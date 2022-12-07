Studio Components Reference

The top-level configuration property studio enables customization of several parts of the studio's user interface. Its sole components key accepts an object with overrides for the layout, logo, navigation bar and tool menu:

studio : { components : { layout : MyLayout , logo : ( { title , ... props } ) => { return ( < div title = { title . toUpperCase ( ) } > { props . renderDefault ( props ) } < / div > } , navbar : MyNavbar , toolMenu : MyToolMenu , } }

Layout

The layout is the root UI component for the studio. You probably never want to replace this component entirely with a custom layout component, but you might want to render the default layout component inside, say, a React context provider. This would allow all components inside the studio to retrieve the values from your provider.

Properties

renderDefault function A callback function that renders the default layout component. The function takes the component's properties as an argument, and these properties can be modified.

Example

import { defineConfig , LayoutProps } from 'sanity' import { MyProvider } from '../path/to/my-provider' function CustomLayout ( props : LayoutProps ) { return ( < MyProvider > { props . renderDefault ( props ) } < / MyProvider > ) } export default defineConfig ( { studio : { components : { layout : CustomLayout , } } } )

Logo

The logo component for your studio that appears in the navbar. Replace the default logo with your own logo to brand your studio.

Properties

title string The title displayed in the logo. The default title is the title configured in the studio config.

renderDefault function A callback function that renders the default logo component. The function takes the component's properties as an argument, and these properties can be modified.

Example

import { defineConfig , LogoProps } from 'sanity' import { Text } from '@sanity/ui' function CustomLogo ( props : LogoProps ) { return ( < Text style = { { color : 'magenta' } } weight = "bold" > { props . title } < / Text > ) } export default defineConfig ( { title : 'My studio' , studio : { components : { logo : CustomLogo , } } } )

Navbar

The navbar component in the studio.

Properties

renderDefault function A callback function that renders the default navbar component. The function takes the component's properties as an argument, and these properties can be modified.

Example

import { defineConfig , NavbarProps , useWorkspace } from 'sanity' import { Card , Stack , Text } from '@sanity/ui' function CustomNavbar ( props : NavbarProps ) { const { dataset } = useWorkspace ( ) return ( < Stack > < Card padding = { 3 } tone = "primary" > < Text size = { 1 } > Using the < b > { dataset } < / b > dataset < / Text > < / Card > { props . renderDefault ( props ) } { } < / Stack > ) } export default defineConfig ( { studio : { components : { navbar : CustomNavbar , } } } )

Tool menu

The tool menu appears in the navbar and lists links to all of your tools. The tool menu is displayed in two different places depending on the screen size width. On larger screens, it appears in the top bar, while on smaller screens it appears inside the sidebar.

Properties

activeToolName string The active tool name

closeSidebar function A function that closes the sidebar

context string A string that informs about the "context" in which the tool menu is rendered. This value is useful when you want to make two different customizations depending on whether the tool menu is in the top bar or in the side bar.

array An array of the tools in the studio

renderDefault function A callback function that renders the default tool menu component. The function takes the component's properties as an argument, and these properties can be modified.

Example