Initial Value Templates allow you to define templates for the values of a new document's fields. These values are only applied when you create a new document in the Studio – the values are not retroactively applied to existing documents or when documents are created from the client libraries.

There are two ways of defining initial values, depending on what you want to achieve:

You can define a single set of initial values to apply to all new documents Define a set of different templates to choose from when creating a new document.

Define a single set of initial values

If you always want a particular document type to have a single set of initial values, the simplest way to do this is by specifying the initialValue property on a document type. In the following example, the project schema type is given the value false for the isHighlighted field.

export default { name : 'project' , type : 'document' , title : 'Project' , fields : [ { name : 'title' , title : 'Title' , type : 'string' } , { name : 'isHighlighted' , title : 'Highlighted' , type : 'boolean' } , { name : 'releaseDate' , title : 'Release date' , type : 'datetime' } ] , initialValue : { isHighlighted : false } }

Sometimes you may want to compute property values. For instance, in the example above, you may want to set the releaseDate property to be the current date. You can do this by specifying a function for the initialValue property:

export default { initialValue : ( ) => ( { isHighlighted : false , releaseDate : ( new Date ( ) ) . toISOString ( ) } ) }

Set an initial value for a specific field

In the creation of a field in a document, you can specify an initialValue for that specific instance of the field.

export default { name : 'project' , type : 'document' , title : 'Project' , fields : [ { name : 'title' , title : 'Title' , type : 'string' } , { name : 'isHighlighted' , title : 'Highlighted' , type : 'boolean' , initialValue : false } , { name : 'releaseDate' , title : 'Release date' , type : 'datetime' } ] }

Single-field examples

Initial values can be used on any schema type.

export default { name : 'project' , type : 'document' , title : 'Project' , fields : [ { name : 'title' , title : 'Title' , type : 'string' , initialValue : 'This string' } , { title : 'title' , name : 'myArray' , type : 'array' , initialValue : [ 'red' , 'green' ] , of : [ { type : 'string' } , ] , } , { title : 'Complex Array' , name : 'myArray' , type : 'array' , initialValue : [ { _type : 'mySecondObject' , stringField : 'Starting string' } ] , of : [ { type : 'myFirstObject' } , { type : 'mySecondObject' } ] , } , { name : 'myObject' , title : 'My custom input' , type : 'object' , initialValue : { name : "some name" , someField : "Some other thing" } , fields : [ { name : 'name' , title : 'Title' , type : 'string' } , { name : 'someField' , title : 'Something' , type : 'string' } , ] , } , { title : 'Custom type' , type : 'myCustomObjType' , name : 'myCustomObjType' , initialValue : { customName : "This is a custom name" , customString : "This is a custom string" } } , { name : 'isHighlighted' , title : 'Highlighted' , type : 'boolean' , initialValue : false } , { name : 'releaseDate' , title : 'Release date' , type : 'datetime' , initialValue : ( new Date ( ) ) . toISOString ( ) } ] }

Initial value precedence

Initial values for nested types will be deeply merged. The initial value for the above project type will be resolved to something similar to:

{ "releaseDate" : "2021-04-28T10:39:17.622Z" , "isHighlighted" : false }

In a case where an object type declares initial values for a field that also defines an initial value, the object type's initial value will "win" and override the field's initial value.

In the following example the resolved initial value for the project type will be {"isHighlighted": true} :

export default { name : 'project' , type : 'document' , title : 'Project' , fields : [ { name : 'isHighlighted' , title : 'Highlighted' , type : 'boolean' , initialValue : false } , ] , initialValue : { isHighlighted : true } }

Protip If you want to clear the initial value defined for a nested type, you can do this by setting the initial value to undefined .

Define multiple templates

So far, we’ve only looked at customizing the initial value for all documents of a document type. Quite often, you'll want to provide a set of different templates that an editor can choose from.

Gotcha Initial value templates only applies to document types.

Define the part

In order to customize the list of available templates, you’ll have to implement it as a part. In your Sanity Studio’s sanity.json (at the root of the studio project), there is an array named parts . Your schema is should already have an entry in this list.

In the same way, we’ll define a part for the templates list. The definition looks like this:

{ "name" : "part:@sanity/base/initial-value-templates" , "path" : "./initialValueTemplates.js" }

In this example, the definition of the templates is located at the root of the project folder, but you can name it and place it wherever you want. Just make sure to get the path correct.

If you had the studio running locally while doing this, you should restart the process.

Define the templates

The definition file ( initialValueTemplates.js ) needs to export an array of templates. We'll go into detail about what the definition looks like in a bit, but for now, let's start by creating an empty javascript file in the referenced location (in the example above, <sanity-studio>/initialValueTemplates.js ).

Next, we import a module to help define the templates.

import T from '@sanity/base/initial-value-template-builder' export default [ ... T . defaults ( ) ]

We’ve now recreated the exact same functionality that you get out of the box.

Behind the scenes This gives you an idea of what happens behind the scenes: each document type will generate a template for its type, which will produce either an empty object as its initial value or whichever value is set in the schema type definitions initialValue property.

It’s helpful to note that the T.defaults() call will return an array of the templates. You can use standard JavaScript array primitives to filter or modify these templates.

Now, onto something more useful: defining a custom initial values template.

import T from '@sanity/base/initial-value-template-builder' export default [ ... T . defaults ( ) , T . template ( { id : 'author-developer' , title : 'Developer' , schemaType : 'author' , value : { role : 'developer' } } ) ]

In the above example, we include all the default templates, as well as a specific template we have named Developer.

When creating new documents, an editor will now get the option to create either an Author (the default template for the author type) or a Developer, which is the specific template we defined above with a pre-populated role property. The value property can also be defined as a function.

To polish this editor experience, it's a best practice to assign custom icons for templates to make them easier to differentiate. You can do this by setting the icon property:

import T from '@sanity/base/initial-value-template-builder' import { MdCode } from 'react-icons/md' export default [ ... T . defaults ( ) , T . template ( { id : 'author-developer' , title : 'Developer' , schemaType : 'author' , icon : MdCode , value : { role : 'developer' } } ) ]

Inserting objects or references as default values

Fields that are object types (or is a reference to another document) have a few rules that you need to keep in mind:

In instances of nested objects, it's necessary to include a _type property to define what schema type to reference. For instance, if inserting a geopoint , you will set the field value to:

{_type: 'geopoint', lat: 59.92409, lng: 10.7584}

property to define what schema type to reference. For instance, if inserting a , you will set the field value to: To create a Reference initial value, the _ref property must be defined. This means that if you want to reference a specific document, you need to provide that document's ID as the value for _ref . {_ref: 'document-id-to-reference'}

property must be defined. This means that if you want to reference a specific document, you need to provide that document's ID as the value for . Images and files are represented as objects with a nested asset field (which is a reference to the actual asset document). Combining the two points above, the default value for an image field would look something like this:

{_type: 'image', asset: {_type: 'reference', _ref: 'image-someId-200x300-jpg'}}

field (which is a reference to the actual asset document). Combining the two points above, the default value for an image field would look something like this: While objects in arrays should generally have a _key property, the initial value system will generate the _key property if it is not included in the provided value (using a randomly generated string).

Resolving initial values asynchronously.

The initial value can also be specified as an asynchronous function (a function returning a promise). This allows exciting things like running a request to an API to get data needed for the initial value. For instance:

import axios from 'axios' export default { initialValue : async ( ) => { const response = await axios . get ( 'https://api.sanity.io/pets' ) return { favoritePetName : response . data [ 0 ] . name } } }

Parameterized templates

A common use case is to populate fields based on a set of parameters. You can do this by defining a parameters array for your template. By defining the value property as a function, you'll get the parameters passed to the template as the argument to the function. Each item in the parameters array follows the same declaration as fields within a schema object type:

import T from '@sanity/base/initial-value-template-builder' export default [ ... T . defaults ( ) , T . template ( { id : 'authorWithRole' , title : 'Author with role' , schemaType : 'author' , parameters : [ { name : 'roleName' , title : 'Role name' , type : 'string' } ] , value : parameters => ( { role : parameters . roleName } ) } ) ]

Using templates in a structure

When defining your own structure for the desk tool (using the Structure Builder), a common use case is to create filtered lists of documents. In these cases, you probably want the “new document” action to not start with a totally empty document but have values pre-populated that match the structure the user is currently in.

In a dataset containing a large number of books and their related authors, you may want to segment the books by author. To do this, you create a desk structure that looks like this:

S . list ( ) . id ( 'root' ) . title ( 'Content' ) . items ( [ S . listItem ( { id : 'books-by-author' , title : 'Books by author' , schemaType : 'book' , child : ( ) => S . documentTypeList ( 'author' ) . child ( authorId => S . documentTypeList ( 'book' ) . title ( 'Books by author' ) . filter ( '_type == $type && author._ref == $authorId' ) . params ( { type : 'book' , authorId } ) ) } ) , ... S . documentTypeListItems ( ) ] )

This satisfies the navigation part, but it doesn’t select the author we want when creating a new document. For this to work, we need to first create a parameterized initial value template, then tell the structure to use it. Let’s first define the initial value template. In your initialValueTemplates.js :

T . template ( { id : 'book-by-author' , title : 'Book by author' , description : 'Book by a specific author' , schemaType : 'book' , parameters : [ { name : 'authorId' , type : 'string' } ] , value : params => ( { author : { _type : 'reference' , _ref : params . authorId } } ) } )

Now let’s use it in our structure:

S . list ( ) . id ( 'root' ) . title ( 'Content' ) . items ( [ S . listItem ( { id : 'books-by-author' , title : 'Books by author' , schemaType : 'book' , child : ( ) => S . documentTypeList ( 'author' ) . child ( authorId => S . documentTypeList ( 'book' ) . title ( 'Books by author' ) . filter ( '_type == $type && author._ref == $authorId' ) . params ( { type : 'book' , authorId } ) . initialValueTemplates ( [ S . initialValueTemplateItem ( 'book-by-author' , { authorId } ) ] ) ) } ) , ... S . documentTypeListItems ( ) ] )

Note how we’re defining which initial value templates should be valid in this context: by specifying just a single template, that is the only template valid in this context and will be used. If you specify multiple templates, you will get a choice of which template to use. The second argument to S.initialValueTemplateItem() is a set of parameters – in this case, we're passing the authorId from the parent pane as a parameter.

Configuring the “new document” menu

How to access the new document menu

Sanity allows you to define the items that should appear in the new document menu in a similar way to how you define a structure for the desk tool. You start by creating a javascript file somewhere in your studio folder, for instance, newDocumentStructure.js .

The file needs to export an array of items that should appear in the dialog. A simple start would be to just use the default set of items:

import S from '@sanity/base/structure-builder' export default [ ... S . defaultInitialValueTemplateItems ( ) ]

We now need to tell Sanity that this file exists and what role it plays. To do so, we open sanity.json and find the parts array. We'll want to add a new item to it:

{ "name" : "part:@sanity/base/new-document-structure" , "path" : "./newDocumentStructure.js" }

Gotcha After saving the file, you will need to restart the development server (we know, we’re working on it).

Once that’s up and running, you should see the exact same list of items as you did previously. Not too exciting, is it? Well, let’s say you have a template that takes a role parameter and prepopulates a field based on that. Let’s add some new items to the start of the list, each with a different role:

import S from '@sanity/base/structure-builder' const personTemplateId = 'personWithRole' const roles = [ { name : 'developer' , title : 'Developer' } , { name : 'designer' , title : 'Designer' } , { name : 'admin' , title : 'Administrator' } , { name : 'manager' , title : 'Manager' } ] export default [ ... roles . map ( role => S . initialValueTemplateItem ( personTemplateId , { role : role . name } ) . id ( ` personRole- ${ role . name } ` ) . title ( role . title ) ) , ... S . defaultInitialValueTemplateItems ( ) ]

We’ve now got some new shortcuts for creating a person document with a prefilled role. The S.initialValueTemplateItem() method returns a builder that can be used to customize the title, icon, and similar, should you want to make the items slightly more distinct.