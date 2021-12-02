Roboto Studio Website

Roboto Studio
We build blazing fast websites & webapps 🔥
Roboto is located at Nottingham, United Kingdom
We've migrated the Roboto Studio over to Sanity. We're focused on creating scalable content-first solutions so Sanity is an ideal fit for us.
The website uses Next.js, Vercel, Chakra UI & Sanity and is pretty much entirely statically generated. We utilise GROQ Webhooks to fire off a build request which then regenerates the site via Vercel. Since switching to Sanity we've also noticed a significant increase in speed.
