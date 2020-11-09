Get current post, previous post, and next post - Schema This can be used for blogs or articles where you want to possibly display next and previous article buttons Go to Get current post, previous post, and next post

Anchored Headings for Portable Text - Schema How to automatically generate linked headings with a custom serializer Knut Melvær Go to Anchored Headings for Portable Text

Migrate plain text field to Portable Text - Schema Migration script to convert plain text to block content across your content lake Knut Melvær Go to Migrate plain text field to Portable Text

GROQ-Powered Webhooks – Intro to Projections - Guide A thorough intro to using GROQ-projections in a webhook contest Go to GROQ-Powered Webhooks – Intro to Projections

GROQ-Powered Webhooks – Intro to Filters - Guide A thorough intro to using GROQ-filters in a webhook-context Go to GROQ-Powered Webhooks – Intro to Filters

Frequently asked questions - Schema Simple content type for a question and answer pattern Knut Melvær Go to Frequently asked questions

Rich quotations in Portable Text - Schema Schemas for adding richer quotes within Portable Text Knut Melvær Go to Rich quotations in Portable Text

Live Preview with Next.js and Sanity.io: A Complete Guide - Guide - has 12 likes A step-by-step guide to setup Next.js and Sanity Studio with Live Preview Go to Live Preview with Next.js and Sanity.io: A Complete Guide

Word count and reading time estimation for GROQ and Portable Text - Schema Make a rough calculation of word count and reading time for your Portable Text fields Knut Melvær Go to Word count and reading time estimation for GROQ and Portable Text

Tailoring content for different audiences - Guide How to deliver better content experiences across cultures, languages, and tastes. Go to Tailoring content for different audiences

Hierarchies, Graphs, and Navigation - Guide Hierarchies are handy for organizing, but they can also fence you in. Learn how to build them, when to use them, and why you might want to treat navigation as a separate concern. Go to Hierarchies, Graphs, and Navigation

Breaks for Portable Text - Schema How to add different types of “breaks” for Portable Text that can be translated to horizontal rules, “read more”, sections, chapters, and so on. Knut Melvær Go to Breaks for Portable Text

How to list and group image asset documents - Schema Add lists of image assets based on information in the asset document using the Structure Builder API Knut Melvær Go to How to list and group image asset documents

Rename a field across documents - Schema Migration script for renaming a field based on a GROQ query Knut Melvær Go to Rename a field across documents

Migration script for document types - Schema This migration scripts lets you migrate documents to a new type. Knut Melvær Go to Migration script for document types

Initial value template with current user - Schema Use data for the current logged in user as initial values in a new document Knut Melvær Go to Initial value template with current user

Delete documents by filter - Schema Migration script for deleting documents based on a GROQ filter Knut Melvær Go to Delete documents by filter

8 tips for better content modeling - Guide What you need to know when starting a new content model Go to 8 tips for better content modeling

How to create an effective editor experience - Guide Learn how to shape Sanity Studio to improve editor flows and content quality. Go to How to create an effective editor experience

Podcast - Schema Schemas for running a podcast backend on Sanity.io Knut Melvær Go to Podcast

Deciding on fields and relationships - Guide Official (made by Sanity team) How to work through tricky content questions and build structures that will stand the test of time. Go to Deciding on fields and relationships

Heading, text, and illustration - Schema Schema for a text with a heading and a illustration with a caption. Knut Melvær Go to Heading, text, and illustration

Next.js Virtual Event Starter Kit - Starter Featured contribution Official (made by Sanity team) Fully customizable starter kit for your next virtual event. Knut Melvær Go to Next.js Virtual Event Starter Kit

Nested navigation structure - Schema Recursive schema for nested navigations Knut Melvær Go to Nested navigation structure

Blog with Eleventy - Starter Featured contribution Official (made by Sanity team) A simple blog starter with an Eleventy front-end. Go to Blog with Eleventy

Next.js Landing Pages - Starter Official (made by Sanity team) SEO friendly page builder in React.js. Heroes, sign-up forms and calls to action. Go to Next.js Landing Pages

Events with Nuxt.JS - Starter Official (made by Sanity team) A data-driven conference website in Vue.js. Speakers, sessions, and scheduling. Go to Events with Nuxt.JS

Gatsby Portfolio - Starter Official (made by Sanity team) A clean Gatsby & React.js starting point for portfolios, project listings or case studies. Go to Gatsby Portfolio

Kitchen Sink - Starter Featured contribution Official (made by Sanity team) Sanity.io’s ever-evolving feature-rich demonstration studio. Fully customizable examples of page building, blog template and more examples with a React.js front-end. Go to Kitchen Sink

Blog with Gatsby - Starter Featured contribution Official (made by Sanity team) Fully customizable blog template with a Gatsby & React.js front-end. Go to Blog with Gatsby

Next.js Ecommerce Starter - Starter Official (made by Sanity team) An e-commerce starter that features a studio with a simple Next.js frontend. This starter uses the Next.js toolkit for Sanity.io. Go to Next.js Ecommerce Starter

Blog with Gridsome - Starter Official (made by Sanity team) The official Gridsome blog starter with structured content from Sanity.io. Go to Blog with Gridsome

How to discover your content’s hidden mental model - Guide Official (made by Sanity team) Learn how to get your team on the same page with content. The guide for setting scope, finding the right words, and making sense out of what you have. Go to How to discover your content’s hidden mental model

Build schemas & taxonomies from scratch in Sanity.io - Guide Official (made by Sanity team) Learn how to setup a blank-canvas content model with Sanity, and create your first custom content type. Go to Build schemas & taxonomies from scratch in Sanity.io

How to use structured content for page building - Guide Official (made by Sanity team) Learn how to create a page builder from structured content that can withstand the test of time and redesigns. Go to How to use structured content for page building

Why content modeling is important - Guide Official (made by Sanity team) Learn how content modeling can help your team find consensus and uncover hidden opportunities. Go to Why content modeling is important

What is content modeling? - Guide Official (made by Sanity team) Learn the fundamentals of content modeling. Who’s involved, what it‘s like, and how it helps you build better content. Go to What is content modeling?

How to Make Taxonomy Pages With Gatsby and Sanity.io - Guide Official (made by Sanity team) In this tutorial, we’ll cover how to make taxonomy pages with Gatsby with structured content from Sanity.io. This is an external link at: css-tricks.com Knut Melvær Go to How to Make Taxonomy Pages With Gatsby and Sanity.io

How to duplicate an existing document and set the _id manually with the CLI - Guide Official (made by Sanity team) In this video, you'll learn how to use the Sanity CLI to duplicate an existing document and set its _id manually from a text editor. This is an external link at: www.youtube.com Knut Melvær Go to How to duplicate an existing document and set the _id manually with the CLI

How to create a custom asset source plugin for Sanity Studio - Guide Official (made by Sanity team) In this tutorial, you will learn how to make a custom asset source plugin that uses the webcam to insert a photo in the Sanity Studio’s image field. This is an external link at: www.youtube.com Knut Melvær Go to How to create a custom asset source plugin for Sanity Studio

Getting started with content modelling and structured content - Guide Official (made by Sanity team) In this chat, Ronald and Knut will give you some cues and pointers to how to think and approach structured content This is an external link at: www.youtube.com Go to Getting started with content modelling and structured content

Using Sanity for image art direction - Guide Official (made by Sanity team) Five cool image tricks that you can achieve with Sanity This is an external link at: css-tricks.com Knut Melvær Go to Using Sanity for image art direction

Recreating the CodePen Gutenberg Embed Block for Sanity.io - Guide Official (made by Sanity team) Learn how to create a custom CodePen block with a preview for Sanity Studio, inspired by Chris Coyier’s implementation for Wordpress’ Gutenberg editor. This is an external link at: css-tricks.com Knut Melvær Go to Recreating the CodePen Gutenberg Embed Block for Sanity.io

How To Make A Speech Synthesis Editor - Guide Official (made by Sanity team) Learn how to make a What You Get Is What You Hear (WYGIWYH) editor for speech synthesis using Sanity.io’s editor for Portable Text. This is an external link at: www.smashingmagazine.com Knut Melvær Go to How To Make A Speech Synthesis Editor

Deploying Sanity Studio with Vercel - Guide Official (made by Sanity team) This guide will walk you through how to deploy Sanity Studio with Vercel in three simple steps. This is an external link at: vercel.com Knut Melvær Go to Deploying Sanity Studio with Vercel

Getting started with Structure Builder - Guide Official (made by Sanity team) Learn how to customize the document lists structure in the Sanity Studio Knut Melvær Go to Getting started with Structure Builder

Getting started with initial values for new documents - Guide Official (made by Sanity team) How to get started with initial values Knut Melvær Go to Getting started with initial values for new documents

How to add a custom YouTube block - Guide Official (made by Sanity team) How to add a YouTube embed in the Studio, and render it on frontends Knut Melvær Go to How to add a custom YouTube block

Internal and external links - Guide - has 5 likes Official (made by Sanity team) How make internal and external links with Portable Text and render them in frontends Knut Melvær Go to Internal and external links

Introduction to Portable Text - Guide - has 6 likes Official (made by Sanity team) Learn how Portable Text works Knut Melvær Go to Introduction to Portable Text

Get started with the Next.js landing page website - Guide Official (made by Sanity team) How to get started with the Next.js and Sanity.io powered landing page website Knut Melvær Go to Get started with the Next.js landing page website

Get started with the Nuxt.js event website - Guide Official (made by Sanity team) How to get started with the Nuxt.js and Sanity.io powered event website Knut Melvær Go to Get started with the Nuxt.js event website

Get started with the Gatsby blog - Guide Official (made by Sanity team) Get started with the Sanity and Gatsby blog starter project Knut Melvær Go to Get started with the Gatsby blog

Get started with the Gatsby portfolio - Guide Official (made by Sanity team) How to get started with the Sanity and Gatsby powered portfolio website Knut Melvær Go to Get started with the Gatsby portfolio

How to configure schemas - Guide Official (made by Sanity team) A video on how to customize the schemas in a Sanity Studio Knut Melvær Go to How to configure schemas

Mux input - Tool Featured contribution Upload videos to Mux directly from the studio. Go to Mux input

Webamp - Tool Run a Winamp port in your studio! Knut Melvær Go to Webamp

Podcast content schema - Tool Podcast plugin for ,Sanity, that creates schemas for podcasts and episodes with necessary iTunes data. Make as many podcasts with as many episodes as you want. Knut Melvær Go to Podcast content schema

sanity-plugin-timelinejs - Tool This plugin install schemas for hosting content for Timeline.js. Knut Melvær Go to sanity-plugin-timelinejs