An example of a block field with a rich block text editor.

To make a rich text field in Sanity, you must make an array of blocks. In the schema it looks like this in its simplest form:

{ title : 'Text' , name : 'text' , type : 'array' , of : [ { type : 'block' } ] }

In other words, rich text is modeled as an array of content following the specification for Portable Text. What is stored in the database is an array of JSON objects describing the rich text content. This JSON data can later be used to produce HTML, React components, or other formats depending on the target requirements. This provides a lot of flexibility if you should later want to re-use your content across the web, apps, print, set-top-boxes, consoles, etc.

The block text type supports block styles, lists, decorators (bold, italic, etc.), custom content types (embedded objects), inline objects, and even marking up text with arbitrary object data (annotations). Learn more about how to configure the rich text editor.