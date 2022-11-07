Cross Dataset Reference
A schema type for referencing documents in another dataset within the same project.
Cross Dataset References allow you to connect documents across datasets. While similar to the
reference type, they have their own, distinct schema type of
crossDatasetReference and the two can not be used interchangeably.
To learn about how to set up your datasets for cross dataset referencing, please refer to the main article on Cross Domain References.
Properties
REQUIREDtypestring
Value must be set to
crossDatasetReference.
REQUIREDnamestring
The field name. This will be the key in the data record.
REQUIREDtoarray
Must contain an array naming all the types from the referenced dataset which should be available in the referencing studio e.g.
[{type: 'someTypeFromAnotherDataset'}]. See more examples below.
Note: While you may refer to several types in your referenced dataset in the
toarray, you are limited to types from a single dataset for each field.
REQUIREDdatasetstring
The name of the referenced dataset.
studioUrlfunction
A function that is invoked with the
typeand
idof the referenced document, and returns a string that can be used to construct a URL directly to the item referenced in its studio environment.
Example:
studioUrl: ({ type, id }) => `https://target-studio.url/desk/${type};${id}`;
weakboolean
Default
false. If set to
truethe reference will be made weak. This allows references to point at documents that may or may not exist, such as a document that has not yet been published or a document that has been deleted (or indeed an entirely imagined document).
titlestring
Human readable label for the field.
boolean | function
If set to
true, this field will be hidden in the studio. You can also return a callback function to use it as a conditional field.
readOnlyboolean | function
If set to
true, this field will not be editable in the content studio. You can also return a callback function to use it as a conditional field.
descriptionstring
Short description to editors how the field is to be used.
initialValueObjectOrResolverFunction
The initial value that will be used when creating new values from this type. Can be either the literal value or a resolver function that returns either the literal value or a promise that resolves to the initial value.
Options
filterstring | function
Additional GROQ-filter to use when searching for target documents. The filter will be added to the already existing type name clause.
If a function is provided, it is called with an object containing
document,
parentand
parentPathproperties, and should return an object containing
filterand
params. As of
v2.4.0this function can optionally be async and return a Promise that resolves to an object containing
filterand
params.
Note: The filter only constrains the list of documents returned at the time you search. It does not guarantee that the referenced document will always match the filter provided.
filterParamsobject
Object of parameters for the GROQ-filter specified in
filter.
ValidationLearn more about validation
required()function
Ensures that this field exists.
custom(fn)function
Creates a custom validation rule.
A minimal example of a
crossDatasetReference field:
Input
{
title: `Person in another dataset"`,
name: 'personReference',
type: 'crossDatasetReference',
dataset: 'production',
to: [
{
type: 'person',
preview: {
select: {
title: 'name',
media: 'image',
},
},
},
],
}
Output
{
"_type": "crossDatasetReference",
"_ref": "person_andrew-stanton",
"_dataset": "production"
}
Defining the
crossDatasetReference as
weak, will unblock publishing of documents that has a (cross-dataset) reference to a non-existing document.
Input
{
title: `Person in another dataset"`,
name: 'personReference',
type: 'crossDatasetReference',
dataset: 'production',
weak: true,
to: [
{
type: 'person',
preview: {
select: {
title: 'name',
media: 'image',
},
},
},
],
}
Output
{
"_type": "crossDatasetReference",
"_ref": "person_andrew-stanton",
"_dataset": "production",
"_weak": true,
}
The
directors field is an array that can contain both
person and
bovinae (in the rare occasion a cow would direct a movie) references:
Input
{
title: `Person or cow in another dataset"`,
name: 'personOrCowReference',
type: 'crossDatasetReference',
dataset: 'production',
to: [
{
type: 'person',
preview: {
select: {
title: 'name',
media: 'image',
},
},
},
{
type: 'bovinae',
preview: {
select: {
title: 'name',
media: 'avatar',
},
},
},
],
}
Output
[
{
"_type": "crossDatasetReference",
"_ref": "person_andrew-stanton",
"_dataset": "production"
},
{
"_type": "crossDatasetReference",
"_ref": "bovinae_ferdinand-bull",
"_dataset": "production"
}
]
If providing a target schema type is not enough to provide a meaningful set of search results, you may want to further constrain the search query:
Input
{
title: `Person in another dataset"`,
name: 'personReference',
type: 'crossDatasetReference',
dataset: 'production',
options: {
filter: 'role == $role',
filterParams: {role: 'director'}
},
to: [
{
type: 'person',
preview: {
select: {
title: 'name',
media: 'image',
},
},
},
],
}
Output
{
"_type": "crossDatasetReference",
"_ref": "person_steven-spielberg",
"_dataset": "production",
}
If you want to further constrain the search result, but need properties from the surrounding document or object/array, you can use the function form for
filter:
Input
{
title: `Person in another dataset"`,
name: 'personReference',
type: 'crossDatasetReference',
dataset: 'production',
to: [
{
type: 'person',
preview: {
select: {
title: 'name',
media: 'image',
},
},
},
],
options: {
filter: ({document}) => {
// Always make sure to check for document properties
// before attempting to use them
if (!document.releaseYear) {
return {
filter: 'role == $role',
params: {role: 'director'}
}
}
return {
filter: 'role == $role && birthYear >= $minYear',
params: {
role: 'director',
minYear: document.releaseYear
}
}
}
}
Output
{
"_type": "crossDatasetReference",
"_ref": "person_steven-spielberg",
"_dataset": "production",
}
Sometimes the reference field may show an error message like
<nonexistent reference>. This usually happens when creating documents with a client library and can mean one of two things:
- The document with the ID you are referencing does not exist
- The field does not allow references to the document type of the document ID you tried to reference