Sanity plugin smart asset manager
An advanced asset management plugin for Sanity Studio with smart filtering, size analysis, unused asset detection, and usage tracking.
Guides, plugins, and other resources for NuxtJS – the popular Vue-based Javascript framework.
An advanced asset management plugin for Sanity Studio with smart filtering, size analysis, unused asset detection, and usage tracking.
Render Portable Text with Vue.
Sanity starter with localization utils, presentation tool and types generation
A minimal Nuxt app with Sanity Studio.
How to use Sanity to control redirects in your JavaScript framework of choice.
We try and help by breaking down important aspects to look for when choosing an agency for building a Sanity CMS powered website/webapp.
This article explains what Sanity is all about and how to build a simple books list app. Sanity CMS stores our content, which will be editable in Sanity Studio. We will make this app with Nuxt and style it using pure CSS.
Learn how to set up real-time previews for the Sanity Studio with a Nuxt frontend
How to get started with the Nuxt.js and Sanity.io powered event website
DOM-as-audio-visualiser for an independent music publisher
A dynamic digital platform for Hazel May, combining bold identity, creative expertise, and comprehensive services to supercharge visual content for global brands.
Delivering an SEO-focused content marketing campaign for a leading New York physical therapy surgery
Creating a modern website for a notable artist.
Scheduling and order management platform for small merchants across the globe
The Waldhaus Sils is a family-run hotel now in its 5th generation.
NuxtJS is an intuitive framework for Vue used to build both server-side and statically-generated websites and applications. The latest edition, for use with Vue 3, provides a cutting-edge solution for JAMstack projects along with a plush developer experience, ready to be integrated with Sanity studio for rich, structured content. Check out these projects, guides, and tools from the Sanity community to help take your NuxtJS skills to the next level and find some inspiration from projects that others in the community have made.