The ideal modern CMS for enterprise insurance businesses aiming to optimize operations and elevate customer experiences through superior real-time collaboration and content management.

G2.com, the world's largest marketplace for software, has rated Sanity as the #1 leader in the Headless CMS category, as measured by customer review ratings and market presence

A powerful backend for Australia's second largest health insurer

With an audience of 700,000 Australians, ahm needed a sustainable way to manage content across two React apps . They turned to Sanity for a decoupled solution.

With Sanity, I can create an excellent authoring experience and tailor it to the specific need of our projects. The native integration with Shopify is also great for running headless e-commerce sites with gatsby.js or next.js.

We use Sanity for a content platform that makes extensive use of the great portable text editor. The editor makes it super easy to insert custom elements into posts and has benefits like edit history and collaboration built in.

Jakob Repp · CEO at Daizu GmbH

Underwriting Efficiency Unleashed

Real-time

Real-time collaboration across teams and departments, crucial for for keeping policy details and customer information updated and accurately maintained across multiple channels.

Customizable

Define custom content schemas, making it easy to tailor to the specific needs of insurance enterprises. Create structured content like insurance plans, customer testimonials, and FAQ sections, ensuring all information is organized and accessible.

Security

Robust security features, including fine-grained access control and encryption, to ensure that customer data and business information are securely managed and compliant with insurance industry standards.


Scaleable

Easily manage large volumes of content and adapt to changing market demands. This scalability ensures that as the company grows, the CMS can handle an increasing amount of data and traffic without compromising performance.




A portrait of Peter Laxalt

Every CMS I've used before - Prismic, Contentful, Wordpress - requires me to structure my data in the way that their CMS wants. This can be quite limiting. Sanity comes out of the gate as a CMS as a Node package that is fully customizable end-to-end without having to deal with restructuring my data. Sanity provides an infinite product for us to fully tailor our content management experiences and focus on empowering those editors and of course, developers, to work in an incredibly convenient way.

Peter Laxalt · Creative Partner

Sanity powers content velocity across your team, with ease

High-quality, one-click translation

Sanity's AI Assist feature revolutionizes how insurance companies approach multilingual content creation, offering a seamless, efficient solution for translating documents. By enabling high-quality, one-click translations directly within Sanity Studio, insurance firms can dramatically reduce the time and costs traditionally associated with personalizing content for different regions.

Edit your content in seconds from the frontend

Sanity's Visual Editing feature represents a significant leap forward in content management efficiency, especially valuable for insurance companies striving for agility in content updates. This innovative workflow enables content creators to directly click on content blocks and immediately jump to the corresponding location in Sanity Studio for editing. This not only dramatically reduces the time required to make updates but also provides intuitive context for where content is used across various digital experiences, enhancing consistency and accuracy.

Unleash your ideas. Ship with confidence and speed.

Give your teams editing experiences as joyful as the content they create. Customized to support any content type or workflow. Pre-loaded with visual editing tools that understand content reuse.

A portrait of Jon Wheeler

Sanity enabled us to dial up our velocity to 11 with maximum ease and a value to match. The ship of engineers, designers, editors, and stakeholders has never sailed so fast.

Jon Wheeler · Senior Product Marketing Engineer, InVision

