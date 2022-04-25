Nuxt.js Content Management System
The best headless CMS for Nuxt.js
Design your Vue.js app with its leading framework, all the while enjoying a best-in-class content platform on your back end. Craft your program using SSR, SPA, or SSG as needed, all with one unified CMS ready for omni-channel applications.
npm install -g @sanity/clisanity init
API-first, delightful Vue DX
Consume custom content models on your Vue.js front end, with Nuxt’s out of the box route handling, data fetching, and optimized SEO. Charge up your batteries-included front end with a powerful content management system in the back, complete with a robust API for rapid development and an ultra-smooth DX.
Check out our
npm package and get started now.
Modules-based design, just like your favorite front end framework
Enjoy a modular design on all sides of your app—from a lightweight Nuxt.js front end to a zero config Sanity back end, both ready to be customized with any plugins or packages you need.
Learn how to get started building.
Awesome SEO across your stack
Take advantage of Nuxt.js’s great SEO features with Sanity’s support for custom SEO fields and input components, optimizing your rankings for each piece of content in your web presence.
JAMStack without the headache
Sanity’s community has a variety of tutorials on the JAMstack—the new way to build safe, performant apps online. Like Vue, Sanity’s open source design is approachable and beginner-friendly, and answers are only a quick glance at the docs away.
Powering exceptional digital experiences everywhere
Supports Nuxt 3 and Incremental Static Regeneration
Push your Nuxt.js app live with each piece of content you publish thanks to Sanity’s JAMStack-friendly design and support for incremental static regeneration (ISR). Just
create-nuxt-app and
sanity init and link your new app together in minutes.
CDNs for both front end and back end, no sweat
Wire up your Nuxt.js app with Sanity and deploy on modern CDN providers like Netlify, Vercel, and Cloudflare with minimal config and fuss. Enjoy the speed and security of contemporary web development with a DX-friendly stack.
Starter templates get you up and running in minutes
Want some boilerplate for a store, blog, or landing page? Sanity’s ready to get you started. Check out our no code deployments and get your new app on git in a couple of clicks. Enjoy a rolling start to your newest project and get deployed in no time.
Check out this events page, or this blog starter.
Build a Nuxt.js CMS
Generous quota included. Pay-as-you-go for users, usage and features on all plans. Host a DIY studio for free, or serve enterprise content with confidence.