalone documents in the data store. If you want to define an object type that you'd like to be represented as a document with an id, revision and created and updated timestamps, you should define it using the
document type instead. Apart from these additional fields, there's no semantic difference between a document and an object.
Protip
If you plan to use your schemas with the GraphQL API, you'll need to import object types on the top-level (called “hoisting”). Learn more about how to make “strict schemas” in our GraphQL documentation.
Properties
REQUIREDtypestring
Value must be set to
object.
REQUIREDnamestring
Required. The field name. This will be the key in the data record.
REQUIREDfieldsarray
The fields of this object. At least one field is required. See documentation below.
fieldsetsarray
A list of fieldsets that fields may belong to. Documentation below.
previewobject
Use this to implement an override for the default preview for this type. Documentation here.
inputComponentReact
titlestring
Human readable label for the field.
boolean | function
If set to
true, this field will be hidden in the studio. You can also return a callback function to use it as a conditional field.
readOnlyboolean | function
If set to
true, this field will not be editable in the content studio. You can also return a callback function to use it as a conditional field.
descriptionstring
Short description to editors how the field is to be used.
initialValue
The initial value that will be used when creating new objects from this type. Can be either the literal value or a function that returns either the literal value or a promise that resolves to the initial value.
Options
collapsibleboolean
If set to
true, the object will make the fields collapsible. By default, objects will be collapsible when reaching a depth/nesting level of 3. This can be overridden by setting
collapsible: false
collapsedboolean
Set to
trueto display fields as collapsed initially. This requires the
collapsibleoption to be set to
trueand determines whether the fields should be collapsed to begin with.
columnsinteger
An integer corresponding to the number of columns in a grid for the inputs to flow between.
editModalstring
Controls how the modal (for object content editing) is rendered. You can choose between
dialog,
fullscreenor
popover. Default is
dialog.
ValidationLearn more about validation
required()function
Ensures that this field exists.
custom(fn)function
Creates a custom validation rule.
Fields are what gives an object its structure. Every field must have a name and a type. An object can reference any field type. You may specify the properties and options that are supported for the given type, e.g.:
{
title: 'Address',
name: 'address',
type: 'object',
fields: [
{name: 'street', type: 'string', title: 'Street name'},
{name: 'streetNo', type: 'string', title: 'Street number'},
{name: 'city', type: 'string', title: 'City'}
]
}
Once a type is added to the schema, it can be reused as the type for other fields, so lets use it in our screening:
Input
{
title: 'Screening',
name: 'screening',
type: 'document',
fields: [
// ...
{
title: 'Cinema address',
name: 'address',
type: 'address'
}
// ...
]
}
Output
{
"_type": "screening",
"_id": "2106a34f-315f-44bc-929b-bf8e9a3eba0d",
"title": "Welcome to our premiere of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets!",
//...
"address": {
"_type": "address",
"street": "Dronningens gate",
"streetNo": "16",
"city": "Oslo"
}
//...
}
A field name must start with a letter from a-z, and can can only include:
- Letters
- Numbers
- Underscores
This means field names can't contain hyphens. We also recommend using the camel case naming convention for field names.
Sometimes you may have fields which are not meant to be exposed to the editors through the studio, but are populated by backend services or scripts. By setting the
hidden property to
true, you can make sure that the field is still included in the schema but not displayed in the studio. Example:
{
title: 'Movie',
name: 'movie',
type: 'document',
fields: [
// ... other fields
{
title: 'Last synchronized',
name: 'lastSynced',
description: 'Timestamp the movie was last synced with external service. Not shown in studio.',
type: 'datetime',
hidden: true
}
]
}
Sometimes it makes sense to group a set of fields into a fieldset. Say you want the
social fieldset, to be grouped together in Sanity Studio like this:
Input
{
type: 'object',
name: 'person',
fieldsets: [
{name: 'social', title: 'Social media handles'}
],
fields: [
{
title: 'Name',
name: 'name',
type: 'string'
},
{
title: 'Twitter',
name: 'twitter',
type: 'string',
fieldset: 'social'
},
{
title: 'Instagram',
name: 'instagram',
type: 'string',
fieldset: 'social'
},
{
title: 'Facebook',
name: 'facebook',
type: 'string',
fieldset: 'social'
}
]
}
Output
// Values will still appear at the same level in the data
{
"name": "Somebody",
"twitter": "@somebody",
"instagram": "@somebody",
"facebook": "somebody"
}
Fieldsets takes the same collapsible options as described for objects above, as well as the
hidden and
readOnly properties, e.g.:
{
title: 'Social media handles',
name: 'social',
hidden: false, // Default value
readOnly: true,
options: {
collapsible: true, // Makes the whole fieldset collapsible
collapsed: false, // Defines if the fieldset should be collapsed by default or not
columns: 2 // Defines a grid for the fields and how many columns it should have
}
}