Roboto Studio Website

We've migrated the Roboto Studio to the bleeding edge Sanity & Next.js functionality to both future-proof and get the best understanding possible of the ins and outs of the latest methods.

There might be a blog post on the way with our findings...

Features

Using the latest app routing from Next 13.4

Real-time Live preview using Sanity iframe pane & perspectives preview method

AI-generated images, using our Open AI plugin

Hot-swappable page builder

Fully-fledged form-builder, backend provided by Formspark

Still using the original CMS structure, no need to refactor

Near perfect lighthouse performance

Dynamically-loaded page builder - we're still working on the FOUC

Want to see what you can achieve with our team of experts?

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