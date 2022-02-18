Cross Dataset References
All you need to know about creating references across projects and datasets.
Enterprise Feature
Cross dataset references is an enterprise feature and needs to be enabled for your organization
{
name: "myDocument",
type: "document",
title: "Example of document with cross dataset reference",
fields: [
//…
{
// the field name
name: "someField",
// Required. Must be 'crossDatasetReference'
type: "crossDatasetReference",
title: "Reference to documents in a another dataset",
// Required. Specify the name of the dataset that has the document type you want to reference
dataset: "name-of-other-dataset",
// Required. Specify the projectId of the dataset
projectId: "xyzabc",
// Optional, if you want to use different access tokens for different reference fields you can distinguish them by specifying an id here
tokenId: "someToken",
studioUrl: ({ id, type }) => {
return type
? `https://url-to-other.studio/intent/edit/type=${type};id=${id}`
: null;
},
// Required. Specifies one or more content types from the other dataset
to: [
{
// Required. The document type you want to make references to
type: "someType",
// Required. search specification for the document you want to make references to. See https://www.sanity.io/docs/studio-search-config
__experimental_search: [{ path: ["title"], weight: 10 }],
// Required. Specify a preview config for the referenced type
preview: {
select: {
title: "title",
},
},
},
],
},
],
}
See the full reference documentation for the Cross Dataset Reference schema type here.
Opening the studio, you should now see the following message when trying to edit or create a new type of this document
Note: you normally don't need to do this if you're connecting content within the same project.
In order to be able to search for documents across projects your studio needs to configure a cross dataset token. A cross dataset token is an API token that resides in the dataset you're making references from (e.g. the source dataset), that grants access to view documents in the target dataset, e.g. the documents you will be referencing.
The easiest way to manage cross dataset tokens is to install the Cross Dataset Tokens plugin to your Studio.
Note: There's normally no need to do this if you're connecting content within the same project.
When the cross dataset token is properly set up, you may also need to grant the origin (e.g. the url) of the source studio access to query content in the target dataset. This is done by going to the management for the target dataset and add the origin of the source dataset to the list of allowed origins.
Any attempt at deleting a document that has documents in other datasets referecing it will give the user a warning about having other documents referencing it. By default, the target dataset will not be able to see much metadata about documents from other projects that references it, but using the Cross Dataset Tokens plugin you can add a token to the target dataset that grants access to view more details about any documents in the source dataset that refers to it.