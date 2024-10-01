See how we built our intranet. Live + Q&A, June 30

Savory & Partners

We consulted Savory & Partners: boosting Lighthouse scores from 60 to 90+, migrating to Tailwind & optimising the hell out of GROQ

By Roboto Studio & Jono and 2 others

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Project Shots

Homescreen of new website, optimised with Hubspot, Mux and Shadcn/ui
Website performance improvements, leveraging click to load functionality
Granular improvements even down to which carousel to use, avoiding large bundle sizes and tree-shaking
Optimising when to use field level translation and document level translation and optimal client side/SSR
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