Fields

Fields are what gives an object its structure. Every field must have a name and a type. An object can reference any field type. You may specify the properties and options that are supported for the given type, e.g.:

{ title : 'Address' , name : 'address' , type : 'object' , fields : [ { name : 'street' , type : 'string' , title : 'Street name' } , { name : 'streetNo' , type : 'string' , title : 'Street number' } , { name : 'city' , type : 'string' , title : 'City' } ] }

Once a type is added to the schema, it can be reused as the type for other fields, so lets use it in our screening:

Input { title : 'Screening' , name : 'screening' , type : 'document' , fields : [ { title : 'Cinema address' , name : 'address' , type : 'address' } ] } Output { "_type" : "screening" , "_id" : "2106a34f-315f-44bc-929b-bf8e9a3eba0d" , "title" : "Welcome to our premiere of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets!" , "address" : { "_type" : "address" , "street" : "Dronningens gate" , "streetNo" : "16" , "city" : "Oslo" } }

Field names

A field name must start with a letter from a-z, and can can only include:

Letters

Numbers

Underscores

This means field names can't contain hyphens. We also recommend using the camel case naming convention for field names.

Additional Field options

Sometimes you may have fields which are not meant to be exposed to the editors through the studio, but are populated by backend services or scripts. By setting the hidden property to true , you can make sure that the field is still included in the schema but not displayed in the studio. Example:

{ title : 'Movie' , name : 'movie' , type : 'document' , fields : [ { title : 'Last synchronized' , name : 'lastSynced' , description : 'Timestamp the movie was last synced with external service. Not shown in studio.' , type : 'datetime' , hidden : true } ] }

Fieldsets

Sometimes it makes sense to group a set of fields into a fieldset. Say you want the social fieldset, to be grouped together in Sanity Studio like this:

Example of a fieldset

Input { type : 'object' , name : 'person' , fieldsets : [ { name : 'social' , title : 'Social media handles' } ] , fields : [ { title : 'Name' , name : 'name' , type : 'string' } , { title : 'Twitter' , name : 'twitter' , type : 'string' , fieldset : 'social' } , { title : 'Instagram' , name : 'instagram' , type : 'string' , fieldset : 'social' } , { title : 'Facebook' , name : 'facebook' , type : 'string' , fieldset : 'social' } ] } Output { "name" : "Somebody" , "twitter" : "@somebody" , "instagram" : "@somebody" , "facebook" : "somebody" }

Fieldsets takes the same collapsible options as described for objects above, as well as the hidden and readOnly properties, e.g.: