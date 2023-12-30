It's not like us to flex... but when you can maintain performance for 5500+ AI tools and nearly 20,000 documents in total, we're going to have to... 💪

Humble-brag over, let's talk about some of the tech:

Parent child category schema generated with Sanity

Highly optimised GROQ queries and pagination

SEO rich content throughout

5500+ AI tools and growing

Tailwind CSS complete refactor

App router usage throughout - React Server Components

Using server actions & typesense for search

Open graph image generation

Profile area with bookmarked content

It's about as high-tech as modern web development gets, and the icing on the cake... It was built in 6 weeks flat.

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