Events with Nuxt.JS
A data-driven conference website in Vue.js. Speakers, sessions, and scheduling.Go to Events with Nuxt.JS
Guides, plugins, and other resources for NuxtJS – the popular Vue-based Javascript framework.
This article explains what Sanity is all about and how to build a simple books list app. Sanity CMS stores our content, which will be editable in Sanity Studio. We will make this app with Nuxt and style it using pure CSS.Go to Headless CMS: Building Apps with Nuxt and Sanity
Learn how to set up real-time previews for the Sanity Studio with a Nuxt frontend
How to get started with the Nuxt.js and Sanity.io powered event websiteGo to Get started with the Nuxt.js event website
DOM-as-audio-visualiser for an independent music publisherGo to Bright Notion
Website for small hockey podcastGo to Face-off Spot Podcast
Self-Evident Education creates engaging, interactive videos and curriculum materials for learning about the history of race, racism, and resistance in the United States.Go to Self-Evident Education
A simple Nuxt app that allows you to jot notes you learn from a book as you read.Go to Books Note
Online art auction in memory of Sophie Xeon to benefit the Trans Justice Funding Project.Go to Art Auction for Trans Justice
Portfolio for designer/journalist Thea UrdalGo to Urdal
NuxtJS is an intuitive framework for Vue used to build both server-side and statically-generated websites and applications. The latest edition, for use with Vue 3, provides a cutting-edge solution for JAMstack projects along with a plush developer experience, ready to be integrated with Sanity studio for rich, structured content. Check out these projects, guides, and tools from the Sanity community to help take your NuxtJS skills to the next level and find some inspiration from projects that others in the community have made.
npm install -g @sanity/clisanity init