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Roboto Studio

The best editorial experiences on the web

jono@robotostudio.com
Founder at Roboto Studio
robotostudio.com
Joined: January 2020
Available for work

Latest contributions

Tool

PostHog A/B Testing

Page-level A/B testing for Sanity Studio driven by PostHog experiments: map PostHog variants to Sanity pages, with live experiment status, sync, and a kill switch.

Guide

Build it right once

Zero-click search hit 68% and the crawlers behind ChatGPT and Claude still don't run JavaScript. The tested evidence for one pre-rendered build that covers search rankings, AI answers, Core Web Vitals, and accessibility law, and the receipts on what isn't worth paying for.

robotostudio.com
Made with Sanity

Global Cycling Network: structured editorial publishing on Sanity and Next.js

Global Cycling Network is one of the biggest online cycling communities, and their newsroom moves at race speed. We rebuilt their editorial platform on Sanity and Next.js: riders, teams, and bikes modelled as reusable references, a slug-cluster system that lets editors spin up sections four levels deep without waiting on a developer, and a Vercel front end that keeps up on race day.

Made with Sanity

Synacti: an AI-built software-acquisition site on Next.js and Sanity with live visual editing

Synacti buys and holds founder-built software companies, and wanted a site as modern as that thesis. We generated over 90 percent of the components with v0.dev, then hand-built the parts that needed craft: a Matter.js physics hero you can drag and throw, and a user-controlled theme picker. It runs on the Next.js App Router and Vercel, with Sanity and its Live Content API giving the team real-time visual editing.

Made with Sanity

Slingshot Bio: headless Shopify commerce for synthetic cell mimics on Sanity and Next.js

Slingshot Bio makes synthetic cell mimics that stand in for real immune cells on any flow cytometer. They arrived with a WordPress marketing site and a separate Shopify store, no shared design, content, or data. We converged both into one headless platform on Next.js, Sanity, and Shopify, instrumented end to end in PostHog and built to stay AI-ready, from design to launch in three months.

Made with Sanity

Jamb: antiques ecommerce on Sanity, Next.js, and headless Shopify

Jamb is a London design house selling antique and reproduction fireplaces, lighting, and furniture, most of it through enquiry rather than checkout. We merged Jamb and Hawker Antiques, two legacy PHP sites, into one platform rebuilt on Sanity, Next.js, and headless Shopify. Build times dropped from 30 minutes to three across 2,000+ pages, and the SEO equity held through the cutover.

Guide

The top 5 Sanity agencies in 2026, ranked by us

A satirical ranking of the top Sanity agencies in 2026, written the way every agency listicle is: by the winner. Includes the methodology confession, parody Clutch awards, and a straight answer on how to actually shortlist a Sanity partner.

robotostudio.com
Guide

AEO/SEO best practices for Sanity: the Roboto default

The opinionated AEO/SEO playbook Roboto ships on every Sanity build: schema fields with editor fallbacks, set-and-forget JSON-LD, sitemaps with _updatedAt as lastmod, content negotiation for AI agents, llms.txt, plus an AI SDK validation loop that catches drift.

robotostudio.com
Guide

Automate Sanity page builder thumbnails with Claude Code

A drop-in Claude Code skill that generates Sanity page builder thumbnails end to end — reads your schema, mocks contextual content, screenshots each block with Playwright MCP, and writes optimized WebPs to the insertMenu config. Works on any Next.js + Sanity stack.

robotostudio.com
Guide

Ode to cats

Browse the complete collection of Victorian cat hero images generated for blog posts since 2021, now displayed in original colour with details on the AI models used to create them.

robotostudio.com
Guide

Clean your GROQ

Learn fragment-based patterns to keep GROQ queries readable and maintainable as your Sanity project scales. Build composable, testable query blocks with practical code examples.

robotostudio.com
Guide

The state of cms

What features of CMS are must for stepping into 2026 without friction

robotostudio.com
Guide

Sanity Canvas: a better way of writing content

Automated scraping for context, markdown shortcuts and a whole bunch more tips to make you a Sanity canvas power user

robotostudio.com
Guide

How we use .mdc rules

Here's how we use .mdc rules with Cursor to increase productivity, and improve editorial experiences

robotostudio.com
Tool

Image gen

Use Next.js API routes and Sanity to generate images directly from replicate inside the studio

Guide

Working with Turbo Start Sanity

This week we launched Turbo Start Sanity. Here's how to get the most out of Roboto Studio's foundational Next.js and Sanity implementation.

robotostudio.com
Template

Turbo Start Sanity

Featured

A bare-metal, nitro-fuelled Sanity template welded in the garage of Roboto Studio. Ready to rip with pagebuilders, hyper-optimised SEO, and a need for speed.

Guide

Our 2024 takeaways with Sanity & Next.js

What a year it's been. There's never been a year when we've seen more paradigm shifts, AI evolution and the state of dev is better than ever.

robotostudio.com
Guide

Should I Upgrade to Sanity Enterprise?

A deep dive into Sanity Enterprise features and whether they make sense for your organization

robotostudio.com
Made with Sanity

Money Atlas

Building a lightning-fast credit card comparison platform in 6 weeks flat with Next.js and Sanity

Guide

Jumping Ship from Wordpress?

This article discusses the reasons to consider moving from Wordpress to Sanity. It highlights the key features of Sanity and provides a quick reference guide for common WordPress features and their Sanity equivalents.

roboto.studio
Made with Sanity

Savory & Partners

We consulted Savory & Partners: boosting Lighthouse scores from 60 to 90+, migrating to Tailwind & optimising the hell out of GROQ

Cursor Prompt

Thinking about getting started with AI? Well we're just going to share our latest and greatest prompt so you don't have to do the hard work

Guide

Our initial thoughts on Sanity Create

We give our honest thoughts in about the 4 hours since Sanity Create came out... Yes we're that fast.

robotostudio.com
Guide

Ultimate Sanity SEO best practices

A whole bunch of SEO best practices we've worked on in-house. Some set and forget, others more involved

robotostudio.com
Made with Sanity

Graftstudio

Building incredible editorial experiences for the independent Shopify specialists

Made with Sanity

Leaders In Consulting

Creating a multi-site, internationalised page builder for the premier consulting community

Guide

Using cursor to improve your Sanity DX

We're a little lazy, and frankly who wouldn't be with all this AI promising to replace us within 10 years? Well let us share with you our way of automating schema generation and improving DX with cursor

robotostudio.com
Guide

Get better at using Sanity Studio

Already using Sanity Studio and want to get faster at editing content, we got you some tips for improving your workflow

robotostudio.com
Guide

Gearing up with Sanity in 2024

Thinking of learning Sanity in 2024, here's our top tips to get you up and running in record time. Don't worry, we'll save you the stress of Typescript generation, naming conventions & our best practices

robotostudio.com
Made with Sanity

Futurepedia

5500+ AI Tools, one hell of a GROQ query and Top-notch Structured Content. Building the perfect editorial experience with Futurepedia

Guide

Making your editorial experience that little bit better

Building content in a CMS shouldn't be a pain. That's why we're bringing you some primo, no-nonsense tips to make your editorial experience joyous

robotostudio.com

Portable Text Mock Content

If you're looking to mockup portable text in Storybook without a Sanity backend, this is the schema you're looking for

Made with Sanity

Roboto Studio

Featured

Old faithful, but built in the app router. Testing out the latest and greatest features on our own website, now, with added purple.

Made with Sanity

Teckro

Revolutionizing Clinical Trials: Teckro Leverages Sanity CMS for Unmatched User Engagement

Made with Sanity

LiveMore Mortgages

We helped LiveMore migrate their components to a page builder to knock out landing pages with ease

Guide

Setting up live preview for sanity on next 13.4 using drafts mode

You've read the changelog, you watched the announcement and you're feeling pumped. About to jump into a Next 13.4 & Sanity environment, well hold your horses and read this first.

roboto.studio
Made with Sanity

Mortgage Rob

Big things come in small packages - This couldn't be more true for our hyper-speed turnaround, complete with real-time preview, and generative open graph images

Made with Sanity

Topaz Labs

We assisted Topaz Labs, the industry-leading AI enhancement suite, in creating a documentation system powered by Sanity, Next, Mux, and Chakra UI.

Guide

Who Needs a Head? Headless CMS and the Race for Content Velocity

Discover how a headless CMS can boost your content velocity, streamline collaboration, and revolutionise content creation with structured content. Unleash the power of headless.

robotostudio.com
Guide

Clean Your GROQ

Learn the best practices for cleaning Groq queries to improve data accuracy and speed up the query processing time. Discover tips for streamlining and optimizing your queries for maximum efficiency.

roboto.studio
Guide

Getting the hang of Sanity's Parameterized Templates

Learn about the power of Sanity's Parameterized Templates, the ultimate solution for making content management simple and effective. Your content creation process will become dynamic with customizable initial values, saving you time and effort while ensuring that each piece of content meets your specific requirements.

roboto.studio
Guide

11 top tips for SEO with Sanity & Next.js

We blast through our 11 top tips for improving Next.js & Sanity workflows. Harvest those low-hanging fruits, empower your content editors and ultimately climb your way inch by inch to the top of the SERP

robotostudio.com
Guide

Roboto Sanity top tip: the Grandma test

Whether you're a champion at building schemas or a complete novice, this top tip (in our opinion) has helped us simplify our schema workflow

robotostudio.com
Guide

Tips and tricks for building Sanity schema efficiently

Whether it's a page builder you're looking to create, or an article with authors, read time etc. We've got the starting point for you with this Sanity schema tips and tricks.

robotostudio.com

One or the other validation

This validation can be used if you have two fields and you require one or the other to be filled

Roboto Studio
Guide

Choosing the right Sanity CMS Agency

We try and help by breaking down important aspects to look for when choosing an agency for building a Sanity CMS powered website/webapp.

robotostudio.com
Made with Sanity

DevelRx

How we rebuilt Nottingham's drug development experts' website

Roboto Studio
Made with Sanity

Userfy

Nottingham UX powerhouse gets an overhaul with Sanity

Roboto Studio
Made with Sanity

Fresh Security

Helping the Nottingham security disruptor with a first-class editing experience

Roboto Studio
Made with Sanity

Next.js Edge SSR

New edge server side rendering with Sanity to see what peak performance looks like

Roboto Studio
Made with Sanity

1st Call Immigration

How we moved Nottingham's #1 independent immigration specialist into the JAMstack

Roboto Studio
Made with Sanity

Key ESG

Controlling the ESG narrative with Next.js & Sanity

Roboto Studio
Made with Sanity

Solo Grano

Serving the finest Sanity experience for an Italian Deli

Roboto Studio

Easy peasy URL Slug

Quickly and easily validate your slug without having to work out the regex syntax

Roboto Studio

About Roboto

We are experts at building the best editorial experiences on the web

Making sure your website is fast, it scales and it looks beautiful

We've been building websites with Sanity, Next.js and Vercel for the past 5 years non-stop.

Get in touch here, if you'd like to have a 30 minute consultancy to see how we could help your business ☎️

Expertise