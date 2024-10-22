Create a custom Studio tool
Add bespoke functionality to Studio with a custom tool.
A tool is a top-level view in the Sanity Studio application that you can access through its menu bar. New to tools? Visit the Studio Tools overview.
Tools are great for custom dashboards and user interfaces for exploring and interacting with content. At their most basic, tools are custom React components that interact with data in Sanity.
You can add a custom tool by adding its configuration object to the
tools array in the studio configuration. A tool needs to have a
title,
name,
icon, and component defined. The
title controls what appears in the toolbar, while the
name controls the URL segment that the tool routes to.
// sanity.config.tsx
import {defineConfig} from 'sanity'
import {structureTool} from 'sanity/structure'
import {Card, Text} from '@sanity/ui'
import {DashboardIcon} from '@sanity/icons'
import {schemaTypes} from './schemas'
const myCustomTool = () => {
return {
title: 'My Custom Tool',
name: 'my-custom-tool', // localhost:3333/my-custom-tool
icon: DashboardIcon,
component: (props) => (
<Card padding={4}>
<Text>My custom tool!</Text>
</Card>
),
}
}
export default defineConfig({
name: 'default',
title: 'Studio with custom tool',
projectId: 'your-project-id',
dataset: 'production',
plugins: [structureTool()],
tools: [myCustomTool()],
schema: {
types: schemaTypes,
},
})
Protip
If you want to use
@sanity/ui and
@sanity/icons for your own tools, remember to install them as dependencies in your project:
npm install @sanity/ui @sanity/icons
If you're building with TypeScript, then you can use the built-in
Tool type from the studio package, as well as the
ComponentType from the react package. You can also extend these to support custom options you might have for your tool:
// myCustomTool.tsx
import type {ComponentType} from 'react'
import {type Tool} from 'sanity'
import {Card, Text, Stack} from '@sanity/ui'
export interface myCustomToolOptions {
customString?: string
}
export interface myCustomToolProps<Options = any> {
component: ComponentType<{
tool: Tool<myCustomToolOptions>
}>
}
export const myCustomTool = (options: myCustomToolOptions | void) => {
return {
title: 'My Custom Tool',
name: 'my-custom-tool', // localhost:3333/my-custom-tool
icon: DashboardIcon,
component: () => (
<Card padding={4}>
<Stack>
<Text>My custom tool!</Text>
<Text>{options?.customString}</Text>
</Stack>
</Card>
),
}
}
The best way to share a tool is to make it into a plugin. The guides below will help you package and publish your tool as a plugin.
Have a tool that you've packaged as a plugin that you think the community would like? Share it on the Sanity Exchange.