Asset source for Unsplash

Per-Kristian Nordnes
Fullstack developer at Sanity.io
Search photos on Unsplash and insert them directly inside of your Sanity Studio.
sanity install asset-source-unsplash
If you need to do cusotomize available asset sources, the plugin part name for this asset source is:
part:sanity-plugin-asset-source-unsplash/image-asset-source
To simulate using your development version as a real module inside a studio, you can do the following:
npm install && npm link from the root of this repository.
npm run watch to start developing and build the module when changes are made.
With the mono-repo's
test-studio:
npm run bootstrap
sanity-plugin-asset-source-unsplash with the current version number to
package.json in the
test-studio root folder (but don't run
npm install afterwards)
npm link sanity-plugin-asset-source-unsplash inside the mono-repo's root.
asset-source-unsplash to the list of the studios plugins in
sanity.json.
test-studio
With a regular Sanity Studio:
npm install
sanity-plugin-asset-source-unsplash with the current version number to
package.json.
npm link sanity-plugin-asset-source-unsplash
asset-source-unsplash to the list of the studios plugins in
sanity.json.
When you are done and have published your new version, you can run
npm unlink inside this repo, and
npm unlink sanity-plugin-asset-source-unsplash inside the mono-repo or studio to get back to the normal state. Then run
npm run bootstrap for the mono-repo or
npm install inside the regular studio to use the published version.
{
"id": "1_CMoFsPfso",
"created_at": "2016-08-27T05:14:20-04:00",
"updated_at": "2019-11-07T00:01:26-05:00",
"promoted_at": "2016-08-27T05:14:20-04:00",
"width": 6016,
"height": 4016,
"color": "#170801",
"description": "Minimal pencils on yellow",
"alt_description": "two gray pencils on yellow surface",
"urls": {
"raw": "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1472289065668-ce650ac443d2?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=eyJhcHBfaWQiOjEwMDg3MX0",
"full": "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1472289065668-ce650ac443d2?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&q=85&fm=jpg&crop=entropy&cs=srgb&ixid=eyJhcHBfaWQiOjEwMDg3MX0",
"regular": "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1472289065668-ce650ac443d2?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&q=80&fm=jpg&crop=entropy&cs=tinysrgb&w=1080&fit=max&ixid=eyJhcHBfaWQiOjEwMDg3MX0",
"small": "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1472289065668-ce650ac443d2?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&q=80&fm=jpg&crop=entropy&cs=tinysrgb&w=400&fit=max&ixid=eyJhcHBfaWQiOjEwMDg3MX0",
"thumb": "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1472289065668-ce650ac443d2?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&q=80&fm=jpg&crop=entropy&cs=tinysrgb&w=200&fit=max&ixid=eyJhcHBfaWQiOjEwMDg3MX0"
},
"links": {
"self": "https://api.unsplash.com/photos/1_CMoFsPfso",
"html": "https://unsplash.com/photos/1_CMoFsPfso",
"download": "https://unsplash.com/photos/1_CMoFsPfso/download",
"download_location": "https://api.unsplash.com/photos/1_CMoFsPfso/download"
},
"categories": [],
"likes": 4450,
"liked_by_user": false,
"current_user_collections": [],
"user": {
"id": "kA9qRJtrtA4",
"updated_at": "2019-11-12T05:10:00-05:00",
"username": "joannakosinska",
"name": "Joanna Kosinska",
"first_name": "Joanna",
"last_name": "Kosinska",
"twitter_username": "joannak.co.uk",
"portfolio_url": null,
"bio": null,
"location": "Leeds",
"links": {
"self": "https://api.unsplash.com/users/joannakosinska",
"html": "https://unsplash.com/@joannakosinska",
"photos": "https://api.unsplash.com/users/joannakosinska/photos",
"likes": "https://api.unsplash.com/users/joannakosinska/likes",
"portfolio": "https://api.unsplash.com/users/joannakosinska/portfolio",
"following": "https://api.unsplash.com/users/joannakosinska/following",
"followers": "https://api.unsplash.com/users/joannakosinska/followers"
},
"profile_image": {
"small": "https://images.unsplash.com/profile-1477941848765-f577d5c83681?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&q=80&fm=jpg&crop=faces&cs=tinysrgb&fit=crop&h=32&w=32",
"medium": "https://images.unsplash.com/profile-1477941848765-f577d5c83681?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&q=80&fm=jpg&crop=faces&cs=tinysrgb&fit=crop&h=64&w=64",
"large": "https://images.unsplash.com/profile-1477941848765-f577d5c83681?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&q=80&fm=jpg&crop=faces&cs=tinysrgb&fit=crop&h=128&w=128"
},
"instagram_username": "joannak.co.uk",
"total_collections": 26,
"total_likes": 534,
"total_photos": 209,
"accepted_tos": true
}
}
{
"ms": 7,
"query": "*[_type == \"sanity.imageAsset\" \u0026\u0026 _id == \"image-a6904e5887baafcf72f686cfa3e98399fd3ff74a-2600x1548-jpg\"]",
"result": [
{
"_createdAt": "2019-11-14T09:01:47Z",
"_id": "image-a6904e5887baafcf72f686cfa3e98399fd3ff74a-2600x1548-jpg",
"_rev": "fDOLlTLScw9kMkHEI4HC9S",
"_type": "sanity.imageAsset",
"_updatedAt": "2019-11-14T09:01:47Z",
"assetId": "a6904e5887baafcf72f686cfa3e98399fd3ff74a",
"creditLine": "Qingbao Meng by Unsplash",
"extension": "jpg",
"metadata": {
"_type": "sanity.imageMetadata",
"dimensions": {
"_type": "sanity.imageDimensions",
"aspectRatio": 1.6795865633074936,
"height": 1548,
"width": 2600
},
"hasAlpha": false,
"isOpaque": true,
"lqip": "",
"palette": {
"_type": "sanity.imagePalette",
"darkMuted": {
"_type": "sanity.imagePaletteSwatch",
"background": "#435c39",
"foreground": "#fff",
"population": 6.83,
"title": "#fff"
},
"darkVibrant": {
"_type": "sanity.imagePaletteSwatch",
"background": "#698710",
"foreground": "#fff",
"population": 2.51,
"title": "#fff"
},
"dominant": {
"_type": "sanity.imagePaletteSwatch",
"background": "#728863",
"foreground": "#fff",
"population": 6.83,
"title": "#fff"
},
"lightMuted": {
"_type": "sanity.imagePaletteSwatch",
"background": "#bec6a9",
"foreground": "#000",
"population": 0.51,
"title": "#fff"
},
"lightVibrant": {
"_type": "sanity.imagePaletteSwatch",
"background": "#cad67e",
"foreground": "#000",
"population": 0.62,
"title": "#000"
},
"muted": {
"_type": "sanity.imagePaletteSwatch",
"background": "#728863",
"foreground": "#fff",
"population": 6.83,
"title": "#fff"
},
"vibrant": {
"_type": "sanity.imagePaletteSwatch",
"background": "#91b31a",
"foreground": "#000",
"population": 1.83,
"title": "#fff"
}
}
},
"mimeType": "image/jpeg",
"originalFilename": "2bb1b89b-726e-4d1c-a148-7936f57a432f.jpeg",
"path": "images/q2r21cu7/example/a6904e5887baafcf72f686cfa3e98399fd3ff74a-2600x1548.jpg",
"sha1hash": "a6904e5887baafcf72f686cfa3e98399fd3ff74a",
"size": 1101084,
"source": {
"id": "01_igFr7hd4",
"name": "unsplash",
"url": "https://unsplash.com/photos/01_igFr7hd4"
},
"url": "https://cdn.sanity.io/images/q2r21cu7/example/a6904e5887baafcf72f686cfa3e98399fd3ff74a-2600x1548.jpg"
}
]
}
