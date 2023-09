Artificial Intelligence (AI)

The Sanity Embeddings Index API enables the creation, management, and search of named embeddings vector indexes. This plugin for Sanity Studio lets you manage embeddings indexes and test queries against them.

Sanity AI Assist

Official (made by Sanity team)

Free your team to do more of what they’re great at (and less busy work) with the AI assistant that works with structured content. Attach reusable AI instructions to fields and documents to supercharge your editorial workflow.

