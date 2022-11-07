Cross Dataset Reference

A minimal example of a crossDatasetReference field:

Input { title : ` Person in another dataset" ` , name : 'personReference' , type : 'crossDatasetReference' , dataset : 'production' , to : [ { type : 'person' , preview : { select : { title : 'name' , media : 'image' , } , } , } , ] , } Output { "_type" : "crossDatasetReference" , "_ref" : "person_andrew-stanton" , "_dataset" : "production" }

Weak reference

Defining the crossDatasetReference as weak , will unblock publishing of documents that has a (cross-dataset) reference to a non-existing document.

Input { title : ` Person in another dataset" ` , name : 'personReference' , type : 'crossDatasetReference' , dataset : 'production' , weak : true , to : [ { type : 'person' , preview : { select : { title : 'name' , media : 'image' , } , } , } , ] , } Output { "_type" : "crossDatasetReference" , "_ref" : "person_andrew-stanton" , "_dataset" : "production" , "_weak" : true , }

Reference multiple types

The directors field is an array that can contain both person and bovinae (in the rare occasion a cow would direct a movie) references:

Input { title : ` Person or cow in another dataset" ` , name : 'personOrCowReference' , type : 'crossDatasetReference' , dataset : 'production' , to : [ { type : 'person' , preview : { select : { title : 'name' , media : 'image' , } , } , } , { type : 'bovinae' , preview : { select : { title : 'name' , media : 'avatar' , } , } , } , ] , } Output [ { "_type" : "crossDatasetReference" , "_ref" : "person_andrew-stanton" , "_dataset" : "production" } , { "_type" : "crossDatasetReference" , "_ref" : "bovinae_ferdinand-bull" , "_dataset" : "production" } ]

Additional static filter

If providing a target schema type is not enough to provide a meaningful set of search results, you may want to further constrain the search query:

Input { title : ` Person in another dataset" ` , name : 'personReference' , type : 'crossDatasetReference' , dataset : 'production' , options : { filter : 'role == $role' , filterParams : { role : 'director' } } , to : [ { type : 'person' , preview : { select : { title : 'name' , media : 'image' , } , } , } , ] , } Output { "_type" : "crossDatasetReference" , "_ref" : "person_steven-spielberg" , "_dataset" : "production" , }

Additional dynamic filter

If you want to further constrain the search result, but need properties from the surrounding document or object/array, you can use the function form for filter :

Input { title : ` Person in another dataset" ` , name : 'personReference' , type : 'crossDatasetReference' , dataset : 'production' , to : [ { type : 'person' , preview : { select : { title : 'name' , media : 'image' , } , } , } , ] , options : { filter : ( { document } ) => { if ( ! document . releaseYear ) { return { filter : 'role == $role' , params : { role : 'director' } } } return { filter : 'role == $role && birthYear >= $minYear' , params : { role : 'director' , minYear : document . releaseYear } } } } Output { "_type" : "crossDatasetReference" , "_ref" : "person_steven-spielberg" , "_dataset" : "production" , }

Nonexistent reference

Sometimes the reference field may show an error message like <nonexistent reference> . This usually happens when creating documents with a client library and can mean one of two things: