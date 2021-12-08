A typical image field

When you create a field with the image type the user is presented with a standard file dialog that allows normal uploads as well as drag & drop and pasting of images. Arrays of images accept batches of files to be dropped on them as well.

When uploading an image the reference to the file itself is not stored in the image field. Instead an image asset is created and a reference to it created in the image field. This allows you to separate between context specific data, like hotspot, crop, and captions – and the image asset itself, which you might want to re-use in many contexts.

Image assets also contain useful metadata such as Low Quality Image Previews (LQIP), palette information and original image dimension as well as aspect ratio.

Have a look at the articles on presenting Images and image URLs for how to use images in practice.