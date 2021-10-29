Custom asset sources
How to add custom asset sources for Sanity Studio.
Sanity Studio comes with a rudimentary asset selector out of the box. It lets you browse and select images or files you have already uploaded. You can also add multiple asset sources, or replace the default one, globally or for a specific asset field.
You can find available asset source plugins in this overview or by searching for them on npmjs.com. If the package name starts with
sanity-plugin-<asset-plugin-name>, you can install them using the Sanity CLI tool in your studio project folder:
sanity install <asset-plugin-name>. This will add it to the dependencies in
package.json and to the plugins array in
sanity.json. Some asset plugins will require that you add some configuration, for example, an API token. You can find this configuration file in the
config/ folder in your studio project folder, in most cases.
Gotcha
You may have to restart the development server if you have changed a config file.
When adding custom asset source plugins to your studio, the Select button for the upload field will become a drop-down button, showing the multiple sources:
You can override every image or file field to only support a specified set of sources by leveraging the parts system. More specifically, by implementing the part
part:@sanity/form-builder/input/image/asset-sources or
part:@sanity/form-builder/input/file/asset-sources and referencing the implementation in your Studio's
sanity.json file located on the root level of your folder.
Let's say you want to enable the Cloudinary asset source only. First, install the plugin by running
sanity install asset-source-cloudinary. Remember to add your API keys in the Cloudinary config file located in the Studio’s config folder. Then, in
sanity.json, add this code snippet to the
parts array:
{
"implements": "part:@sanity/form-builder/input/image/asset-sources",
"path": "./parts/assetSources.js"
}
This code snippet tells the studio to go to a file called
assetSources.js that's located in a folder called
parts inside your studio’s project folder. You should create this file (and folder if you don't have done so already). This file should export an array of asset sources. So if you only want to enable the Cloudinary source, it would have to look like this:
import Cloudinary from 'part:sanity-plugin-asset-source-cloudinary/image-asset-source'
export default [Cloudinary]
The part name for a specific plugin can be found in the
sanity.json file on the root of that plugin's source (and should preferably be mentioned in its documentation).
The built-in default sources have the part names
part:@sanity/form-builder/input/image/asset-source-default and
part:@sanity/form-builder/input/file/asset-source-default. Import the part(s), and add that to the array if you want to keep it.
You can customize sources for single image or file type field in the schema via the
options.sources property:
import Default from 'part:@sanity/form-builder/input/image/asset-source-default'
import Cloudinary from 'part:sanity-plugin-asset-source-cloudinary/image-asset-source'
{
name: 'bannerImage',
title: 'Banner image',
type: 'image',
options: {sources: [Default, Cloudinary]}
}
The plugin exports an object like this implementing
part:@sanity/form-builder/input/image/asset-source
export default {
name: 'cloudinary', // Unique source name
title: 'Cloudinary', // Title displayed in lists, buttons etc
component: Cloudinary, // Selection component
icon: Icon // Icon for lists, buttons etc.
}
It is then listed in the plugin's
sanity.json file:
{
"paths": {
"source": "./src",
"compiled": "./dist/lib"
},
"parts": [
{
"name": "part:sanity-plugin-asset-source-unsplash/image-asset-source",
"implements": "part:@sanity/form-builder/input/image/asset-source",
"path": "index.js"
}
]
}
The name is something you pick yourself but follow the naming conventions described here.
The plugin exports an object implementing
part:@sanity/form-builder/input/file/asset-source similar to the image asset source.
It is then listed in the plugin's
sanity.json file:
{
"paths": {
"source": "./src",
"compiled": "./dist/lib"
},
"parts": [
{
"name": "part:sanity-plugin-asset-source-unsplash/file-asset-source",
"implements": "part:@sanity/form-builder/input/file/asset-source",
"path": "index.js"
}
]
}
The part exports a component that will let the user select some asset(s) from somewhere.
If the user selects something, the component calls the
props.onSelect function with an array of asset objects like this:
type Asset {
kind: 'url' | 'base64' | 'file' | 'assetDocumentId'
value: string | File
assetDocumentProps?: {
originalFilename?: string,
source?: {
name: string,
id: string,
url?: string
},
label?: string,
title?: string,
description?: string,
creditLine?: string
}
}
An asset can be a URL, user agent File object, base64 encoded binary data or an assetDocumentId. It can have
assetDocumentProps that will end up as properties on the resulting asset document. The allowed document props are:
originalFilenamestring
If you would like to use the original filename, when saving the file etc.
sourceobject
{name, id, url?}- Optional object identifying the asset in the source, so you can find all assets from that source, or find it back to the spesific assets when opening the plugin etc. If set, the object properties
nameand
idare required, but
urlis optional. An example for Instragram images:
{name: 'instragram', id: '_cjqbJKwZB', url: 'https://www.instagram.com/p/_cjqbJKwZB/'}
titlestring
Optional title for the asset.
descriptionstring
Optional description for the asset.
creditLinestring
Optional credit line for the asset. E.g. John Doe by Instragram
labelstring
Optional label.
onSelect(Asset[])function
When assets are selected and returned to
props.onSelect, the Studio will make sure to upload the asset(s). If the selected asset is uploaded previously, the existing asset document and file will be used instead.
onClosefunction
The component must call
props.onCloseif the select action is canceled or closed somehow.
selectedAssetsarray
An array of Sanity assets if they are selected in the opening interface. These are Sanity asset documents.
selectionTypestring
If the opening interface selection type is
'single'or
'multiple'.
documentobject
The document where the asset in going to be inserted into.
Using the
part:@sanity/components/dialogs/fullscreen we can make a closeable interface, and do a simple component where you can select a single image:
import React, {useCallback} from "react";
import {
Dialog,
Card,
} from "@sanity/ui";
export default function GitHubAssetSource({ onSelect, onClose }) {
const handleSelect = useCallback(() => {
onSelect([
{
kind: "url",
value:
"https://github.githubassets.com/images/modules/site/sponsors/logo-mona.svg",
assetDocumentProps: {
originalFilename: "logo-mona.svg", // Use this filename when the asset is saved as a file by someone.
source: {
// The source this image is from
name: "github.githubassets.com",
// A string that uniquely idenitfies it within the source.
// In this example the URL is the closest thing we have as an actual ID.
id: "https://github.githubassets.com/images/modules/site/sponsors/logo-mona.svg",
},
description: "Mona Lisa Octocat",
creditLine: "By Github.com",
},
},
]);
}, [onSelect]);
const handleClose = useCallback(() => {
onClose();
}, [onClose]);
return (
<Dialog
id="github-asset-source"
header="Select image from Github"
onClose={handleClose}
width={4}
open
>
<Card>
<img
src="https://github.githubassets.com/images/modules/site/sponsors/logo-mona.svg"
onClick={handleSelect}
/>
</Card>
</Dialog>
);
}
Gotcha
CORS headers for image URLs
When calling
onSelect with
kind: 'url' the resource must respond with a
access-control-allow-origin header, allowing the image to be read by the Studio host. For instance
* - which will allow all hosts.
Protip
Best practice
When integrating with an external service, be sure to read the usage guidelines for that service or API. Some will require you to honor the credits for the asset, not expose any API keys etc. Use the
assetDocumentProps for
onSelect to store any required or relevant information to the resulting asset document. If it is from a service where the asset has an ID and can be displayed in the service, you should use the
source key for the
assetDocumentProps to store that information. In that way, you can find back to the original asset.