file is a special kind of
object that includes an implicit asset field, which is a reference to a file asset document. This is useful for storing any kind of non-image files (pdf, mpeg, docx etc).
Gotcha
You shouldn't use the
file type for images. Use image instead. Images uploaded as files will not have the associated metadata for images and you won't be able to scale and crop them in the image pipeline.
Properties
REQUIREDtypestring
Required. Value must be set to
file.
REQUIREDnamestring
Required. The field name. This will be the key in the data record.
fieldsarray
An array of optional fields to add to the file field. The fields added here follow the same pattern as fields defined on objects. This is useful for allowing users to add custom metadata related to the usage of this file (see example below).
titlestring
Human readable label for the field.
boolean | function
If set to
true, this field will be hidden in the studio. You can also return a callback function to use it as a conditional field.
readOnlyboolean | function
If set to
true, this field will not be editable in the content studio. You can also return a callback function to use it as a conditional field.
descriptionstring
Short description to editors how the field is to be used.
initialValueInitialValueOrResolverFunction
The initial value used when creating new values from this type. Can be either a literal value or a resolver function that returns either a literal value or a promise resolving to the initial value.
Options
storeOriginalFilenameboolean
This will store the original filename in the asset document. Please be aware that the name of uploaded files could reveal potentially sensitive information (e.g.
top_secret_planned_featureX.pdf). Default is
true.
acceptstring
This specifies which mime types the file input can accept. Just like the
acceptattribute on native DOM file inputs and you can specify any valid file type specifier: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTML/Element/input/file#Unique_file_type_specifiers
sourcesarray
Lock the asset sources available to this type to a specific subset. Import the plugins by their part name, and use the import variable name as array entries. The built in default asset source has the part name
part:@sanity/form-builder/input/file/asset-source-default
ValidationLearn more about validation
required()
Ensures that this field exists.
custom(fn)
Creates a custom validation rule.
Input
{
title: 'Manuscript',
name: 'manuscript',
type: 'file',
fields: [
{
name: 'description',
type: 'string',
title: 'Description'
},
{
name: 'author',
type: 'reference',
title: 'Author',
to: {type: 'person'}
}
]
}
Output
{
"_type": "file",
"asset": {
"_type": "reference",
"_ref": "file-5igDD9UuXffIucwZpyVthr0c"
},
"description": "First draft",
"author": {
"_type": "reference",
"_ref": "1osKfX-49GLPg-2EeuOe-3ufEFE"
}
}
In order to download a file from your front-end you need to append
?dl=<filename-of-your-choice.pdf> to the file URL. If you leave the filename blank, the original filename will be used if present. If the original filename is not available, the id of the file will be used instead.
// GROQ query
*[_type == 'movie'] {
title,
"manuscriptURL": manuscript.asset->url
}
// Then you can use the URL in HTML for example like this:
// <a href={`${manuscriptURL}?dl=`}>Manuscript</a>