Webhooks API

Types

Sanity provides two types of webhooks, transaction and document. Currently document webhooks are preferred because they are more flexible and powerful.

Document

A document webhook triggers every time a document is created, updated, or deleted. If a transaction updates 3 documents, 3 webhooks will be executed. Document webhook also allows for more granular filtering and customisable payloads with GROQ.

For more information about document webhooks click here.

Transaction

A transaction webhook triggers once per dataset , meaning if you batch together multiple document mutations in one transaction only one webhook will be executed.

Endpoints

List all webhooks

GET /v2021-10-04/hooks/projects/${projectId}

Request curl 'https://api.sanity.io/v2021-10-04/hooks/projects/${projectId}' \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer ${token}' Response [ { "type" : "document" , "rule" : { "on" : [ "create" , "update" ] , "filter" : "_type == \"article\"" , "projection" : "{ _id, name }" } , "apiVersion" : "v2021-03-25" , "httpMethod" : "POST" , "includeDrafts" : false , "headers" : { } , "secret" : "thisIsAsecret" , "id" : "nCA0wzdJXR1cVadR" , "name" : "test" , "projectId" : "exx11uqh" , "dataset" : "*" , "url" : "https://www.example.com/" , "createdAt" : "2022-07-22T10:48:21.392Z" , "createdByUserId" : "psh9hAsjB" , "isDisabled" : false , "isDisabledByUser" : false , "deletedAt" : null , "description" : null } , { "type" : "transaction" , "id" : "yyB57FRgCOCeLAtL" , "name" : "Transactio webhook" , "projectId" : "exx11uqh" , "dataset" : "webhook-test" , "url" : "https://www.example.com/" , "createdAt" : "2022-07-22T10:48:21.392Z" , "createdByUserId" : "pdakbqZhE" , "isDisabled" : false , "isDisabledByUser" : false , "deletedAt" : null , "description" : null } , ... ]

Create a document webhook

POST /v2021-10-04/hooks/projects/{projectId}

Request curl \ 'https://api.sanity.io/v2021-10-04/hooks/projects/${projectId}' \ --request POST \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer ${token}' \ --json @- << EOF { "type":"document", "name":"name", "url":"https://www.example.com/", "httpMethod":"POST", "apiVersion":"v2021-03-25", "includeDrafts":false, "dataset":"*", "rule":{ "on":["create"], "filter":"_type == 'article'", "projection":"{_id}" }, "description":"description", "headers":{}, "secret":"MySecret", "isDisabledByUser":false } EOF Response { "type" : "document" , "rule" : { "on" : [ "create" ] , "filter" : "_type == 'article'" , "projection" : "{_id}" } , "filter" : null , "projection" : null , "apiVersion" : "v2021-03-25" , "httpMethod" : "POST" , "includeDrafts" : false , "headers" : { } , "secret" : "MySecret" , "id" : "RHlOxIEkZd8rncl6" , "name" : "name" , "projectId" : "exx11uqh" , "dataset" : "*" , "url" : "https://www.example.com/" , "createdAt" : "2023-07-21T09:13:30.754Z" , "createdByUserId" : "psv96AOjB" , "isDisabled" : false , "isDisabledByUser" : false , "deletedAt" : null , "description" : "description" }

Request parameters

REQUIRED type string 'document'

REQUIRED name string Name of webhook

REQUIRED url string The URL field is where you specify the endpoint to which the webhook request is sent.

REQUIRED dataset string Which dataset should this trigger for. '*' means all datasets in the project.

description string Optional description to add helpful context to the webhook.

rule.on string[] Webhooks can be triggered when a document is created , updated , deleted , or any combination of these. ' create ': triggers on the creation of a new document. ' update ': triggers on every change to a document once created. ' delete ': triggers on the deletion of a document

rule.filter string A GROQ filter specifying which documents will, when changed, trigger your webhook. A filter is what you commonly see between the *[ and ] in a GROQ query. This field supports all the GROQ functions you'd expect and has additional support for functions in the delta:: namespace, as well as before() and after() . If left empty, it will apply to all documents ( *[] )

rule.projection string A GROQ projection defining the payload (or body) of the outgoing webhook request. This field supports GROQ functions in the delta:: namespace, as well as before() and after() . If left empty, it will include the whole document after the change that triggered it. See more information about GROQ-projections here

apiVersion string Which API version to use for the GROQ filter and projection. Defaults to the latest API version for the GROQ query API

httpMethod string This field configures the webhook's HTTP request method. It can be set to POST, PUT, PATCH, DELETE, or GET. Some endpoints require incoming requests to use a specific method to work.

includeDrafts boolean Wether or not to trigger on draft changes

headers Record<string, string> Additional HTTP headers. You can add multiple headers. A common example is adding an Authorization: Bearer <token> header to authenticate the webhook request.

secret string To let receiving services verify the origin of any outgoing webhook, you may add a secret that will be hashed and included as part of the webhook request's headers. You may find our webhook toolkit library helpful for working with secrets.

isDisabledByUser boolean Set to 'true' to disable the webhook and prevent it from triggering.

Create a transaction webhook

POST /v2021-10-04/hooks/projects/{projectId}

Request curl \ 'https://api.sanity.io/v2021-10-04/hooks/projects/${projectId}' \ --request POST \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer ${token}' \ --json @- << EOF { "type":"transaction", "name":"name-transaction", "url":"https://www.example.com/", "dataset":"*", "description":"description", "isDisabledByUser":false } EOF Response { "type" : "transaction" , "id" : "8ngGSobiUAzpw4cl" , "name" : "name-transaction" , "projectId" : "exx11uqh" , "dataset" : "*" , "url" : "https://www.example.com/" , "createdAt" : "2023-07-21T10:32:48.424Z" , "createdByUserId" : "psv96AOjB" , "isDisabled" : false , "isDisabledByUser" : false , "deletedAt" : null , "description" : "description" }

Request parameters

REQUIRED type string 'transaction'

REQUIRED dataset string Which dataset should this trigger for. '*' means all datasets in the project.

REQUIRED url string The URL field is where you specify the endpoint to which the webhook request is sent.

REQUIRED name string Name of webhook

description string Optional description to add helpful context to the webhook

isDisabledByUser boolean Set to 'true' to disable the webhook and prevent it from triggering.

Update a webhook

PATCH /v2021-10-04/hooks/projects/{projectId}/{id}

Request curl \ 'https://api.sanity.io/v2021-10-04/hooks/projects/${projectId}/${id}' \ --request PATCH \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer ${token}' \ --json @- << EOF { "isDisabledByUser":true } EOF Response { "type" : "transaction" , "id" : "8ngGSobiUAzpw4cl" , "name" : "name-transaction" , "projectId" : "exx11uqh" , "dataset" : "*" , "url" : "https://www.example.com/" , "createdAt" : "2023-07-21T10:32:48.424Z" , "createdByUserId" : "psv96AOjB" , "isDisabled" : false , "isDisabledByUser" : true , "deletedAt" : null , "description" : "description" }

Delete a webhook

DELETE /v2021-10-04/hooks/projects/{projectId}/{id}

Request curl \ 'https://api.sanity.io/v2021-10-04/hooks/projects/${projectId}/${id}' \ --request DELETE \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer ${token}' Response { "id" : "8ngGSobiUAzpw4cl" , "deleted" : 1 }

List webhook attempts

GET /v2021-10-04/hooks/projects/${projectId}/{id}/attempts