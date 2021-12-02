Pricing update: Free users
Roboto Studio Website

By Roboto Studio

We've migrated the Roboto Studio over to Sanity. We're focused on creating scalable content-first solutions so Sanity is an ideal fit for us.

The homepage of Roboto Studio with an animation from Framer Motion

Editing environment

Editing screen for our blog posts. We use the SEO tool, and code snippets with React Code Blocks

The website uses Next.js, Vercel, Chakra UI & Sanity and is pretty much entirely statically generated. We utilise GROQ Webhooks to fire off a build request which then regenerates the site via Vercel. Since switching to Sanity we've also noticed a significant increase in speed.

