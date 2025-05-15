Schema
A schema describes the types of documents and fields editors may author in a Sanity Studio workspace.
The top level
schema configuration accepts an object with two properties:
templates and
types:
- The
templatesproperty accepts an array of Initial Value Template configuration objects or a callback function returning the same.
- The
typesproperty accepts an array of schema definition objects or a callback function returning the same.
In both cases, the callback function is called with the current value as the first argument and a context object as the second. Thus, you can access schema definitions and Initial Value Templates implemented by plugins.
templatesarray | function
An array of initial value templates, or a callback function that resolves to the same.
typesarray | function
An array of schema definitions or a callback function that resolves to the same.
The
templates property is discussed in greater detail in this article, and a reference article can be found here. The rest of this article will deal with the default set of schema types supported in the Sanity Studio.
All schema types are listed below or in the documentation menu.
Array
Schema type for arrays of other types.
Block
Schema type for block which provides a rich text editor for block content.
Boolean
Schema type reference for expressing truthy values.
Cross Dataset References
All you need to know about creating references across datasets.
Date
Schema type reference for the Date type.
Datetime
The schema type for expressing an exact date and time.
Document
Schema type reference for expressing documents.
File
Schema type reference for the File type.
Geopoint
Schema type reference for the geopoint type.
Image
Schema type for uploading, selecting, and editing images.
Number
Schema type reference for the Number type.
Object
Schema type to create custom types to use in a document.
Reference
A schema type for referencing other documents.
Slug
A schema type for slugs is typically used to create unique URLs.
String
A schema type for strings and a selectable lists of strings.
Span
Schema type reference for the Span type.
Text
Schema type reference for the Text type.
URL
Schema type reference for the URL type.
Global Document Reference
Schema type reference documentation for Global Document References.
Properties
Requiredtype
Name of any valid schema type. This will be the type of the value in the data record.
Requiredname
Required. The field name. This will be the key in the data record.
title
Human readable label for the field.
Takes a static or a callback function that resolves to a boolean value (
truthyor
falsy) and hides the given field based on it. You can use this property for conditional fields.
readOnly
If set to
true, this field will not be editable in the content studio. You can also return a callback function to use it as a conditional field.
description
Short description to editors how the field is to be used.
deprecated
Marks a document type or a field as deprecated. This will render the field(s) as read-only with a visual deprecation message defined by the
reasonproperty.
If you deploy a GraphQL API schema, this property will translated into the
@deprecateddirective.
Options
Validation
Note: The properties listed above are common for all data types. For a more thorough description of how to use them, have a look at the Object Type.
The studio loads all schemas defined under
schema.types in
studio.config.js.
//sanity.config.js
import {defineConfig} from 'sanity'
export default defineConfig({
/* ... */
schema: {
types: [
{
title: "My Example Document Type",
name: "exampleDocumentType",
type: "document",
fields: [
{
title: "Greeting",
name: "greeting",
type: "string"
}
]
}
]
}
})
To keep things organized, consider keeping the types array in a separate file and import it into
studio.config.js.
//schemaTypes.js
export const schemaTypes = [
{
title: "My Example Document Type",
name: "exampleDocumentType",
type: "document",
fields: [
{
title: "Greeting",
name: "greeting",
type: "string"
}
]
}
]
//sanity.config.js
import {defineConfig} from 'sanity'
import {schemaTypes} from './schemaTypes'
export default defineConfig({
/* ... */
schema: {
types: schemaTypes
}
})
You should also consider using the
defineType,
defineField and
defineArrayMember helper functions when working with schemas. These will give you better IDE auto-suggestions and provide type-safety when used in TypeScript files. Using these functions is completely optional.
import {defineType, defineField, defineArrayMember} from 'sanity'
export const someDocumentType = defineType({
title: "Some Document Type",
name: "exampleDocumentType",
type: "document",
fields: [
defineField({
title: "String array",
name: "strings",
type: "array",
of: [
defineArrayMember({ type: "string" })
]
})
]
})
Plugins
Plugins may also provide types. They will be available in the studio exactly like studio configured types.
Using plugins to organize your code can be helpful as the studio codebase grows.
// pluginWithSchema.js
import {definePlugin, defineType, defineField} from 'sanity'
export const pluginWithSchema = definePlugin({
name: 'plugin-with-schema',
schema: {
types: [
defineType({
title: "Plugin object",
name: "exampleObject",
type: "document",
fields: [
defineField({
title: "Title",
name: "title",
type: "string"
})
]
})
]
}
})
//sanity.config.js
import {defineConfig} from 'sanity'
import {pluginWithSchema} from './pluginWithSchema'
export default defineConfig({
/* ... */
plugins: [pluginWithSchema()]
})
Was this page helpful?