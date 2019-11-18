Asset source for Cloudinary

Per-Kristian Nordnes
Fullstack developer at Sanity.io
Browse and import images from your Cloudinary account to your Sanity Studio
Access and select photos from your Cloudinary account within the Sanity Studio.
sanity install asset-source-cloudinary
Edit the config file found in
./config/asset-source-cloudinary.json with your Cloudinary Cloud name and API key.
You can find these in the Cloudinary Console: https://cloudinary.com/console
If you need to customize available asset sources, the plugin part name for this asset source is:
part:sanity-plugin-asset-source-cloudinary/image-asset-source
This info exists on the asset document, however it's base64-encoded in the
source.id field.
It's base64 encoded because Sanity asset-source plugins have a generic way of identifying assets (provider name and id), and Cloudinary is a bit special needing to have three items to programatically find back to the original image, as opposed to just an id as most other sources do.
JSON.parse(atob(source.id)) > {"public_id":"samples/cloudinary-group","resource_type":"image","type":"upload"}
To simulate using your development version as a real module inside a studio, you can do the following:
npm install && npm link from the root of this repository.
npm run watch to start developing and build the module when changes are made.
With the mono-repo's
test-studio:
npm run bootstrap
sanity-plugin-asset-source-cloudinary with the current version number to
package.json in the
test-studio root folder (but don't run
npm install afterwards)
npm link sanity-plugin-asset-source-cloudinary inside the mono-repo's root.
asset-source-cloudinary to the list of the studios plugins in
sanity.json.
test-studio
With a regular Sanity Studio:
npm install
sanity-plugin-asset-source-cloudinary with the current version number to
package.json.
npm link sanity-plugin-asset-source-cloudinary
asset-source-cloudinary to the list of the studios plugins in
sanity.json.
When you are done and have published your new version, you can run
npm unlink inside this repo, and
npm unlink sanity-plugin-asset-source-cloudinary inside the mono-repo or studio to get back to the normal state. Then run
npm run bootstrap for the mono-repo or
npm install inside the regular studio to use the published version.
sanity install asset-source-cloudinary
Fullstack developer at Sanity.io
Senior Engineer @ Sanity.io
Search photos on Unsplash and insert them directly inside of your Sanity Studio.Go to Asset source for Unsplash
Upload videos to Mux directly from the studio.Go to Mux input
Syntax highlighted editor for code.Go to Code Input
Get a photo of a person that doesn't exist. Powered by AI.Go to Asset source for AI generated portrait photos