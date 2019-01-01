NEWS · January 1st 2019
Sanity.io on the devmode.fm podcast
Our developer advocate Knut Melvær appeared on the devmode.fm podcast and talked Sanity.io with Andrew Welch, Patrick Harrington, and Lauren Dorman
The good folks at devmode.fm had us on their podcast devmode.fm to talk about Sanity.io and structured content. The conversation features many great questions from the hosts, and Knut discloses how you can get on Sanity’s GraphQL beta 😎. It's a good primer if you're curious about Sanity.io and haven't tried it yet.
From the episode description:
In this episode we have on Knut Melvær from Sanity.io to talk about creating structured content in the “headless” CMS that is Sanity.io!
We talk about how a headless CMS has a different approach from a traditional CMS, and Sanity’s approach to the tackling the job of defining schema, and delivering a user friendly backend for content editors.
We discuss what sets Sanity apart from other similar “CMS as a service” products out there, namely the realtime collaboration and the extensive customizability that it offers. Tune in for a very interesting discussion!
Listen to the episode on the devmode.fm website, or search for “devmode.fm” wherever you get your podcasts.