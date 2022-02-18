Getting started

Enterprise Feature Cross dataset references is an enterprise feature and needs to be enabled for your organization

Define a cross dataset reference schema type in your schema

{ name : "myDocument" , type : "document" , title : "Example of document with cross dataset reference" , fields : [ { name : "someField" , type : "crossDatasetReference" , title : "Reference to documents in a another dataset" , dataset : "name-of-other-dataset" , projectId : "xyzabc" , tokenId : "someToken" , studioUrl : ( { id , type } ) => { return type ? ` https://url-to-other.studio/intent/edit/type= ${ type } ;id= ${ id } ` : null ; } , to : [ { type : "someType" , __experimental_search : [ { path : [ "title" ] , weight : 10 } ] , preview : { select : { title : "title" , } , } , } , ] , } , ] , }

See the full reference documentation for the Cross Dataset Reference schema type here.

Opening the studio, you should now see the following message when trying to edit or create a new type of this document

Configure cross dataset token

Note: you normally don't need to do this if you're connecting content within the same project.

In order to be able to search for documents across projects your studio needs to configure a cross dataset token. A cross dataset token is an API token that resides in the dataset you're making references from (e.g. the source dataset), that grants access to view documents in the target dataset, e.g. the documents you will be referencing.

The easiest way to manage cross dataset tokens is to install the Cross Dataset Tokens plugin to your Studio.

Set up CORS Origin

Note: There's normally no need to do this if you're connecting content within the same project.

When the cross dataset token is properly set up, you may also need to grant the origin (e.g. the url) of the source studio access to query content in the target dataset. This is done by going to the management for the target dataset and add the origin of the source dataset to the list of allowed origins.

Configure tokens for source datasets

Any attempt at deleting a document that has documents in other datasets referecing it will give the user a warning about having other documents referencing it. By default, the target dataset will not be able to see much metadata about documents from other projects that references it, but using the Cross Dataset Tokens plugin you can add a token to the target dataset that grants access to view more details about any documents in the source dataset that refers to it.