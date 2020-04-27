Pricing update: Free users
Bjørge Næss

Senior Engineer @ Sanity.io

bjoerge@sanity.io
Oslo, Norway

Contributions

Blog with Eleventy
Starter

Featured
Official

A simple blog starter with an Eleventy front-end.

Next.js Landing Pages
Starter

Official

SEO friendly page builder in React.js. Heroes, sign-up forms and calls to action.

Events with Nuxt.JS
Starter

Official

A data-driven conference website in Vue.js. Speakers, sessions, and scheduling.

Gatsby Portfolio
Starter

Official

A clean Gatsby & React.js starting point for portfolios, project listings or case studies.

Kitchen Sink
Starter

Featured
Official

Sanity.io’s ever-evolving feature-rich demonstration studio. Fully customizable examples of page building, blog template and more examples with a React.js front-end.

Blog with Gatsby
Starter

Featured
Official

Fully customizable blog template with a Gatsby & React.js front-end.

Next.js Ecommerce Starter
Starter

Official

An e-commerce starter that features a studio with a simple Next.js frontend. This starter uses the Next.js toolkit for Sanity.io.

Blog with Gridsome
Starter

Official

The official Gridsome blog starter with structured content from Sanity.io.

Asset source for Unsplash
Tool
10

Featured

Search photos on Unsplash and insert them directly inside of your Sanity Studio.

Mux input
Tool

Featured

Upload videos to Mux directly from the studio.

Code Input
Tool

Featured
Official

Syntax highlighted editor for code.

Bjørge Næss

Image URL
Tool
6

Official

Helper library to generate URLs for image transformation

Portable Text to React
Tool

Official

Render an array of block text from Sanity with React or React Native.