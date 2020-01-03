Mobile CMS

Give your developers the freedom to integrate Sanity with nearly any frontend framework to build PWAs or native apps. Developers can quickly create mobile responsive PWAs with React, Angular, and Vue with easy integration via APIs, GraphQL, or Sanity’s Graph Oriented Query Language (GROQ). For native mobile apps, developers can use the Android and iOS developer tools or a cross-platform framework like React Native or Ionic as well. There’s no limitation on how Sanity can be used to fuel digital experiences.