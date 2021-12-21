Structure Builder Reference

This is the complete reference documentation for Structure builder, the API that lets you configure how lists, documents, views, menus, and initial value templates are organized in the Sanity Studio’s desk-tool. The Structure builder API is designed as a collection of methods that can be chained and passed in as arguments/parameters. To learn about the central concepts of Structure builder, go to the introduction article .

In the Structure builder API, you'll find what we call “convenience methods”. We recommend using these unless you want more fine-grained control.

Overview annotating what the different parts are

Lists

These are the methods that define how lists and list items appear in the collapsible panes within the Studio’s desk tool. There are methods that you can consider as “primitives”, and methods that take a document schema type and automatically configure menus, initial value templates and similar from the schema configuration.

Protip You should generally opt for documentTypeList and documentList when you can since these give you good defaults and sets up a lot of things automatically for you.

list ( ): List

A list goes into a collapsible pane. It also has a title.

A primitive for defining list content of the collapsible pane, including its title and representation in the URL bar. Typically used when you want to group different list items within a pane.

Protip Are you getting the error Structure node id cannot contain character ... ? This is typically caused when the title contains a character that is not in the domain of (or cannot be automatically converted to the domain of) web-safe characters. The solution is to explicitly specify an id that includes only web-safe characters.

Methods

documentTypeList ( schemaType ): DocumentList

Convenience method for documentList() . Returns a list node for the specified document type with its configuration for list items, menus, initial value templates, and views.

Arguments

REQUIRED schemaType string The schema type name of an existing document type that's defined in the Studio’s schema file.

Methods

See the methods summary for documentList

Example

import S from '@sanity/desk-tool/structure-builder' ; export default ( ) => S . documentTypeList ( 'post' )

documentList ( ): DocumentList

A variant of the list type made specifically for displaying a list of documents. Lets you define which documents to list by using a GROQ filter expression ( filter ) plus optional parameters ( params ). Note that this list type does not have an items() method - if you want to use specific list items, use the list() method instead.

A document list lists documents

Methods

Shares methods from list

Examples

import S from '@sanity/desk-tool/structure-builder' export default ( ) => S . list ( ) . title ( 'Content' ) . items ( [ S . listItem ( ) . title ( 'Future projects' ) . schemaType ( 'sampleProject' ) . child ( S . documentList ( ) . title ( 'Future projects' ) . filter ( '_type == "sampleProject" && publishedAt > now()' ) ) ] )

import S from '@sanity/desk-tool/structure-builder' export default ( ) => S . list ( ) . title ( 'Content' ) . items ( [ S . listItem ( 'category' ) . title ( 'Projects by category' ) . child ( S . documentList ( ) . title ( 'Projects by category' ) . schemaType ( 'sampleProject' ) . filter ( '_type == "category"' ) . child ( id => S . documentList ( ) . title ( 'Projects by category' ) . schemaType ( 'sampleProject' ) . filter ( '_type == "sampleProject" && $id in categories[]._ref' ) . params ( { id } ) ) ) ] )

Example

import S from "@sanity/desk-tool/structure-builder" ; export default ( ) => S . list ( ) . title ( 'Content' ) . items ( [ ] )

List items

listItem ( ): ListItem

A primitive for defining a list item within a list in a collapsible pane. Usually used within the array of S.list().items([/* here */]) .

By using the child method on the item, you can control what opens in the next pane when you interact with a listItem . If not defined, it will use the parents child resolver to determine what the next pane should be.

Methods

documentListItem ( ): DocumentListItem

Convenience method for returning a list item representing a document.

Prefer this over a regular listItem when you are manually building a list of items representing documents.

Methods

Shares the same methods as listItem .

documentTypeListItem ( schemaType ): ListItem

Convenience method for returning a list item representing a document type. In other words, if you want a list item that opens a list of documents of a specific type when clicked, use this. It will automatically configure the title, icon, schema type and similar.

Arguments

schemaType string Name of the schema type.

Example

import S from "@sanity/desk-tool/structure-builder" ; export default ( ) => S . list ( ) . title ( 'Content' ) . items ( [ S . documentTypeListItem ( 'product' ) ] )

documentTypeListItems ( ): ListItem[]

Convenience method. Returns an array of list items for all defined document types in your schema, and configure them with the correct titles, icons, initial value templates and similar.

Example

import S from "@sanity/desk-tool/structure-builder" ; export default ( ) => S . list ( ) . title ( 'Content' ) . items ( S . documentTypeListItems ( ) . filter ( item => item . getId ( ) !== 'siteSettings' ) )

divider ( ):

Inserts a visual divider in a list.

Example

import S from '@sanity/desk-tool/structure-builder' export default ( ) => S . list ( ) . title ( 'Content' ) . items ( [ S . documentListItem ( ) . id ( 'siteSettings' ) . schemaType ( 'siteSettings' ) , S . divider ( ) , ... S . documentTypeListItems ( ) . filter ( item => item . getId ( ) !== 'siteSettings' ) ] )

Document nodes

The document node type represents (as the title implies) a document. Often it is referred to as "the editor node" since it's common that it will render a form allowing you to edit the document in question. However, it can also be used to render other "views" of the document, which is why it has a more generic name.

The following methods let you configure what happens when you open a document. If no views are specified for a document node, it will return the default form view.

document ( ): Document

A primitive for defining a document node.

Methods

documentWithInitialValueTemplate ( templateId, parameters ): Document

Convenience method for building a document node with a specific initial value template and set of parameters. Automatically configures the document with the correct schema type.

Returns a document node, and as such has the same builder methods as document().

Default document node

Many of the nodes in the structure builder (such as the document type list) automatically renders a document node as a child if none is provided. While you can take full control of every node in the structure, this is sometimes a bit tedious if you are usually returning the same document node for every document or schema type.

The structure definition allows for defining a function which is called when the "default" should be resolved.

Gotcha Note that this is not a function exposed on the structure builder API itself - rather, it is a function you declare and export for the structure builder to use as a fallback.

While the structure definition you provide is exported as the default export, you can also export a function named getDefaultDocumentNode that will be called in these situations:

getDefaultDocumentNode ( options ): Document

Export a function named getDefaultDocumentNode that returns an S.document() node to set the default configuration for document nodes (also often referred to as an "editor node", since it often contains the form view used to edit a document).

Arguments

options object Object of contextual information that can be used to determine which properties the document node should have. Properties: schemaType - The value of a document’s _type . documentId - The ID of the document.



Example

import S from '@sanity/desk-tool/structure-builder' import JsonView from './JsonView' import WebPreview from './WebPreview' export const getDefaultDocumentNode = ( { schemaType } ) => { if ( schemaType === "post" ) { return S . document ( ) . views ( [ S . view . form ( ) , S . view . component ( WebPreview ) . title ( 'Web' ) ] ) } return S . document ( ) . views ( [ S . view . form ( ) , S . view . component ( JsonView ) . title ( 'JSON' ) ] ) } export default S . defaults ( )

Document node views

Within a document pane, there can be one or more views. If there are more than one view node, they will appear as tabs. The views can be built using methods exposed on S.view - eg S.view.form()

A document can contain several different views that can be split into multiple panes.

View types

form ( ): FormView

The form method returns the default form-based editor for the specified document type.

Methods

Example

S . view . form ( )

component ( reactComponent ): ComponentView

The component method takes a React component and renders it into the document view. It's most often used for showing the values of a document in alternative ways to the default document form.

Methods

Example

import React from 'react' import S from '@sanity/desk-tool/structure-builder' export default ( ) => S . documentTypeList ( 'sampleProject' ) . child ( id => S . document ( ) . schemaType ( 'sampleProject' ) . documentId ( id ) . views ( [ S . view . form ( ) , S . view . component ( ( { document } ) => ( < pre > { JSON . stringify ( document . displayed , null , 2 ) } </ pre > ) ) . title ( 'View JSON' ) ] ) )

Menus

A menu is located at the top right corner in each collapsible pane

Each pane may have a menu on its right upper corner. This is where you usually find ordering options, as well affordances for adding new documents. Menus can also hold initial value templates. The convenience list methods will automatically set up default menus for you (some of these may also require that you add schemaType() ).

menuItem ( ): MenuItem

Methods

menuItemGroup ( ): MenuItemGroup

Defines a group of menu items that will be visually grouped in the menu.

orderingMenuItem ( {title, by} ): MenuItem

Convenience method for populating the menu for selecting different fields and directions for ordering a list of documents.

Arguments

REQUIRED title string Title of the ordering to show in the menu

REQUIRED by array An array of objects consisting of the field to sort by and the direction of the ordering ( asc or desc ). See example below.

Example

S . documentList ( ) . title ( "Products" ) . filter ( "_type == $type" ) . params ( { type : "product" } ) . menuItems ( [ ... S . documentTypeList ( "product" ) . getMenuItems ( ) , S . orderingMenuItem ( { title : 'Title ascending' , by : [ { field : 'title' , direction : 'asc' } ] } ) , S . orderingMenuItem ( { title : 'Title descending' , by : [ { field : 'title' , direction : 'desc' } ] } ) ] )

orderingMenuItemsForType ( typeName ): MenuItem[]

Convenience method for returning an array of menu items used to order documents of a given schema type, based on the orderings defined in the schema definition.

Arguments

REQUIRED schemaType string Schema type name to return orderings for

menuItemsFromInitialValueTemplateItems ( items ): MenuItem[]

Convenience method for returning an array of menu items used to create new documents based on the given initial value template items.

Note: You should consider using the initialValueTemplates() method on the pane instead of this method unless you want the menu items to be nested inside the actual menu.

Arguments

REQUIRED items InitialValueTemplateItem[] Initial value template items. Use S.initialValueTemplateItem() to generate these.

Example