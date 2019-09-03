Pricing update: Free users
Skip to content

Reference docs

The reference documentation is a technical description of the various components that make up the Sanity platform.

HTTP API

The HTTP API contains all the endpoints for interacting with your data in an efficient and real-time way. You can use the HTTP API directly or through our client libraries.

Schema Types

The schema describes the types of documents editors may author in Sanity Studio.

Query Language (GROQ)

GROQ (GRaph Oriented Query language) is a declarative language designed to query collections of largely schema-less JSON documents.

Command line interface

Build, deploy, init plugin boilerplate and wrangle datasets and webhooks, all from the command line

Client libraries

Structure Builder Reference

Overview of different methods in the Structure builder API

Image Transformations

Reference documentation for image transformations.