Create a custom Studio tool

A tool is a top-level view in the Sanity Studio application that you can access through its menu bar. New to tools? Visit the Studio Tools overview.

Tools are great for custom dashboards and user interfaces for exploring and interacting with content. At their most basic, tools are custom React components that interact with data in Sanity.

Basic configuration

You can add a custom tool by adding its configuration object to the tools array in the studio configuration. A tool needs to have a title , name , icon , and component defined. The title controls what appears in the toolbar, while the name controls the URL segment that the tool routes to.

import { defineConfig } from 'sanity' import { structureTool } from 'sanity/structure' import { Card , Text } from '@sanity/ui' import { DashboardIcon } from '@sanity/icons' import { schemaTypes } from './schemas' const myCustomTool = ( ) => { return { title : 'My Custom Tool' , name : 'my-custom-tool' , icon : DashboardIcon , component : ( props ) => ( < Card padding = { 4 } > < Text > My custom tool! </ Text > </ Card > ) , } } export default defineConfig ( { name : 'default' , title : 'Studio with custom tool' , projectId : 'your-project-id' , dataset : 'production' , plugins : [ structureTool ( ) ] , tools : [ myCustomTool ( ) ] , schema : { types : schemaTypes , } , } )

Protip If you want to use @sanity/ui and @sanity/icons for your own tools, remember to install them as dependencies in your project: npm install @sanity/ui @sanity/icons

TypeScript

If you're building with TypeScript, then you can use the built-in Tool type from the studio package, as well as the ComponentType from the react package. You can also extend these to support custom options you might have for your tool:

import type { ComponentType } from 'react' import { type Tool } from 'sanity' import { Card , Text , Stack } from '@sanity/ui' export interface myCustomToolOptions { customString ? : string } export interface myCustomToolProps < Options = any > { component : ComponentType < { tool : Tool < myCustomToolOptions > } > } export const myCustomTool = ( options : myCustomToolOptions | void ) => { return { title : 'My Custom Tool' , name : 'my-custom-tool' , icon : DashboardIcon , component : ( ) => ( < Card padding = { 4 } > < Stack > < Text > My custom tool! </ Text > < Text > { options ?. customString } </ Text > </ Stack > </ Card > ) , } }

Share custom tools with others

The best way to share a tool is to make it into a plugin. The guides below will help you package and publish your tool as a plugin.

Have a tool that you've packaged as a plugin that you think the community would like? Share it on the Sanity Exchange.