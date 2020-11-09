Pricing update: Free users
Knut Melvær

Knut runs developer relations at Sanity.io

knut@sanity.io
www.knutmelvaer.no
Oslo, Norway
Joined: May 2017
Head of Developer Relations

Contributions

Hierarchies, Graphs, and Navigation
Guide

Hierarchies are handy for organizing, but they can also fence you in. Learn how to build them, when to use them, and why you might want to treat navigation as a separate concern.

Breaks for Portable Text
Schema

How to add different types of “breaks” for Portable Text that can be translated to horizontal rules, “read more”, sections, chapters, and so on.

Knut Melvær

Podcast
Schema

Schemas for running a podcast backend on Sanity.io

Knut Melvær

Deciding on fields and relationships
Guide

Official

How to work through tricky content questions and build structures that will stand the test of time.

Next.js Virtual Event Starter Kit
Starter

Featured
Official

Fully customizable starter kit for your next virtual event.

Knut Melvær

Blog with Eleventy
Starter

Featured
Official

A simple blog starter with an Eleventy front-end.

Next.js Landing Pages
Starter

Official

SEO friendly page builder in React.js. Heroes, sign-up forms and calls to action.

Events with Nuxt.JS
Starter

Official

A data-driven conference website in Vue.js. Speakers, sessions, and scheduling.

Gatsby Portfolio
Starter

Official

A clean Gatsby & React.js starting point for portfolios, project listings or case studies.

Kitchen Sink
Starter

Featured
Official

Sanity.io’s ever-evolving feature-rich demonstration studio. Fully customizable examples of page building, blog template and more examples with a React.js front-end.

Blog with Gatsby
Starter

Featured
Official

Fully customizable blog template with a Gatsby & React.js front-end.

Next.js Ecommerce Starter
Starter

Official

An e-commerce starter that features a studio with a simple Next.js frontend. This starter uses the Next.js toolkit for Sanity.io.

Blog with Gridsome
Starter

Official

The official Gridsome blog starter with structured content from Sanity.io.

How to discover your content’s hidden mental model
Guide

Official

Learn how to get your team on the same page with content. The guide for setting scope, finding the right words, and making sense out of what you have.

Why content modeling is important
Guide

Official

Learn how content modeling can help your team find consensus and uncover hidden opportunities.

What is content modeling?
Guide

Official

Learn the fundamentals of content modeling. Who’s involved, what it‘s like, and how it helps you build better content.

How to Make Taxonomy Pages With Gatsby and Sanity.io
Guide

Official

In this tutorial, we’ll cover how to make taxonomy pages with Gatsby with structured content from Sanity.io.

css-tricks.com
Knut Melvær

How to create a custom asset source plugin for Sanity Studio
Guide

Official

In this tutorial, you will learn how to make a custom asset source plugin that uses the webcam to insert a photo in the Sanity Studio’s image field.

www.youtube.com
Knut Melvær

Using Sanity for image art direction
Guide

Official

Five cool image tricks that you can achieve with Sanity

css-tricks.com
Knut Melvær

Recreating the CodePen Gutenberg Embed Block for Sanity.io
Guide

Official

Learn how to create a custom CodePen block with a preview for Sanity Studio, inspired by Chris Coyier’s implementation for Wordpress’ Gutenberg editor.

css-tricks.com
Knut Melvær

How To Make A Speech Synthesis Editor
Guide

Official

Learn how to make a What You Get Is What You Hear (WYGIWYH) editor for speech synthesis using Sanity.io’s editor for Portable Text.

www.smashingmagazine.com
Knut Melvær

Deploying Sanity Studio with Vercel
Guide

Official

This guide will walk you through how to deploy Sanity Studio with Vercel in three simple steps.

vercel.com
Knut Melvær

Internal and external links
Guide
5

Official

How make internal and external links with Portable Text and render them in frontends

Knut Melvær

How to configure schemas
Guide

Official

A video on how to customize the schemas in a Sanity Studio

Knut Melvær

Mux input
Tool

Featured

Upload videos to Mux directly from the studio.

Webamp
Tool

Run a Winamp port in your studio!

Knut Melvær

Podcast content schema
Tool

Podcast plugin for ,Sanity, that creates schemas for podcasts and episodes with necessary iTunes data. Make as many podcasts with as many episodes as you want.

Knut Melvær

Portable Text to React
Tool

Official

Render an array of block text from Sanity with React or React Native.