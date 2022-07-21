Shopify + Sanity: Read about the investment and partnership –>
Fresh Security

By Roboto Studio

Helping the Nottingham security disruptor with a first-class editing experience

Project Shots

Statically rendered blog pages to build on top of their already incredible SEO
Powerful FAQ system built directly into the Sanity CMS, soon to be powered by Algolia search
Optimised content to be ultra-performant, whether it's mobile or desktop - we're loading fast

Editing environment

Realtime editing with the page builder, with a side by side preview updating in real-time. First-class editing experience

About the project

We worked with Fresh Security to build them a SEO rich website, along with a fully fledged page builder. They loved the no-compromise CMS user experience at the heart of the project. We ensured that every field felt intuitive, validated and ensured content velocity second-to-none.

Categorized in

Contributor

