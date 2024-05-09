Sanity Create at a glance

Sanity Create is a powerful writing tool that combines the best of human creativity and AI assistance to help you craft compelling, well-informed content.

At its core, Sanity Create is designed around two key principles:

Context is king: By allowing you to attach relevant notes, research, and guidelines to your document, Create ensures that your writing is always grounded in the specific context of your project.

Read more about notes AI as collaborator: Create's built-in AI is more than just a text generator. It's an intelligent co-author that leverages the power of large language models while staying anchored in the context you provide.

Whether you're drafting a blog post, crafting product copy, or putting together a comprehensive report, Sanity Create empowers you to produce your best work more efficiently.

Feature walk-through video

Watch Sanity CTO Simen Svale take you through a real-life content creation scenario in Create, or get into the documentation by taking a tour of the Sanity Create interface, or read on to get your hands dirty straight away with a practical example.

Quickstart Example – Drafting a blog post

In this follow-along example you'll be writing a blog post with some select travel advice for spud aficionados.

Go to the Sanity Create starting page and create a new document (Help). Title it "The best travel destinations for potato lovers".

Start off by making a note. Notes are where you keep all your research, contextual information and other supporting material. In the side panel on the left side, find the button labeled Create note and click it.

To start off with some solid information, paste this list of potato museums around the world into your note. The AI assistant will draw from your notes when making suggestions.

List of potato museums # List of potato museums ## Austria Waldviertler Erdäpfelwelt (Waldviertler potato world) is a museum with interactive displays located in the town hall of Schweiggers displaying the history and uses of potatoes to the present day. ## Belgium Musée vivant de la pomme de terre ("Living Museum of the Potato") in Genappe is part of the Wallonia Botanical Gardens and also houses a collection of onions from northern Europe. Frietmuseum in Bruges is dedicated to chips (or fries in American-English) and is located in one of Bruges' oldest buildings, dated ## Canada The Canadian Potato Museum in O'Leary, Prince Edward Island, claims to contain the world's largest collection of potato artifacts. It is also home to a Potato Hall of Fame. A 14-foot (4.3 m) high giant potato made of fiberglass stands at the entrance and visitors can learn about the origins of the wild potato up to modern-day agricultural practices.

Potato World is a museum dedicated to the potato. It is located in Florenceville-Bristol,New Brunswick, known as the french fry capital of the world. ## Denmark Danmarks Kartoffelmuseum ("Danish Potato Museum") in Otterup is part of the Hofmansgave estate. The Hofmansgaves were responsible for popularising the potato in Denmark where potatoes were known as "German lumps". ## France Moulin Gentrey in Harsault (fr) is a former starch mill dating from 1870 which contains a small potato museum as part of a historical tour of starch making for the textile industry. ## Germany Deutsches Kartoffelmuseum ("German Potato Museum") in Fußgönheim (de) is housed in a former synagogue next to the Fußgönheim Agricultural Museum. The museum dates from 1987.Das Kartoffelmuseum ("The Potato Museum") in Munich dates from 1996 and is run by the Otto Eckart Foundation on behalf of Pfanni GmbH, a division of Unilever.Vorpommersches Kartoffelmuseum ("Potato Museum of Vorpommern") in Tribsees (de) ## Italy Museo della patata ("Potato Museum") in Budrio ## Lithuania There is a Bulvės muziejus ("Potato Museum") in Kudirkos Naumiestis, near the border with Kaliningrad. ## United States Potato Museum in Albuquerque, New Mexico, was originally housed in the basement of E. Thomas and Meredith Hughes' basement in Washington, D.C., before moving to Albuquerque in 1993. It began in 1975 and is a nonprofit organization.Idaho Potato Museum is in Blackfoot, Idaho, and among the exhibits has the world's largest potato chip (crisp in British-English), a Pringle measuring 25 inches (64 cm)

Doing so, you'll notice that the Create AI has helpfully named our note and classified it as a Fact. If your result was different, bring up the note category menu and change it to Fact.

Before moving on to the document editor to do some writing, create one more note with some context for the task at hand. Once again, click Create note in the side panel on the left, and paste the following into it:

We are writing a blog post featuring exciting destinations for potato-aficionados.

This will inform the AI assistant about your goal and intention, which in turn will enable it to make better suggestions. Make sure this new note is classified as Context.

With your notes ready, move your focus to the document editor. This huge blank space is sort of intimidating. Time to ask your AI assistant to help out. Enter the following: "Write an outline for a blog post featuring 3 of the best travelling destinations for potato lovers". Notice the subtle circle icon that follows you around? This is the AI contextual menu, affectionately known as "the Blip". Give it a click.



You'll be presented with a few options for interacting with the AI capabilities of Create. For now select Run as instruction. This will tell Create to turn the last sentence into a prompt for the AI assistant.

The assistant, now primed with both the context of the task at hand and a source of information to draw from should be able to do a pretty decent first draft. From here, you can accept the incoming changes or fiddle around with the instruction to further hone the output.

Next steps:

Experiment with notes: Try to add a Style note to influence the tone of the blog post. Find a great piece of prose and add it as Inspiration. Read more about notes

Keep exploring the AI capabilities: Ask the AI to give you some different options on how to proceed. Use CMD + . (command period) to start the AI ghostwriter. Hit tab to continue once it pauses. Read more about AI

Touring the Sanity Create interface

Documents

Documents are the core conceptual unit of Sanity Create. The document editor is where your work is done, providing a familiar, minimalist writing environment for you to craft your content. Here's what you need to know about working with documents in Create:

Creating a new document

To start a new document, click the New Document button in the top left corner of the viewport. You'll be prompted to give your document a name, after which you can dive right into writing.

Saving and finding documents

Create automatically saves your work as you type, so you never have to worry about losing your progress. To access your saved documents, click the Sanity S logo in the top left of your viewport to bring up the sidebar where all your documents are listed.

Deleting documents

If you need to remove a document, you can do so from the documents list view. Click the ellipsis menu while hovering the relevant document's title, and then click delete. Note that this action is permanent, so be sure you truly want to delete the document before confirming.

The document editor

Sanity Create offers a clean, distraction-free writing environment that will feel instantly familiar to anyone who has used a modern word processor or text editor. The interface is designed to put your content front and center, allowing you to focus on getting your thoughts down without any clutter or unnecessary features getting in the way.

Slash commands and Markdown formatting

The writing space in Sanity Create supports a range of formatting options to help you structure and style your content. You can use familiar slash commands to quickly apply headings, lists, quotes, and more without taking your hands off the keyboard.

In addition to slash commands, Create also supports a subset of standard Markdown syntax for formatting text. You can use hyphens or numbers to make lists, and hash symbols to denote headings. For those who prefer a more visual approach, basic formatting options like bold, italic, and underline are also available via buttons in a popover whenever text is selected.

Whether you prefer slash commands, Markdown, or the toolbar, Create aims to make formatting your document quick, intuitive, and distraction-free. The goal is to let you focus on your writing while still having easy access to the tools you need to make your content clear, scannable, and visually appealing.

Notes

Every writer knows that behind every polished piece of prose lies a mountain of notes, research, and insights that inform and guide the work, but never see the light of day in the final draft. Sanity Create is a writing tool that not only acknowledges, but celebrates and elevates this often unseen but essential part of the process.

Notes are a key feature in Sanity Create that provide context, facts, style guidelines, and inspiration to inform your writing and enable the built-in AI co-writer to make relevant and informed suggestions. By attaching relevant notes to your document, you give the AI the background knowledge and topical awareness it needs to be of actual help.

Show or hide the notes side panel

Your notes live in the side panel to the left of your main content editing area. If you don't see the side panel it might have been closed when someone needed to unclutter a bit. If this is the case you can open the side panel by clicking the icon right below the Sanity S logo in the top left corner of your viewport.

To resize the side panel, or hide it altogether, grab the divider between the sidebar and main editor area and drag it all the way to the left to hide the side panel, or resize it to your liking. Clicking the divider will also toggle between hiding or showing the side bar.

Creating notes

To create a note, click the button labeled Create note at the very top of the notes panel. You might proceed give your note a title and select a category, or just start writing. You can add content to your note in the form of text, images, or even PDF files. Create will do its best to determine the type of note (as will be discussed in the next section) and generate a suitable title. You can, of course, override the AI's suggestions in either case.

Different notes for different goals

Create offers four distinct types of note, each serving a different purpose:

Context Notes : Provide high-level background information and framing for the document, such as project briefs, target audience details, or internal enablement material.

: Provide high-level background information and framing for the document, such as project briefs, target audience details, or internal enablement material. Fact Notes : Contain specific data points, quotes, or pieces of information that should be treated as factual and incorporated into the content where relevant.

: Contain specific data points, quotes, or pieces of information that should be treated as factual and incorporated into the content where relevant. Style Notes : Outline the desired voice, tone, and stylistic guidelines for the document, ensuring the ghostwriter adopts the appropriate tone and style for the piece.

: Outline the desired voice, tone, and stylistic guidelines for the document, ensuring the ghostwriter adopts the appropriate tone and style for the piece. Inspiration Notes: Collect examples, analogies, or creative prompts to inspire the writing and infuse it with engaging elements.The AI assistant uses these notes to gain a deep understanding of the project at hand and tailor its suggestions accordingly.

How notes inform the AI assistant

When you provide notes, the AI uses this information to guide its content generation. Context notes help the AI understand the big picture and overall purpose of the document. Fact notes ensure accuracy by providing specific data points to incorporate. Style notes allow the AI to adopt the appropriate voice and tone for the piece. And inspiration notes give the AI creative fodder to draw from, helping to make the writing more engaging and colorful.

Protip When the AI receives contradictory information in your notes, the note that is located the highest in the side panel is the one that takes presedence. Top notes beat bottom notes.

In essence, notes allow you to have a "conversation" with the ghostwriter, providing it with the knowledge and direction it needs to be a truly useful writing assistant. The more relevant and specific the notes you provide, the better the ghostwriter can tailor its output to your needs. So take the time to curate your notes carefully - it will pay off in the quality of the content Create helps you produce.

Note actions

Splitting and combining notes

If a note becomes too long or covers multiple distinct topics, you can split it into separate notes for better organization and clarity. Select the text you want to split off and click the "Split Note" button. This will create a new note containing the selected text, allowing you to categorize and title it appropriately.

Conversely, if you find that two notes cover related topics or ideas, you can combine them into a single note for a more cohesive organization. Locate the "combine" icon by hovering your cursor in the space between two notes.

Moving, renaming, duplicating, and deleting notes

Moving, duplicating, and deleting notes can be done via the contextual menu located in the top right corner of each note. Click the three-dot icon to reveal these options. Select Move to relocate the note to a different position in the list, Duplicate to create an identical copy of the note, or Delete to permanently remove the note from your document. You'll also find an option to Edit title, in case you're not happy with the title generated by the AI.

Querying notes

Create's powerful note querying feature allows you to ask questions of your notes and get AI-generated answers. Locate the magnifying glass Search button in the sidebar, type a question into the search bar that appears at the top of the notes panel, and Create will scan your notes to find the most relevant information and generate a response. This can be incredibly useful for quickly finding specific details, generating summaries, or exploring connections between ideas in your notes.

AI ghostwriter

Sanity Create's built-in AI writing assistant is more than just a text generator. It's an informed collaborator that leverages the power of Large Language Models (LLMs) while staying grounded in the specific context of your project. By feeding the AI relevant notes, research, and guidelines, you transform it from a mere automaton into an insightful co-author capable of producing content that aligns with your unique needs and objectives.

What sets Create's AI apart is its ability to understand and utilize the notes you provide. Whether it's high-level context about the project's goals, specific facts to incorporate, stylistic guidelines to follow, or creative inspiration to draw from, the AI takes it all into account when generating suggestions. This means the content it produces is not only fluent and coherent but also relevant and tailored to your project.

Think of the AI as your brainstorming partner. It can help you flesh out ideas, expand on sections, and even polish your writing to ensure it hits the right tone and style. But it's not a replacement for your own insights and expertise. The key is to use the AI as a tool to enhance and accelerate your writing process, not to fully automate it.

By combining the efficiency of AI with the directed context of your notes, Sanity Create empowers you to craft content that is both deeply informed and compellingly written. It's a new way of working that puts you in control while harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to boost your productivity and creativity as a writer.

Capabilities

Generating new content based on your notes and existing text

Expanding on ideas and fleshing out sections

Refining and polishing your writing

Adapting to the style and tone specified in your notes

Incorporating facts and inspiration from your notes

Meet the Blip – How to use the AI assistant

The AI assistant in Sanity Create can be interacted with in a number of ways, but the most readily apparent is the subtle circle icon that follows you around the document, affectionally known as "the Blip".

Clicking the Blip will open a menu of different instructions to run in the context of your current position in the document.

Ghostwrite

The Ghostwrite option is your go-to for generating new content or expanding on existing ideas. When you select this option, the AI assistant will analyze your current position in the document, along with any relevant notes and surrounding context, to suggest a continuation of your writing.Depending on where your cursor is placed, the AI may suggest completing the current sentence, starting a new paragraph, or even beginning a new section with a relevant heading. The goal is to provide a seamless and contextually appropriate continuation that flows naturally from your existing content.

Show options

Show options presents you with a range of alternative suggestions for how to continue your writing. When you click this option, the AI will generate multiple possible paths forward based on your current context and notes.These options might include different ways to complete the current thought, introduce a new idea, or transition to a related topic. By offering a variety of suggestions, the AI allows you to explore different creative directions and choose the one that best fits your vision.

Search for relevant notes

Search for relevant notes allows you to quickly find information in your notes that is pertinent to your current writing context. Click this option and the AI will scan through your notes, identifying key facts, ideas, or inspiration that could help inform or enhance the section you're working on.

For instance, if you're writing about the benefits of using Sanity Create for content creation and have notes that mention specific features or customer testimonials, the AI might surface those details as relevant information to potentially incorporate into your current section.

This feature is particularly useful when you have a large collection of notes and want to ensure you're not missing any important points that could strengthen your writing. It's also a great way to spark new ideas or find connections between different pieces of information that you might not have considered otherwise.

Run as instruction

This option allows you to use the text you've selected as a prompt for the AI assistant. Highlight a portion of your document, click the Blip, and choose Run as instruction. The AI will then use the selected text as context to generate a continuation or elaboration on that specific idea.

This can be incredibly powerful when you have a particular point or concept you want to expand on but aren't quite sure how to proceed. By using your own writing as the prompt, you ensure that the AI's output will be directly relevant and coherent with the rest of your document.

For example, let's say you've written a paragraph introducing a new feature in Sanity Create. You might select that paragraph and use Run as instruction to have the AI generate additional details, use cases, or benefits related to that feature. The result is a more comprehensive and fleshed-out section that maintains the flow and style of your original writing.

It's bots all the way down – AI assistant in notes

In addition to using the AI co-writer to help write your main document, you can also invoke it within individual notes for more targeted assistance.

You can select any text and hit CMD-Return to run the selected text as an instruction, or you can locate the Blip-button to access the same menu of options discussed in the previous section.

Some examples of instructions you could run inside a note:

Summarize the key points of the note

Identify any potential contradictions or inconsistencies

Suggest additional facts or examples to include

Rephrase the note in a different tone or style

Answer a specific question based on the note's content

Once you submit your prompt, the ghostwriter will process the note and provide a response directly within the note editor. You can then choose to incorporate the ghostwriter's suggestions, modify them, or discard them as you see fit.

This in-note AI assistance can be incredibly useful when you need help refining or expanding on a particular piece of context without disrupting your main writing flow.

Best practices