This article explains what Sanity is all about and how to build a simple books list app. Sanity CMS stores our content, which will be editable in Sanity Studio. We will make this app with Nuxt and style it using pure CSS.

How to handle content previews from Sanity in Nuxt

Learn how to set up real-time previews for the Sanity Studio with a Nuxt frontend

Jérôme Pott

