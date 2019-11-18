Asset source for Unsplash

Sanity Asset Source Plugin: Unsplash

Seach photos on Unsplash and use them directly inside of your Sanity Studio.

Installation

sanity install asset-source-unsplash

Part name

If you need to do cusotomize available asset sources, the plugin part name for this asset source is:

part:sanity-plugin-asset-source-unsplash/image-asset-source

Developing on this module

To simulate using your development version as a real module inside a studio, you can do the following:

Run npm install && npm link from the root of this repository.

from the root of this repository. Run npm run watch to start developing and build the module when changes are made.

Displaying your development version inside a studio

With the mono-repo's test-studio :

Bootstrap the monorepo: npm run bootstrap

Add sanity-plugin-asset-source-unsplash with the current version number to package.json in the test-studio root folder (but don't run npm install afterwards)

with the current version number to in the root folder (but don't run afterwards) Run npm link sanity-plugin-asset-source-unsplash inside the mono-repo's root.

inside the mono-repo's root. Add asset-source-unsplash to the list of the studios plugins in sanity.json .

to the list of the studios plugins in . Restart the test-studio

With a regular Sanity Studio:

Run npm install

Add sanity-plugin-asset-source-unsplash with the current version number to package.json .

with the current version number to . Run npm link sanity-plugin-asset-source-unsplash

Add asset-source-unsplash to the list of the studios plugins in sanity.json .

to the list of the studios plugins in . Start the studio

When you are done and have published your new version, you can run npm unlink inside this repo, and npm unlink sanity-plugin-asset-source-unsplash inside the mono-repo or studio to get back to the normal state. Then run npm run bootstrap for the mono-repo or npm install inside the regular studio to use the published version.

Example Unsplash API Photo result

{ "id" : "1_CMoFsPfso" , "created_at" : "2016-08-27T05:14:20-04:00" , "updated_at" : "2019-11-07T00:01:26-05:00" , "promoted_at" : "2016-08-27T05:14:20-04:00" , "width" : 6016 , "height" : 4016 , "color" : "#170801" , "description" : "Minimal pencils on yellow" , "alt_description" : "two gray pencils on yellow surface" , "urls" : { "raw" : "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1472289065668-ce650ac443d2?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=eyJhcHBfaWQiOjEwMDg3MX0" , "full" : "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1472289065668-ce650ac443d2?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&q=85&fm=jpg&crop=entropy&cs=srgb&ixid=eyJhcHBfaWQiOjEwMDg3MX0" , "regular" : "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1472289065668-ce650ac443d2?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&q=80&fm=jpg&crop=entropy&cs=tinysrgb&w=1080&fit=max&ixid=eyJhcHBfaWQiOjEwMDg3MX0" , "small" : "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1472289065668-ce650ac443d2?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&q=80&fm=jpg&crop=entropy&cs=tinysrgb&w=400&fit=max&ixid=eyJhcHBfaWQiOjEwMDg3MX0" , "thumb" : "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1472289065668-ce650ac443d2?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&q=80&fm=jpg&crop=entropy&cs=tinysrgb&w=200&fit=max&ixid=eyJhcHBfaWQiOjEwMDg3MX0" } , "links" : { "self" : "https://api.unsplash.com/photos/1_CMoFsPfso" , "html" : "https://unsplash.com/photos/1_CMoFsPfso" , "download" : "https://unsplash.com/photos/1_CMoFsPfso/download" , "download_location" : "https://api.unsplash.com/photos/1_CMoFsPfso/download" } , "categories" : [ ] , "likes" : 4450 , "liked_by_user" : false , "current_user_collections" : [ ] , "user" : { "id" : "kA9qRJtrtA4" , "updated_at" : "2019-11-12T05:10:00-05:00" , "username" : "joannakosinska" , "name" : "Joanna Kosinska" , "first_name" : "Joanna" , "last_name" : "Kosinska" , "twitter_username" : "joannak.co.uk" , "portfolio_url" : null , "bio" : null , "location" : "Leeds" , "links" : { "self" : "https://api.unsplash.com/users/joannakosinska" , "html" : "https://unsplash.com/@joannakosinska" , "photos" : "https://api.unsplash.com/users/joannakosinska/photos" , "likes" : "https://api.unsplash.com/users/joannakosinska/likes" , "portfolio" : "https://api.unsplash.com/users/joannakosinska/portfolio" , "following" : "https://api.unsplash.com/users/joannakosinska/following" , "followers" : "https://api.unsplash.com/users/joannakosinska/followers" } , "profile_image" : { "small" : "https://images.unsplash.com/profile-1477941848765-f577d5c83681?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&q=80&fm=jpg&crop=faces&cs=tinysrgb&fit=crop&h=32&w=32" , "medium" : "https://images.unsplash.com/profile-1477941848765-f577d5c83681?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&q=80&fm=jpg&crop=faces&cs=tinysrgb&fit=crop&h=64&w=64" , "large" : "https://images.unsplash.com/profile-1477941848765-f577d5c83681?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&q=80&fm=jpg&crop=faces&cs=tinysrgb&fit=crop&h=128&w=128" } , "instagram_username" : "joannak.co.uk" , "total_collections" : 26 , "total_likes" : 534 , "total_photos" : 209 , "accepted_tos" : true } }

Example resulting asset document

{ "ms" : 7 , "query" : "*[_type == \"sanity.imageAsset\" \u0026\u0026 _id == \"image-a6904e5887baafcf72f686cfa3e98399fd3ff74a-2600x1548-jpg\"]" , "result" : [ { "_createdAt" : "2019-11-14T09:01:47Z" , "_id" : "image-a6904e5887baafcf72f686cfa3e98399fd3ff74a-2600x1548-jpg" , "_rev" : "fDOLlTLScw9kMkHEI4HC9S" , "_type" : "sanity.imageAsset" , "_updatedAt" : "2019-11-14T09:01:47Z" , "assetId" : "a6904e5887baafcf72f686cfa3e98399fd3ff74a" , "creditLine" : "Qingbao Meng by Unsplash" , "extension" : "jpg" , "metadata" : { "_type" : "sanity.imageMetadata" , "dimensions" : { "_type" : "sanity.imageDimensions" , "aspectRatio" : 1.6795865633074936 , "height" : 1548 , "width" : 2600 } , "hasAlpha" : false , "isOpaque" : true , "lqip" : "" , "palette" : { "_type" : "sanity.imagePalette" , "darkMuted" : { "_type" : "sanity.imagePaletteSwatch" , "background" : "#435c39" , "foreground" : "#fff" , "population" : 6.83 , "title" : "#fff" } , "darkVibrant" : { "_type" : "sanity.imagePaletteSwatch" , "background" : "#698710" , "foreground" : "#fff" , "population" : 2.51 , "title" : "#fff" } , "dominant" : { "_type" : "sanity.imagePaletteSwatch" , "background" : "#728863" , "foreground" : "#fff" , "population" : 6.83 , "title" : "#fff" } , "lightMuted" : { "_type" : "sanity.imagePaletteSwatch" , "background" : "#bec6a9" , "foreground" : "#000" , "population" : 0.51 , "title" : "#fff" } , "lightVibrant" : { "_type" : "sanity.imagePaletteSwatch" , "background" : "#cad67e" , "foreground" : "#000" , "population" : 0.62 , "title" : "#000" } , "muted" : { "_type" : "sanity.imagePaletteSwatch" , "background" : "#728863" , "foreground" : "#fff" , "population" : 6.83 , "title" : "#fff" } , "vibrant" : { "_type" : "sanity.imagePaletteSwatch" , "background" : "#91b31a" , "foreground" : "#000" , "population" : 1.83 , "title" : "#fff" } } } , "mimeType" : "image/jpeg" , "originalFilename" : "2bb1b89b-726e-4d1c-a148-7936f57a432f.jpeg" , "path" : "images/q2r21cu7/example/a6904e5887baafcf72f686cfa3e98399fd3ff74a-2600x1548.jpg" , "sha1hash" : "a6904e5887baafcf72f686cfa3e98399fd3ff74a" , "size" : 1101084 , "source" : { "id" : "01_igFr7hd4" , "name" : "unsplash" , "url" : "https://unsplash.com/photos/01_igFr7hd4" } , "url" : "https://cdn.sanity.io/images/q2r21cu7/example/a6904e5887baafcf72f686cfa3e98399fd3ff74a-2600x1548.jpg" } ] }

