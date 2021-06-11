Pricing update: Free users
NuxtJS resources

Guides, plugins, and other resources for NuxtJS – the popular Vue-based Javascript framework.

1 Nuxt starter

Events with Nuxt.JS

Official

A data-driven conference website in Vue.js. Speakers, sessions, and scheduling.

3 Nuxt guides

Headless CMS: Building Apps with Nuxt and Sanity

This article explains what Sanity is all about and how to build a simple books list app. Sanity CMS stores our content, which will be editable in Sanity Studio. We will make this app with Nuxt and style it using pure CSS.

Olawanle Joel

13 Nuxt projects made with Sanity

Bright Notion

Featured

DOM-as-audio-visualiser for an independent music publisher

Simon Rogers

Self-Evident Education

Self-Evident Education creates engaging, interactive videos and curriculum materials for learning about the history of race, racism, and resistance in the United States.

Joe Bacal

Books Note

A simple Nuxt app that allows you to jot notes you learn from a book as you read.

Olawanle Joel

Urdal

Portfolio for designer/journalist Thea Urdal

Elise Jakobsen

NuxtJS is an intuitive framework for Vue used to build both server-side and statically-generated websites and applications. The latest edition, for use with Vue 3, provides a cutting-edge solution for JAMstack projects along with a plush developer experience, ready to be integrated with Sanity studio for rich, structured content. Check out these projects, guides, and tools from the Sanity community to help take your NuxtJS skills to the next level and find some inspiration from projects that others in the community have made.

