Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Sanity Embeddings Index UI
The Sanity Embeddings Index API enables the creation, management, and search of named embeddings vector indexes. This plugin for Sanity Studio lets you manage embeddings indexes and test queries against them.
Resources to help you leverage AI, LLMs, and other machine learning tools to improve your content + metadata and automate content chores.
The Sanity Embeddings Index API enables the creation, management, and search of named embeddings vector indexes. This plugin for Sanity Studio lets you manage embeddings indexes and test queries against them.
Render your runtime schema as a Mermaid class diagram inside Sanity Studio.
Generate and manage AI-powered videos and images with Lamina directly inside Sanity Studio. Adds an asset source, studio tool, and document action for seamless media generation workflows.
A Sanity Studio plugin that provides seamless integration with ImageKit.io, enabling you to browse, manage, and deliver optimized media directly from your Sanity Studio.
Generate images in your content workflow with Gemini
Translate your Sanity site instantly with custom AI models, or get human-verified translations, all within Sanity.
Use Next.js API routes and Sanity to generate images directly from replicate inside the studio
Free your team to do more of what they’re great at (and less busy work) with the AI assistant that works with structured content. Attach reusable AI instructions to fields and documents to supercharge your editorial workflow.
A practical way to model image-edit requests in Sanity Studio—source assets, edit intent, constraints, accessibility notes, and approval status—so nothing reaches production without a clear paper trail.
A practical Sanity Studio schema, validation approach, and editorial checklist for reviewing multi-reference image briefs before production.
See how we paired GEO best practices with our Sanity website to start getting leads from AI
Sanity MCP Server and Claude Code changed my development approach, enabling me to build a complex BigCommerce product selector in minutes instead of hours.
We scrapped Google analytics and opted for PostHog, you can even steal our code for how to use it directly with Sanity.
Ever thought about user-defined padding? This is the guide for you. We give you our vitriolic opinions about building page builders, and how to space them correctly
Next.js AI background-removal workspace using Sanity for structured product content, examples, and guides
Text & Image to Video With Native Audio
Picture to Video AI —
Next.js and Sanity-backed AI video workspace for Voe AI generation workflows
Free 4K Image Upscaling Online
Free Online AI Video Effects Platform
AI-powered automatic tagging for Sanity blog posts that analyzes content to generate 3 relevant tags, maintaining consistency by reusing existing tags from your content library.
Automatically analyze and categorize the emotional tone of user comments
AI-Powered Content Summary from Long Form Content
AI-Powered Tone Analysis for Consistent Brand Voice
Generate content changes for a piece of content
Thinking about getting started with AI? Well we're just going to share our latest and greatest prompt so you don't have to do the hard work