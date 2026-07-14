We were Global Cycling Network fans long before they were a client; we very nearly bought an e-bike on the strength of one of their videos. When they asked us to help raise their editorial velocity, we joined their team as Sanity consultants across design, migration, and development, and stayed hands-on with the structured content decisions right down to the small UX interactions that give their marketing team more control.

Cycling editorial is a modelling problem before it is a design problem. Riders change teams mid-season, teams change sponsors and bike brands, and every one of those changes has to land across thousands of articles at once. We broke riders, teams, and bikes into small referenced documents with parent-child relationships, so updating a racer's profile once flows through every page and article that mentions them. Editors hot-swap content at a granular level instead of chasing stale copy around the site.

Routing was the other big piece. We built a hierarchical system of slug nodes and slug clusters that supports editor-created paths up to four levels deep. The GROQ queries resolve those routes dynamically, so the editorial team can spin up new sections and landing pages without a developer touching the router. It scales to thousands of documents across hundreds of user-generated paths, and we added a cherry-picking mechanism so popular or sponsored articles can be pinned to the top of a section.

Sports coverage is measured in minutes. A transfer rumour or a stage result has to be live before the conversation moves on, so the front end runs on Next.js and Vercel with every component and interaction tuned for speed, and the infrastructure holds up under race-day traffic spikes.

We also grew their Storybook environment from a handful of components to every component on the site, each with documented props and fallback tests so it holds up against whatever content the editors throw at it. That component coverage is what keeps a site this content-heavy visually consistent from the homepage to ten pages deep.

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