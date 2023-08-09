Teckro
Revolutionizing Clinical Trials: Teckro Leverages Sanity CMS for Unmatched User Engagement
By Roboto Studio & Jono Alford and 1 others
Revolutionizing Clinical Trials: Teckro Leverages Sanity CMS for Unmatched User Engagement
By Roboto Studio & Jono Alford and 1 others
Roboto Studio
Old faithful, but built in the app router. Testing out the latest and greatest features on our own website, now, with added purple.
Roboto Studio and 2 others
Synacti: an AI-built software-acquisition site on Next.js and Sanity with live visual editing
Synacti buys and holds founder-built software companies, and wanted a site as modern as that thesis. We generated over 90 percent of the components with v0.dev, then hand-built the parts that needed craft: a Matter.js physics hero you can drag and throw, and a user-controlled theme picker. It runs on the Next.js App Router and Vercel, with Sanity and its Live Content API giving the team real-time visual editing.
Roboto Studio and 3 others
Slingshot Bio: headless Shopify commerce for synthetic cell mimics on Sanity and Next.js
Slingshot Bio makes synthetic cell mimics that stand in for real immune cells on any flow cytometer. They arrived with a WordPress marketing site and a separate Shopify store, no shared design, content, or data. We converged both into one headless platform on Next.js, Sanity, and Shopify, instrumented end to end in PostHog and built to stay AI-ready, from design to launch in three months.
Roboto Studio and 5 others
Jamb: antiques ecommerce on Sanity, Next.js, and headless Shopify
Jamb is a London design house selling antique and reproduction fireplaces, lighting, and furniture, most of it through enquiry rather than checkout. We merged Jamb and Hawker Antiques, two legacy PHP sites, into one platform rebuilt on Sanity, Next.js, and headless Shopify. Build times dropped from 30 minutes to three across 2,000+ pages, and the SEO equity held through the cutover.
Roboto Studio and 4 others