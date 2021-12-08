Block
Schema type for block which provides a rich text editor for block content.
To make a rich text field in Sanity, you must make an array of blocks. In the schema it looks like this in its simplest form:
{
title: 'Text',
name: 'text',
type: 'array',
of: [{type: 'block'}]
}
In other words, rich text is modeled as an array of content following the specification for Portable Text. What is stored in the database is an array of JSON objects describing the rich text content. This JSON data can later be used to produce HTML, React components, or other formats depending on the target requirements. This provides a lot of flexibility if you should later want to re-use your content across the web, apps, print, set-top-boxes, consoles, etc.
The block text type supports block styles, lists, decorators (bold, italic, etc.), custom content types (embedded objects), inline objects, and even marking up text with arbitrary object data (annotations). Learn more about how to configure the rich text editor.
Gotcha
You can't currently use
block as a standalone field outside of an array.
Properties
titlestring
Human readable label for the field.
REQUIREDtypestring
Value must be set to
block. Also, blocks only make sense as member of an array, see examples below.
REQUIREDnamestring
Required. The field name. This will be the key in the data record.
stylesarray
This defines which styles that applies to blocks. A style is an object with a title (will be displayed in the style dropdown) and a value, e.g.:
styles: [{title: 'Quote', value: 'blockquote'}]. If no styles are given, the default styles are H1 up to H6 and blockquote. A style named
normalis reserved, always included and represents "unstyled" text. If you don't want any styles, set this to an empty array e.g.:
styles: [].
listsarray
What list types that can be applied to blocks. Like
stylesabove, this also is an array of "name", "title" pairs, e.g.:
{title: 'Bullet', value: 'bullet'}. Default list types are
bulletand
number.
marksobject
An object defining which
.decorators(array) and
.annotations(array) are allowed. See example below.
ofarray
An array of inline content types that you can place in running text from the Insert menu.
iconfunction
To return an icon that is shown in the menus and the toolbar.
descriptionstring
Short description to editors how the field is to be used.
boolean | function
If set to
true, this field will be hidden in the studio. You can also return a callback function to use it as a conditional field.
readOnlyboolean | function
If set to
true, this field will not be editable in the content studio. You can also return a callback function to use it as a conditional field.
Options
spellCheckboolean
Enables or disables spellchecking in the Portable Text Editor. Defaults to
true.
ValidationLearn more about validation
required()function
Ensures that this field exists.
custom(fn)function
Creates a custom validation rule.
Gotcha
A block represents a single paragraph. To make sense, your blocks must live inside an array.
With no custom configuration, the block editor supports:
- Block styles: Heading 1 to Heading 6, Block Quotes
- Decorators: Strong, emphasis, code, underline and strikethrough
- Lists: bullet list and ordered list
- Link: An annotation that is an object with a
hrefwith type:
url
Input
{
title: 'Rich text example',
name: 'myRichTextExample',
type: 'array',
of: [{type: 'block'}]
}
Output
{
"myRichTextExample": [{
"style": "normal",
"_type": "block",
"markDefs": [],
"children": [
{
"_type": "span",
"text": "That was ",
"marks": []
},
{
"_type": "span",
"text": "bold",
"marks": [
"strong"
]
},
{
"_type": "span",
"text": " of you.",
"marks": []
}
]
},
{
"style": "normal",
"_type": "block",
"markDefs": [],
"children": [
{
"_type": "span",
"text": "Amazing, actually.",
"marks": []
}
]
}]
}
This defines a block array that can include both text, actors and (inline) images.
{
title: 'Rich text',
type: 'array',
of: [
{type: 'block'},
{type: 'actor'},
{type: 'image', icon: myIcon}
]
}
The editor will now get an "Insert"-button in the text editor where they can insert actors or images as content blocks in their text. The data stored in the array for these objects are exactly as if they were in a regular array of objects, because they are.
These objects are embedded on the block level, but you may also need objects that appear inline with text useful for stuff like footnotes, ticker-symbols or sparklines. Add these to an array under the
of key in the block type object:
{
title: 'Rich text',
type: 'array',
of: [
{
type: 'block',
of: [
{type: 'footnote'}
]
}
]
}
Almost every aspect of the block editor and the content it produces is configurable. You may want to restrict certain types of decorators or add your own, use your own list styles, annotate text with custom data (e.g. a citation or reference), or support highlighted text.
You can add icon to a block , decorator and annotation with a function that returns an icon. Theese will appear in the toolbar.
{
name: 'customized',
title: 'Customized block type',
type: 'array',
of: [
{
type: 'block',
// Only allow these block styles
styles: [
{title: 'Normal', value: 'normal'},
{title: 'H1', value: 'h1'},
{title: 'H2', value: 'h2'}
],
// Only allow numbered lists
lists: [
{title: 'Numbered', value: 'number'}
],
marks: {
// Only allow these decorators
decorators: [
{title: 'Strong', value: 'strong'},
{title: 'Emphasis', value: 'em'}
],
// Support annotating text with a reference to an author
annotations: [
{name: 'author', title: 'Author', type: 'reference', to: {type: 'author'}}
]
}
}
]
}
Protip
Are you subconsciously wondering how to write a GROQ query to search for the occurence of a string in an array of blocks? Try
*[body[].children[].text match "aliens"].