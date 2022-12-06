usage: sanity preview [BUILD_OUTPUT_DIR] [--port <port>] [--host <host>] Starts a local web server for previewing production build Notes Changing the hostname or port number might require a new entry to the CORS-origins allow list. Options --port <port> TCP port to start server on. [default: 3333] --host <host> The local network interface at which to listen. [default: "127.0.0.1"] Examples sanity preview --host=0.0.0.0 sanity preview --port=1942 sanity preview some/build-output-dir