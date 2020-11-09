Get current post, previous post, and next post - Schema
This can be used for blogs or articles where you want to possibly display next and previous article buttonsGo to Get current post, previous post, and next post
How to automatically generate linked headings with a custom serializerGo to Anchored Headings for Portable Text
Migration script to convert plain text to block content across your content lakeGo to Migrate plain text field to Portable Text
A thorough intro to using GROQ-projections in a webhook contestGo to GROQ-Powered Webhooks – Intro to Projections
A thorough intro to using GROQ-filters in a webhook-contextGo to GROQ-Powered Webhooks – Intro to Filters
Simple content type for a question and answer patternGo to Frequently asked questions
Schemas for adding richer quotes within Portable TextGo to Rich quotations in Portable Text
A step-by-step guide to setup Next.js and Sanity Studio with Live PreviewGo to Live Preview with Next.js and Sanity.io: A Complete Guide
Make a rough calculation of word count and reading time for your Portable Text fieldsGo to Word count and reading time estimation for GROQ and Portable Text
How to deliver better content experiences across cultures, languages, and tastes.Go to Tailoring content for different audiences
Hierarchies are handy for organizing, but they can also fence you in. Learn how to build them, when to use them, and why you might want to treat navigation as a separate concern.Go to Hierarchies, Graphs, and Navigation
How to add different types of “breaks” for Portable Text that can be translated to horizontal rules, “read more”, sections, chapters, and so on.Go to Breaks for Portable Text
Add lists of image assets based on information in the asset document using the Structure Builder APIGo to How to list and group image asset documents
Migration script for renaming a field based on a GROQ queryGo to Rename a field across documents
This migration scripts lets you migrate documents to a new type.Go to Migration script for document types
Use data for the current logged in user as initial values in a new documentGo to Initial value template with current user
Migration script for deleting documents based on a GROQ filterGo to Delete documents by filter
What you need to know when starting a new content modelGo to 8 tips for better content modeling
Learn how to shape Sanity Studio to improve editor flows and content quality.Go to How to create an effective editor experience
Schemas for running a podcast backend on Sanity.ioGo to Podcast
How to work through tricky content questions and build structures that will stand the test of time.Go to Deciding on fields and relationships
Schema for a text with a heading and a illustration with a caption.Go to Heading, text, and illustration
Fully customizable starter kit for your next virtual event.Go to Next.js Virtual Event Starter Kit
Recursive schema for nested navigationsGo to Nested navigation structure
A simple blog starter with an Eleventy front-end.Go to Blog with Eleventy
SEO friendly page builder in React.js. Heroes, sign-up forms and calls to action.Go to Next.js Landing Pages
A data-driven conference website in Vue.js. Speakers, sessions, and scheduling.Go to Events with Nuxt.JS
A clean Gatsby & React.js starting point for portfolios, project listings or case studies.Go to Gatsby Portfolio
Sanity.io’s ever-evolving feature-rich demonstration studio. Fully customizable examples of page building, blog template and more examples with a React.js front-end.Go to Kitchen Sink
Fully customizable blog template with a Gatsby & React.js front-end.Go to Blog with Gatsby
An e-commerce starter that features a studio with a simple Next.js frontend. This starter uses the Next.js toolkit for Sanity.io.Go to Next.js Ecommerce Starter
The official Gridsome blog starter with structured content from Sanity.io.Go to Blog with Gridsome
Learn how to get your team on the same page with content. The guide for setting scope, finding the right words, and making sense out of what you have.Go to How to discover your content’s hidden mental model
Learn how to setup a blank-canvas content model with Sanity, and create your first custom content type.Go to Build schemas & taxonomies from scratch in Sanity.io
Learn how to create a page builder from structured content that can withstand the test of time and redesigns.Go to How to use structured content for page building
Learn how content modeling can help your team find consensus and uncover hidden opportunities.Go to Why content modeling is important
Learn the fundamentals of content modeling. Who’s involved, what it‘s like, and how it helps you build better content.Go to What is content modeling?
In this tutorial, we’ll cover how to make taxonomy pages with Gatsby with structured content from Sanity.io.
In this video, you'll learn how to use the Sanity CLI to duplicate an existing document and set its _id manually from a text editor.
In this tutorial, you will learn how to make a custom asset source plugin that uses the webcam to insert a photo in the Sanity Studio’s image field.
In this chat, Ronald and Knut will give you some cues and pointers to how to think and approach structured content
Five cool image tricks that you can achieve with Sanity
Learn how to create a custom CodePen block with a preview for Sanity Studio, inspired by Chris Coyier’s implementation for Wordpress’ Gutenberg editor.
Learn how to make a What You Get Is What You Hear (WYGIWYH) editor for speech synthesis using Sanity.io’s editor for Portable Text.
This guide will walk you through how to deploy Sanity Studio with Vercel in three simple steps.
Learn how to customize the document lists structure in the Sanity StudioGo to Getting started with Structure Builder
How to get started with initial valuesGo to Getting started with initial values for new documents
How to add a YouTube embed in the Studio, and render it on frontendsGo to How to add a custom YouTube block
How make internal and external links with Portable Text and render them in frontendsGo to Internal and external links
Learn how Portable Text worksGo to Introduction to Portable Text
How to get started with the Next.js and Sanity.io powered landing page websiteGo to Get started with the Next.js landing page website
How to get started with the Nuxt.js and Sanity.io powered event websiteGo to Get started with the Nuxt.js event website
Get started with the Sanity and Gatsby blog starter projectGo to Get started with the Gatsby blog
How to get started with the Sanity and Gatsby powered portfolio websiteGo to Get started with the Gatsby portfolio
A video on how to customize the schemas in a Sanity StudioGo to How to configure schemas
Upload videos to Mux directly from the studio.Go to Mux input
Run a Winamp port in your studio!Go to Webamp
Podcast plugin for ,Sanity, that creates schemas for podcasts and episodes with necessary iTunes data. Make as many podcasts with as many episodes as you want.Go to Podcast content schema
This plugin install schemas for hosting content for Timeline.js.Go to sanity-plugin-timelinejs
Render an array of block text from Sanity with React or React Native.Go to Portable Text to React