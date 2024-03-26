We worked with Leaders in Consulting to create the best possible internationalised, multi-site setup. The core focus was on creating a repeatable editorial experience that could be improved in a central location with all their clients recieving the benefits.

We worked with their incredible core team to ensure they had everything they needed to create performant and ultra-low maintenance websites with CRON jobs to ensure all the latest podcast were automatically pulled in and published.

Fully i18n with extensible languages

Multi-site environment with singular Github monorepo

Automated podcast integration with CRON job

Easily extensible visuals with TailwindUI

Typescript generation

Functional, scalable, repeatable. Fancy building the best editorial experience for your website?

☎︎ Book a call with us