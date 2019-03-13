Document list widget

dashboard-widget-document-list

Dashboard widget for the Sanity Content Studio which displays a list of documents

Usage

Assuming you already have a functional Dashboard in your Sanity Content Studio.

Install this widget in your Studio folder like so:

sanity install dashboard-widget-document-list

Update your src/dashboardConfig.js file by adding {name: 'document-list'} to the widgets array Restart your Studio

Note: If a document in the result (as returned by the backend) has a draft, that draft is rendered instead of the published document.

There are some options available:

title (string)

Widget title

{ name : 'document-list' , options : { title : 'Some documents' } }

order (string)

Field and direction to order by when docs are rendered

{ name : 'document-list' , options : { title : 'Last edited' , order : '_updatedAt desc' } }

limit (number)

Number of docs rendered

{ name : 'document-list' , options : { title : 'Last edited' , order : '_updatedAt desc' , limit : 3 } }

types (array)

Array of strings signifying which document (schema) types are fetched

{ name : 'document-list' , options : { title : 'Last edited' , order : '_updatedAt desc' , types : [ 'book' , 'author' ] } }

query (string) and params (object)

Customized GROQ query with params for maximum control. If you use the query option, the types , order , and limit options will cease to function. You're on your own.

{ name : 'document-list' , options : { title : 'Published books by title' , query : '*[_type == "book" && published == true] | order(title asc) [0...10]' } }

{ name : 'document-list' , options : { title : 'My favorite documents' , query : '*[_id in $ids]' , params : { ids : [ 'ab2' , 'c5z' , '654' ] } } }

createButtonText (string)

You can override the button default button text ( Create new ${types[0]} ) by setting createButtonText to a string of your choice. This doesn't support dynamic variables.

{ name : 'document-list' , options : { title : 'Blog posts' , query : '*[_type == "post"]' , createButtonText : 'Create new blog post' } }

showCreateButton (boolean)

You can disable the create button altogether by passing a showCreateButton boolean: